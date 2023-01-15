January 15, 2023 Russia-Ukraine news

In his nightly address Sunday, Ukraine’s president addressed the devastating Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the central city of Dnipro.

“Dozens of people were rescued from the rubble, including six children,” Zelensky said. “We are fighting for every person. The rescue operation will last as long as there is even the slightest chance to save lives.”

“There are reports that two children lost their parents,” the president added.

A regional leader said earlier Sunday that the death toll has risen to 30 in the missile strike, with another 75 people hospitalized.

A CNN team was on the ground in Dnipro Sunday and reported that the operation appeared to be shifting to more of a recovery effort than a rescue mission.

The cold and densely packed wreckage of the building suggested hopes of finding anyone else alive were diminishing. But dozens of emergency service workers remained at the scene some 30 hours after the blast.

Zelensky also said on Sunday that a decision was made “to expand our sanctions against Russian citizens and other persons who help terror.”

“We will do everything to make the sanctions work on the largest possible scale — in Europe, in the world,” he said.

He did not specify the actions further.

CNN's Tim Lister contributed to this report from Dnipro, Ukraine.