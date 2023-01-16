Rockets hit Donetsk residential area, Russia-backed official says
From CNN's Josh Pennington
Three rockets hit Donetsk in eastern Ukraine early Monday, the head of the city's Russia-backed administration said.
In a Telegram post, Alexei Kulemzin said a shopping complex, pharmacy, meat-packing plant and residential building in the Kalininsky district were damaged as a result of the strike.
Search and rescue operations are underway and there are no reported casualties so far, Kulemzin added.
Remember: The city of Donetsk has been held by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014. Moscow regards it as Russian territory since claiming last year in violation of international law that it had annexed all of the Donetsk region — including the approximately 40% that lies outside Russian control.
1 hr 23 min ago
Russian shelling damages homes and civilian infrastructure in Nikopol
From CNN's Josh Pennington
The southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol was struck by shells in the early hours of Monday, a Ukrainian military official said.
Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said in a Telegram post that more than a dozen homes, several power lines and a gas main were damaged.
At least 15 shells struck Marhanetsk and Chervonohryhorivsk, two settlements on the outskirts of Nikopol, he said.
No casualties were reported, he added.
1 hr 33 min ago
Zaporizhzhia shelled overnight, city official says
From CNN's Josh Pennington
Russian forces shelled the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, according to a Ukrainian official.
In a Telegram post Monday, Zaporizhzhia city council secretary Anatoliy Kurtiev said several people were injured and homes were damaged in the attacks.
Three people, including a 9-year-old and a 15-year-old, were taken to the hospital for treatment, he added.
Zaporizhzhia was among a number of Ukrainian regions targeted by Russia over the weekend as missile strikes against the country's utility infrastructure led to emergency power cuts.
1 hr 48 min ago
"The closer I got, the more it looked like hell": Dnipro reels from deadly Russian strike
From CNN's Tim Lister, Fred Pleitgen and Svitlana Vlasova in Dnipro, Ukraine
Early on Saturday afternoon, as families relaxed at home in the central Ukrainian city, a Russian cruise missile struck a nine-story apartment building overlooking a park near the river, killing at least 35 people.
The core of that building is now gone, transformed into a mountain of jumbled concrete. Apartments were sliced in half when the missile — with a warhead of nearly one metric ton — penetrated all the way to the basement.
Svitlana Lishchynska, who lives in a neighboring building, said the impact shook everything from the walls of her home.
“At the same moment, my daughter, who had gone for a walk with her friend, called and told me about the loud explosions. I ran to her. The closer I got, the more it looked like hell,” she said.
“When I got there, I froze — the two entrances simply did not exist anymore. They had turned into a pile of concrete and a gaping hole. It was a picture of the apocalypse. Everyone was in a kind of stupor, because it was impossible to believe that this was happening to us.”
Some 36 hours after the strike, smoke was still drifting into the frozen air as heat was released from its impact. Rescue crews clambered over the debris, their hopes of finding anyone else alive dimming by the hour.
Up to 35 people remain unaccounted for, according to Ukrainian officials. The last person to be rescued was heard calling out soon after midnight on Saturday. It took nine hours to reach her, by which time she had severe hypothermia.
Battle for Soledar continues "without any respite, without any stop," Zelensky says
From CNN's Mariya Knight
The fight for the embattled eastern town of Soledar is ongoing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Sunday.
“The battle for Soledar, for Bakhmut, for the whole Donetsk region, for the Luhansk region continues without any respite, without any stop,” Zelensky said, referring to eastern territories that have seen some of the conflict's fiercest fighting.
Russia claims its forces have taken Soledar after weeks of brutal clashes, which Kyiv has denied. The leader of the Wagner mercenary group has taken credit for the bulk of the fighting on Moscow's side and also claimed victory there.
Ukrainian authorities reported "heavy battles" were ongoing in the town Saturday.
1 hr 49 min ago
Russian missile strike on apartment building in Dnipro kills 35 people, Ukraine officials say
From CNN's Denis Lapin, Olga Voitovych, Tim Lister, Hannah Ritchie and Mariya Knight
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment block in Dnipro rose to 35, Ukrainian officials said on Monday, after missiles and explosions were heard across the country.
Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said 39 people, including 14 children, had been rescued so far and up to 35 people could still be under the rubble.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously said that “dozens” of people, including a 3-year-old girl, were rescued from the building even though most of the floors were “smashed” in the strike.
According to the president, 72 apartments were destroyed and more than 230 apartments were damaged in Saturday’s strikes.
Russia's war in Ukraine sparked a historic food crisis. It's not over
From CNN's Julia Horowitz
Grain is once again leaving Ukrainian ports. The price of fertilizer is falling sharply. Billions of dollars in aid has been mobilized.
Yet the world is still in the grips of the worst food crisis in modern history, as Russia’s war in Ukraine shakes global agricultural systems already grappling with the effects of extreme weather and the pandemic. Market conditions may have improved in recent months, but experts do not expect imminent relief.
“All the major causes of the food crisis are still with us — conflict, Covid, climate change, high fuel prices,” Cary Fowler, the US special envoy for global food security, told CNN. “I do think we have to prepare for 2023 being a rough year.”
Putin says military operation in Ukraine shows "positive" dynamic
From CNN's Uliana Pavlova and Sharon Braithwaite
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that his so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine was showing a "positive" dynamic and he hoped Russian soldiers would achieve more results on the battlefield after Soledar.
“The dynamics are positive, everything is developing within the framework of the plan by the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, and I hope that our fighters will continue pleasing us with the results of their combat work," Putin told Rossiya 1 state television.
Putin also said the economic situation in Russia was "stable" and "much better" than forecasts.
According to Ukrainian officials, "heavy battles" are continuing in Soledar after Russia claimed Friday that it was in control of the eastern town.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said late Saturday that "the enemy does not abandon its intentions to completely take over Donetsk region."
"To do so, it focuses its main efforts on offensive operations on Bakhmut direction. Heavy battles for Soledar continue," the General Staff said. "Ukrainian forces repel enemy attacks round the clock. The occupiers suffer heavy losses."
6 hr 53 min ago
How Ukraine became a testbed for Western weapons and battlefield innovation
From CNN's Katie Bo Lillis and Oren Liebermann
Last fall, as Ukraine won back large swaths of territory in a series of counterattacks, it pounded Russian forces with American-made artillery and rockets. Guiding some of that artillery was a homemade targeting system that Ukraine developed on the battlefield.
A piece of Ukrainian-made software has turned readily available tablet computers and smartphones into sophisticated targeting tools that are now used widely across the Ukrainian military.
The result is a mobile app that feeds satellite and other intelligence imagery into a real-time targeting algorithm that helps units near the front direct fire onto specific targets. And because it’s an app, not a piece of hardware, it’s easy to quickly update and upgrade, and available to a wide range of personnel.
US officials familiar with the tool say it has been highly effective at directing Ukrainian artillery fire onto Russian targets.
The targeting app is among dozens of examples of battlefield innovations that Ukraine has come up with over nearly a year of war, often finding cheap fixes to expensive problems.