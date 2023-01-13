Ukrainian troops still on edge of Soledar, a soldier tells CNN

A Ukrainian soldier stationed in the eastern city of Bakhmut has told CNN that Ukrainian units are still at the edges of the nearby town of Soledar, which has been under intense attack by Russian forces for several weeks.
Paratroopers from 77th and 46th brigades "are still on the western outskirts of Soledar," said Taras Berezovets, a captain in the Ukrainian Special Forces First Brigade.
However, he added, remaining in Soledar made no military sense, because it was "completely destroyed. There is no single building which survived Russian shelling."
The morale among front-line units remains high, he said, but added that he believed a decision to withdraw would be made in the coming days.
Now, he said, the units see their mission as holding on as long as possible and killing as many Wagner fighters as possible.
Wagner fighters, who are part of a mercenary group and not the regular Russian armed forces, have been prominent in the ground assault against Soledar. He said much of the fighting over the last two weeks had involved street fighting in Soledar between small units of four to eight fighters.
Withdrawing from Soledar would not affect the ability of Ukrainian forces to resupply Bakhmut, which is a few kilometers to the southwest, Berezovets believed, adding that two major roads into Bakhmut remained firmly in Ukrainian hands, and Ukrainian fighter jets had been attacking Russian positions near Bakhmut during Friday.