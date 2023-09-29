Ukrainian troops are "gradually gaining ground," in their sweeping counteroffensive against tight Russian defense lines in southeast Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday.

"Today your [Ukraine’s] forces are moving forward, they face fierce fighting, but they are gradually gaining ground," Stoltenberg said alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Every meter that Ukrainian forces gains is a meter that Russia loses."

NATO has donated billions of dollars-worth of weapons to Ukraine but it has so far stopped short of granting the country accession to the alliance, despite repeated requests from Kyiv.

Stoltenberg said Thursday NATO has framework contracts in place for more than $2.5 billion worth of "key ammunition" for Ukraine, including more than $1.5 billion of firm orders.

