1 hr 59 min ago

Ukrainian presidential adviser resigns over Dnipro missile attack remarks

From CNN's Sebastian Shukla and Maria Kosentko

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed his resignation, after he suggested the rocket that hit an apartment block in Dnipro was downed by Ukraine.

“I wrote a letter of resignation. I want to set an example of civilized behaviour. A fundamental mistake means resignation," Oleksiy Arestovych, posted on Facebook alongside a photo of his resignation letter.

Arestovych initially suggested that the rocket that hit the apartment block had been downed by Ukrainian air defense systems, rather than a direct hit. The rocket was a Kh-22.

However, the Ukrainian Air Force said Sunday that they did not have the capability to shoot down that type of rocket. Therefore, the attack was a direct hit.

Arestovych posted on Facebook ahead of his resignation that he acknowledges he had made “a serious mistake” on Ukrainian national TV following the Dnipro attack.

“I sincerely apologize to the victims and their relatives, the residents of the Dnipro and everyone who was deeply wounded by my premature error version of the reason the Russian missile hit a residential building," he added.

At least 44 people died, including four children, after a Russian cruise missile struck the nine-story block in the central Ukrainian city. President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack and said Russia's actions amount to a "war crime."

2 hr 20 min ago

"Europe will always stand with you," EU chief tells Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska

From CNN's Livvy Doherty

European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen delivers a speech at the 2023 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 17.
European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen delivers a speech at the 2023 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 17. (Benoit Doppagne/Belga Mag/Belga/AFP/Getty Images)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska that the alliance's support for her nation is "unwavering," as world leaders and policymakers gathered at the World Economic Forum Tuesday.

“In this last year your country has moved the world and has inspired Europe and I can assure you that Europe will always stand with you,” von der Leyen said, following an address by the Ukrainian first lady.

The European Commission president said Europe had implemented “the strongest sanctions ever which leave the Russian economy facing a decade of regression and its industry starved of any modern and critical technologies.”

She reiterated that there would be “no impunity” for Russia’s actions and that there would be “no let-up in our steadfast support to Ukraine.”

Some context: Western allies of Kyiv, including the US, the UK and the European Union, have remained steadfast in their support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

Countries including Poland, France and the UK recently pledged to send tanks to the Ukrainian military, while the US announced a new $1.8 billion aid package to Ukraine in December.

2 hr 46 min ago

German allies hopeful Chancellor Scholz will greenlight sending tanks to Ukraine

From CNN's Chris Liakos in Davos

Poland's President Andrzej Duda. left, and Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda take part in World Economic Forum (WEF) session "In Defence of Europe", in Davos, Switzerland, on January 17.
Poland's President Andrzej Duda. left, and Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda take part in World Economic Forum (WEF) session "In Defence of Europe", in Davos, Switzerland, on January 17. (Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters)

The leaders of Poland and Lithuania said they are optimistic that Germany will authorize the export of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, as business tycoons and policymakers came together for the annual World Economic Forum Monday.

“If we still send a lot of military equipment for the defenders of Ukraine, cutting edge military equipment, they still have this potential to stop Russians,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said Tuesday during a panel session in Davos, Switzerland.

His comments came after Poland announced last week that it plans to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine. The country has called on the German government to supply “all sorts of weapons” to Kyiv, as it needs permission from Germany to export German-manufactured Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Duda said he hopes “there are a few partners, a few allies, who will give tanks to Ukraine," when asked about his expectations as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also attended the summit in Davos.

“We hope that producer of the tanks Germany will also participate in this, in my opinion, very good idea. I was asked by Volodymyr Zelensky for that military support few times, he said to me Andrzej we need modern tanks because it’s the only way to stop the Russian invasion now,” Duda added.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that “someone has to take this leadership, to take the decision in order to support Ukraine," when asked about divisions within the alliance.

“I strongly believe that Chancellor Scholz will decide on this and I was a witness of a very important break point or turning point in the thinking or mentality of Germany,” he added.

Some context: Numerous countries in the Western alliance have pledged to soon send tanks for the Ukrainian military to use in its efforts to defend against Russia's invasion.

France, Poland and the United Kingdom for the first time answered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s longstanding call to supply modern battle tanks to Kyiv.

However, Scholz insisted that any such plan would need to be fully coordinated with the whole of the Western alliance, including the United States.

Scholz is scheduled to make an address at the World Economic Forum Wednesday.

2 hr 30 min ago

Putin supports plan to increase Russian armed forces to 1.5 million

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

Moscow is planning to increase its armed forces due to the “proxy war” that the West is waging, as Russia's faltering invasion of Ukraine approaches eleven months.

Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu announced earlier Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to increase the strength of the Russian Armed Forces to 1.5 million servicemen.

“Conceptually, Putin agreed” with the suggestions that were announced by the country's defence ministry, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

The details of the military expansion are yet to be finalized, Peskov said.

Previous Russian mobilization efforts: In September, Russia conducted a partial mobilization of its citizens after suffering a series of major setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine. Officials suspended the mobilization in November, citing that the draft’s target of recruiting 300,000 personnel had been met.

That same month, Putin signed into law to conscript citizens with unexpunged or outstanding convictions for murder, robbery, larceny, drug trafficking and other serious crimes under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation to be called up for military service to mobilize.

“This is due to the war that the countries of the collective West are waging," Peskov added.

