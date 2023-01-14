From CNN's Luke McGee, Saskya Vandoorne, Sebastian Shukla and Lindsay Isaac
The Western alliance’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine received a shot in the arm this week as multiple European nations for the first time answered President Volodymyr Zelensky’s longstanding call to supply modern battle tanks to Kyiv.
France and Poland have pledged to soon send tanks for the Ukrainian military to use in its efforts to protect itself from Russia. The UK and Finland are considering following suit.
The moves have piled pressure on Germany, which last week said it would transfer infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv but is yet to commit to sending tanks.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has insisted that any such plan would need to be fully coordinated with the whole of the Western alliance, including the United States.
Western officials told CNN said that the decision by some countries but not others to send more tanks was part of a broader assessment of what was happening on the ground in Ukraine.
NATO allies have spent recent weeks talking in detail about which countries are best placed to provide specific types of assistance, be it military equipment or money.
Several powerful explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Saurday morning, though the exact locations could not be immediately determined, with thick fog over the city.
Kyiv City Military Administration said Saturday: "There is an attack on the capital."
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, said on Telegram: "Missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities. Details are being clarified."
Kyiv's mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, said the strikes had occurred on the city's east bank, "Explosions in Dniprovskyi district. All services are heading to the scene. Stay in shelters!" he wrote on Telegram.
Klitschko added that debris from one incoming missile fell on a non-residential area in the city's west bank of the capital, known as Holosiivskyi district. "There were no casualties," he said.
46 min ago
Zelensky says the battle for Donetsk region continues with Russian infighting a "clear sign of failure"
From Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it's a sign of failure for Moscow that there is Russian infighting about who deserved the most credit for “tactical advancement” in the town of Soledar.
Zelensky said during his nightly address Friday there have been “324 days of full-scale war, and how everything has changed for Russia ... They are already at each other's throats over who to attribute some tactical advancement to.”
“This is a clear signal of failure for the enemy. And this is another incentive for all of us to put more pressure on the occupier and to inflict greater losses on the enemy,” he said.
The Russian Defense Ministry on Friday claimed that it had captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar. The Ukrainian military said however that fighting was ongoing. The battle became a point of contention between the Wagner private military company, whose mercenaries did much of the frontline fighting, and the Russian Ministry of Defense, who had publicized competing claims about their roles in the fight.
“The difficult battle for Donetsk region continues,” Zelensky said. “The battle for Bakhmut and Soledar, for Kreminna, for other towns and villages of the east of our country continues.”
“Although the enemy has concentrated its greatest forces in this direction, our warriors – the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all defense and security forces – are defending the state,” he said.
52 min ago
IAEA director will install safety experts at all nuclear plants in Ukraine during trip to country next week
From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency will travel to Ukraine next week to set up a constant presence of safety experts at all of the country's nuclear power plants.
"Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will be in Ukraine next week to establish a continuous presence of nuclear safety and security experts at all the country’s nuclear power facilities, significantly stepping up the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to help prevent a nuclear accident during the current military conflict," according to the statement from the UN's nuclear watchdog.
While the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant already has IAEA team members on location, experts will also be stationed at the Khmelnitsky nuclear power plant in western Ukraine in "the coming days." The IAEA said Grossi will travel to the South Ukraine and Rivne nuclear power plants — as well as to the Chernobyl site — to set up the missions of two IAEA members at each site.
Grossi will also meet with senior Ukrainian government officials in Kyiv to discuss setting up a repeatedly called-for nuclear safety and security protection zone around Zaporizhzhia. Kyiv has accused Russia of using the plant as cover to launch attacks, knowing that Ukraine could not return fire without risking hitting one of the plant’s six reactors. Moscow, meanwhile, claimed Ukrainian troops were targeting the site.
“I remain determined to make the much-needed protection zone a reality as soon as possible. My consultations with Ukraine and Russia are making progress, albeit not as fast as they should. I remain hopeful that we will be able to agree and implement the zone soon,” Grossi said.
According to the statement, the Zaporizhzhia plant’s last remaining 330 kilovolt backup power line has been reconnected to the plant, after experiencing disconnections in the last week.
Grossi also "reiterated his serious concerns about the pressure that ZNPP staff are facing, with potential consequences for nuclear safety and security," according to the statement.
“The reduced ZNPP staffing levels combined with psychological stress due to the on-going military conflict and the absence of family members who fled the area have created an unprecedented situation that no NPP staff should have to endure,” he said.
59 min ago
Ukraine says fighting continues in Soledar as Russia claims it is in control. Catch up on the latest.
From CNN Staff
The Russian Defense Ministry is crediting the private military company Wagner for spearheading the "direct assault" on Soledar after days of squabbles. While Russia said it is in control of the city in eastern Ukraine, officials in Kyiv say fighting is ongoing.
An international team of nuclear safety experts will travel to Ukraine next week to establish a presence at all of the country's nuclear power plants.
Catch up on the latest developments in the war:
Kremlin claims Soledar: Russia's Ministry of Defense has claimed that forces took control of the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine. It is of little strategic value, experts say, but would represent a symbolic victory for Vladimir Putin. But a Ukrainian official has said that this is "not true." Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesperson for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told Ukrainian outlet RBC-Ukraine that "fighting is going on in the city."
On the ground: Various units of the Ukrainian military detailed the "fierce fighting" happening in Soledar. Ukraine’s General Staff said troops are "holding a dense and solid defense line" while coming under "non-stop" attacks from assault unites of a private military company, Wagner.
Importance of Soledar: Two days after citing only regular Russian forces for the attack on Soledar, the Russian Defense Ministry on Friday credited Wagner for spearheading the "direct assault." This is the latest in the back-and-forth between the Ministry of Defense and the mercenary group. Moscow has struggled for months to attack Bakhmut from the east, but were it to capture Soledar, Russia would at least be able to approach the city from a different path.
EU and US support for Ukraine: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged continued support for Ukraine, saying, the West needs to "keep increasing the pressure on Russia." She reaffirmed that the EU will back Ukraine "as firmly as on day one and as long as it takes," as the war comes closer to the one year mark. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday and emphasized that the US would continue providing economic and security support for Kyiv, according to a readout.
Nuclear plant safety: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency will travel to Ukraine next week to set up a constant presence of safety experts at all of the country's nuclear power plants. While the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant already has IAEA team members on location, experts will also be stationed at the Khmelnitsky nuclear power plant in western Ukraine in "the coming days," the director of the IAEA said.