Ukrainian officials say former Wagner fighters have returned to the eastern front — but have downplayed their significance.
“As of now, there are several hundred of them in our direction, on the eastern front, in different areas,” Ukraine's deputy commander in the east, Serhii Cherevatyi, told CNN.
But he added that Russian forces in Ukraine "are short of everyone there now, so any man is good for them."
Here's the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine:
- Admiral appears again: A Russian navy commander whom Ukraine said died in a strike on occupied Crimea last week appeared in a video posted by a Russian military channel Wednesday — the second clip released in as many days which has cast further doubt on Kyiv’s claim. Ukraine's military has said it is "clarifying" information regarding Adm. Viktor Sokolov.
- Russian rail link: Russian forces are constructing a new railway that will link the occupied cities of Mariupol, Volnovakha and Donetsk to southern Russia, according to a Ukrainian official. It comes as the bridge connecting Crimea with the Russian mainland has come under increasing attacks by Ukrainian forces in recent months, as they try to cut supply lines to the peninsula.
- "Preposterous" bid: Russia's attempt to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council should not be considered until it "is held accountable for all its crimes," a Kyiv spokesperson said. Moscow is formally seeking to rejoin the council, nearly 18 months after it was suspended from the UN body following its invasion of Ukraine. Any move to reinstate Russia would be met with fury from the West; a US spokesperson called the bid "preposterous."
- Heritage attacks: Russia has committed more than 500 offenses against Ukrainian cultural heritage sites to date, according to an NGO registered in Kyiv. Violations include the "use of cultural property for military purposes, transfer of cultural property from the occupied territories," the organization's project manager said.
- Poland grain talks: Discussions about Ukrainian grain shipments to Poland are going in a "good direction," Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said following a virtual meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Wednesday. Telus said they are "in the final stage" of talks with Lithuania about organizing transit of Ukrainian grain to the country's ports. Tensions between the two countries appear to be easing after Poland, Hungary and Slovakia decided to extend a ban on Ukrainian exports.
- Iran drone sanctions: The US announced sanctions against an Iranian company and firms in China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates for allegedly supporting Tehran's "one-way attack" drone program by supplying critical components. Russia is primarily using the drones to attack critical Ukrainian infrastructure and stretch its air defenses, according to a senior Defense Intelligence Agency official.