Ukrainian troops are "gradually gaining ground," in their sweeping counteroffensive against tight Russian defense lines in southeast Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday.
"Today your [Ukraine’s] forces are moving forward, they face fierce fighting, but they are gradually gaining ground," Stoltenberg said alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Every meter that Ukrainian forces gains is a meter that Russia loses."
NATO has donated billions of dollars-worth of weapons to Ukraine but it has so far stopped short of granting the country accession to the alliance, despite repeated requests from Kyiv.
Stoltenberg said Thursday NATO has framework contracts in place for more than $2.5 billion worth of "key ammunition" for Ukraine, including more than $1.5 billion of firm orders.
Here's what else you need to know:
- Russia boosts military budget: Moscow is set to ramp up its military spending, with the Kremlin citing what it described as an ongoing "hybrid war" the government claims is being waged against it. The finance ministry's draft budget for 2024 indicates a 68% surge in defense expenditures compared to 2023, with a new allocation of more than $111 billion for "national defense." Russia's finance minister said it would be a "significant strain" on the budget "but this is definitely our priority."
- Kherson attacks: At least three women were killed in the southern city of Kherson on Thursday following shelling from Russian artillery, Ukrainian officials said. Russian attacks are an almost daily occurrence in Kherson, which lies near the southern frontline.
- Nuclear vote: Ukraine has been elected to the board of governors for the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog said Thursday. The IAEA has repeatedly raised concerns as to the safety of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is held by Russian forces but mostly operated by a Ukrainian workforce. Zelensky said the position would give Kyiv "real opportunities" to influence decisions "that are binding for all IAEA members and the entire international community."
- Russian commander: Zelensky gave no comment Thursday when asked about Russian Adm. Viktor Sokolov at a news conference following Kyiv's claim last week that the commander was killed in a Ukrainian attack on Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Crimea. On Wednesday, new video of Sokolov showed him being asked by a reporter about the Sevastopol attack, offering the strongest proof yet he is alive.
- Belarus tensions: Poland on Thursday denied its aircraft had violated Belarus' airspace, in response to an accusation from Minsk's defense ministry. Tensions have risen in recent months between NATO member Poland and Belarus, a key Russian ally, with Warsaw deploying more troops at the two countries' shared border amid an increasingly volatile security landscape in Europe.
- Detained reporter "defiant": Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich remains "defiant" six months after he was detained in Russia on spying charges, which he and the Journal strenuously deny, his mother told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "He’s smiling. He understands what’s going on," Ella Milman said. "And I have to say, under all the circumstances, he’s doing really well."