"The proxy war includes both elements of indirect participation in hostilities, and elements of economy, financial, legal war,” he commented.

Diplomatic relations between the Kremlin and Western leaders are historically low, as allies of Kyiv including the US, the UK and the European Union, have leveled economic sanctions against Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

CNN's Uliana Pavlova contributed to this post.

2 hr 13 min ago

Olena Zelenska puts Ukraine under the spotlight at Davos

From CNN's Sebastian Shukla and Alex Hardie

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska addresses the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 17.
Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska addresses the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 17. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)

Olena Zelenska said Russia's assault against Ukraine is contributing to "the collapse of the world as we know it," as politicians, business moguls and billionaires congregated at the World Economic Forum Monday.

“We are facing the collapse of the world as we know it, the way we are accustomed to it or to what we aspire," the Ukrainian first lady said Tuesday during a speech in Davos, Switzerland.

“Russian aggression was never intended to restrict itself to the Ukrainian borders, this work will go further and make the crisis wider if the aggressor does not lose," she added.

Zelenska also referenced the deadly attack in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro Saturday, when a Russian cruise missile hit an apartment building and killed at least 44 people.

“These ordinary people at home on a Saturday — that's enough reason for Russia to kill," she said of the strike.

“There is nothing off limits for Russia. As we speak, in our city of Dnipro, people are still working and sorting through the debris of a residential area, of a house that was destroyed by an anti-ship missile. This missile was built to destroy aircraft carriers and was used against the civilian infrastructure."

Watch here:

4 hr 28 min ago

Dnipro apartment strike death toll rises to 44

From CNN’s Maria Kostenko

Forty-four people have died following a Russian cruise missile strike on an apartment block in Dnipro over the weekend, according to the city's mayor.

Mayor Borys Filatov gave the new death toll on social media on Tuesday. The count rose since the earlier announcement that 41 people had died, including four children, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Presidential Administration.

Filatov did not immediately provide the ages of the three other bodies that have been discovered since.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack by Moscow was a "war crime" and pledged to bring its perpetrators to justice in his evening address Monday.

Also on Monday, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported that 7,000 civilians have died in Ukraine since the beginning of the war on February 24. 2022. 

OHCHR added that they believed “most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes.”

CNN's Sebastian Shukla contributed reporting.

5 hr 4 min ago

Discovery of child's body brings Dnipro apartment death toll to 41

From CNN’s Maria Kostenko and Sebastian Shukla

Firefighters conducting search and rescue operations at a residential building hit by a missile on January 15, in Dnipro, Ukraine.
Firefighters conducting search and rescue operations at a residential building hit by a missile on January 15, in Dnipro, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images)

A child's body was found in the wreckage of an apartment building in Dnipro on Tuesday, raising the death toll from a Russian missile strike Saturday to 41, according to Ukrainian officials. 

“At 9.46 this morning, the body of one dead child was pulled out from under the rubble of a destroyed residential building on the 4th floor,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram.

The strike is one of the deadliest single attacks of the war and is now confirmed to have killed at least four children.

Earlier Tuesday, a Ukrainian military official said 25 residents remain missing after 90% of the destroyed apartment block was “dismantled.”

Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration head Valentyn Reznichenko said 28 victims remain in hospital, 10 of them seriously injured.

On Monday the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that 7,000 civilians have died in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year. 

5 hr 43 min ago

Australian Open organizers ban Russia, Belarus flags

From CNN's George Ramsay and Angus Watson

A Russian flag is seen during the first round match between Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia and Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on January 16.
A Russian flag is seen during the first round match between Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia and Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on January 16. (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Tennis Australia announced on Tuesday that fans will no longer be allowed to bring the Russian or the Belarusian flag to the site of the Australian Open.

The decision comes after Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia “strongly condemn[ed]” the Russian flag being displayed in the stands at the grand slam.

Tennis Australia wrote in its statement:

“Flags from Russia and Belarus are banned onsite at the Australian Open.
“Our initial policy was that fans could bring them in but could not use them to cause disruption. Yesterday we had an incident where a flag was placed courtside.
“The ban is effective immediately. We will continue to work with the players and our fans to ensure the best possible environment to enjoy the tennis.”

The flag was seen during the first-round match between Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl and Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova in Melbourne.

Read more here.

5 hr 51 min ago

High-level US delegation met with top Ukrainian officials in Kyiv

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held a briefing for the US delegation headed by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Ukraine's counteraction to Russia's invasion on January 16 in Kyiv.
Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held a briefing for the US delegation headed by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Ukraine's counteraction to Russia's invasion on January 16 in Kyiv. (President of Ukraine)

A high-level US delegation met Monday in Kyiv with top Ukrainian officials "to reaffirm the United States’ strong and steadfast commitment to Ukraine and its defense against Russia’s unprovoked aggression," according to a State Department readout. 

Here's who was on the US delegation:

  • Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman
  • Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer
  • Undersecretary of Defense Colin Kahl

Here's who they met with in Ukraine:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
  • Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal
  • Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov
  • Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov
  • Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi

"Prior to the visit, the delegation made stops in Germany and Poland to review U.S. security assistance to Ukraine," the readout said. 

During the meetings, the leaders talked about how international assistance "has helped stabilize Ukraine's economy" as well as how the US and Ukraine could continue to have an economic and trade relationship when the war is over, according to the readout.

Leaders also discussed efforts to repair Ukraine's energy infrastructure, it added.