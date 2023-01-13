"Hot" night in Soledar as Russia intensifies offensive, Ukrainian official says
From CNN's Denis Lapin
Fighting raged overnight in the contested town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, a senior Kyiv official said.
Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hana Maliar said on Telegram that “the night in Soledar was hot, fighting continued.”
Russian forces have thrown “almost all main forces to the Donetsk direction and maintains high intensity of the offensive," she added, referring to the eastern city.
Maliar also noted this was “a difficult state of the war” but Ukrainian troops were “bravely trying to hold the line” despite Russian claims that it has gained control of the region.
3 min ago
Russian oligarchs used investment visa plan to settle in the UK, British government says
From CNN’s Gayle Harrington
A British visa plan to attract investment was used by 10 Russian oligarchs placed under sanctions to get residency, according to a review from the UK Home Office on Thursday.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said a small minority who had used the visa route "were potentially at high risk of having obtained wealth through corruption or other illicit financial activity, and /or being engaged in serious and organized crime."
Braverman said the 10 Russian oligarchs who used the visa scheme were sanctioned after the invasion of Ukraine.
The secretary made the disclosure in a statement Thursday at the end of a long-awaited review into the so-called “golden visa” scheme for high-net-worth individuals.
She also said that "the UK's openness to global business carries risks that malign actors will take advantage of our systems to pursue corrupt and criminal ends. We must ensure that kleptocracies such as Russia are not able to act with impunity overseas."
Braverman said that since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022, the UK has placed sanctions on 1,200 individuals and 120 entities linked to the Russian state and frozen $22 billion in Russian assets.
Some background: The Tier 1 Investor visa route, often referred to as "the golden visa," was introduced in 2008 to encourage wealthy people outside the European Union to invest in the UK. It was shut down last year.
A review of the visa scheme was commissioned in 2018 by the then-Home Secretary Amber Rudd following the Salisbury poisonings. The nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skirpal and his daughter resulted in the death of a woman.
In response to the review, Braverman said "the Government is clear that any future visa route to facilitate investment-based migration must not offer entry solely on the basis of the applicant's personal wealth."
1 hr 23 min ago
Zelensky thanks Ukrainian soldiers in embattled Soledar amid Russian assault
From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his daily address thanked the Ukrainian soldiers defending the eastern town of Soledar from a Russian assault.
“Especially today I would like to highlight the paratroopers of the 77th separate airmobile brigade, who along with the fighters of the 46th separate airmobile brigade in Soledar hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy,” Zelensky said. “I thank you, guys!”
The Ukrainian military unit stationed in Soledar said Thursday that the situation in the contested eastern town is “critical."
“The situation is critical. News coming soon,” the 46th Airmobile Brigade said on Telegram.
Fighting is still raging in Soledar, a salt mine town in eastern Ukraine, despite Russian claims that it has gained control of the region.
The significance of Soledar in military terms is minimal. However, its capture would allow Russian forces, and especially the Wagner mercenary group, to turn their focus on nearby Bakhmut, which has been a target since the summer.
CNN's Rob Picheta, Tim Lister and Olga Voitovych contributed to this post.
6 hr 41 min ago
New head of Ukraine invasion reflects "systematic challenges" for Russia, Pentagon says
From CNN's Michael Conte and Oren Liebermann
Russia’s appointment of a new head of the invasion operation of Ukraine likely reflects "systemic challenges" for Russia, according to a US Defense Department spokesperson.
The announcement of Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff, as overall commander of the campaign shows “some of the systemic challenges that the Russian military has faced since the beginning of this invasion,” Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a press briefing.
“We’ve talked about some of those things in terms of its logistics problems, command and control problems, sustainment problems, morale and the largely, large failure to obtain the strategic objectives that they’ve set for themselves,” Ryder said.
Ryder said the department will “continue to monitor” such Russian personnel shifts.
“I think that the world would rather see Russia focus on withdrawing from Ukraine and saving innocent lives versus spending time on numerous management reshuffles, and Russian soldiers and their families would probably like to see that too,” Ryder said.
6 hr 45 min ago
Ukrainian soldier in Soledar describes dire situation: "We are just abandoned"
From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv
A Ukrainian soldier in the contested eastern town of Soledar described a dire situation to CNN on Thursday evening, saying “we are just abandoned.”
CNN is not identifying the soldier for security reasons.
“We tried to withdraw ourselves, but the Orcs [Russians] are already there. If there is no order to withdraw today, we will most likely not have time to leave,” he told CNN over the phone. “We were told that we would be withdrawn. And now we аre just abandoned.”
He said the soldiers had run out of food, were running low on water, and some were wounded. He said they still had some ammunition.
“The last evacuation was three days ago. The order was to hold out to the very end. Judging by the sounds of the battle, our neighbors [other units] either withdrew or were ordered to withdraw. We were told to hold out,” he said.
“We hold on as long as we can. But anyone can get tired and hit the limit eventually. It is impossible to hold on just on a high morale for so long.”
Wagner, the Russian private military company, has claimed to have captured all of Soledar. A video posted to Telegram Thursday and geolocated by CNN shows Wagner forces on the northern edge of the town.
Ukraine’s 46th Airmobile Brigade claimed Thursday that it was “conducting counterattacks” in the town.
“After several days of pulling back, we've even made a small advance,” the unit said on Telegram. “The railway station is ours. The mine is ours. We are waiting for support. Soledar is Ukraine.”
6 hr 51 min ago
More than 200 Ukrainian troops are traveling to Spain for training
From CNN's Al Goodman
Spain will receive 225 Ukrainian troops late on Thursday at an air force base near Madrid, including 20 who will get training on HAWK air defense systems to counter air attacks, Spain's Defense Ministry said in a statement. Spain is sending six of the HAWK air defense units to Ukraine.
Most of the remaining troops, who are Ukrainian civilians without prior military experience, will get basic training, the ministry said. That will include training on treating people wounded in combat and on procedures against IEDs.
The training in Toledo, an hour south of Madrid, is a program designed to handle 400 Ukrainian troops rotating through every two months and is part of the European Union's military assistance mission for Ukraine, the ministry said.
It is the second group of Ukrainians to come to Spain for training after 64 troops came in November and December, the statement added.
Spain's Defense Minister will receive the 225 Ukrainians at Torrejón Air Base, according to the ministry.
Other allies' actions: Polish President Andrzej Duda announced a plan to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Lviv on Wednesday.
And Ukrainian troops are set to begin training on the Patriot missile system in the United States as soon as next week, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.
7 hr ago
US Navy veteran released from Russian custody
From CNN's Natasha Bertrand
An American Navy veteran who has been detained in Russia for nearly a year was released from custody on Thursday, his family’s spokesperson told CNN, after months of negotiations spearheaded by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson.
Taylor Dudley, 35, of Lansing, Michigan, was detained by Russian border patrol police in April 2022 after crossing from Poland into Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave between Poland and Lithuania. He was in Poland attending a music festival, and it is not clear why he crossed the border.
Dudley’s detention — which the US government had not deemed as “wrongful,” or based on arbitrary and discriminatory motivations — had not been widely publicized before Thursday because his family wanted the negotiations for his release to remain private.