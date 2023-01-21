World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Sophie Tanno, CNN

Updated 6:40 a.m. ET, January 21, 2023
26 min ago

Ukraine’s General Staff details heavy Russian fire in Zaporizhzhia region

From CNN's Andrew Carey and Uliana Pavlova

There are renewed indications that Russian forces are stepping up hostilities in and around the region of Zaporizhzhia, in Ukraine’s southeast.

Ukraine’s General Staff, in its latest update on battlefield activities, reported missile strikes on the town of Hulyaipole, as well as rocket attacks on Nikopol, which lies in the neighboring Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk.

Oleksander Staurk, Zaporizhzhia regional head, said Russian artillery fire was ongoing Saturday morning, with 21 settlements across his region sustaining recent attacks. He said a woman had been killed in Hulyaipole, and a theater had burned down, one of dozens of buildings destroyed.

A Russian-appointed official in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region claimed Russian troops had broken through Ukrainian defenses and captured four villages – a claim CNN is unable to verify.

Ukrainian officials have not announced any such loss of territory, though the General Staff update confirmed heavy attacks, detailing tank, mortar, and artillery fire across a dozen front-line locations, including between Orikhiv and Kamyanske.

The front lines in the war, including those to the southeast of the city of Zaporizhzhia, have not moved significantly for weeks. But there has been growing expectation of a possible major Russian move in recent weeks since the head of Ukraine’s armed forces said in a rare interview last month that Russian troops were “100 percent being prepared,” for an offensive. 

General Valery Zaluzhny told The Economist magazine he expected the push to happen, “in February, at best in March and at worst at the end of January.”

2 hr 27 min ago

It's 10 a.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN Staff

Western allies met at Ramstein Air Base in Germany Friday where Germany failed to agree to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 main battle tanks after days of negotiations.

Here are the latest developments:

Military assistance progress: German officials have indicated they won’t send their Leopard tanks to Ukraine — or allow any other country with the German-made tanks in their inventory to do so — unless the US also agrees to send its M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv, something the Pentagon has said for months it has no intention of doing given the logistical costs of maintaining them. Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk has expressed his frustrations over Germany's indecision.

Leopard 2 tanks are seen as a vital, modern military vehicle that would bolster Kyiv’s forces as the war with Russia approaches the one-year mark.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said there is “no alternative” to sending main battle tanks to Ukraine. And the Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zbigniew Rau, said Ukraine is paying with blood for the West’s hesitation.

Biden ensured Friday that "Ukraine is going to get all the help they need" when a reporter asked if he supports Poland's goal to send the German-made tanks to Ukraine.

In a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other government officials in Ukraine Friday, US Sens. Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse urged both the US and Germany to send tanks. They're part of a growing group of officials applying pressure on Germany to step up its military aid and pleas from Kyiv for more weapons.

Ex-Navy SEAL killed: Daniel W. Swift, who was a Special Warfare Operator 1st Class, was killed Wednesday in Ukraine, the Navy said in a statement. Swift deserted the military on March 11, 2019.

Aid announcements: The Netherlands will send two launchers and rockets for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, the country’s Ministry of Defense said Friday. And in Germany, newly appointed Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a $1.08 billion military aid package Friday for Ukraine. 

Escalation warning: The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned of an escalation in Ukraine in the event of an increase in the supply of Western weapons to Kyiv, according to a statement. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley reiterated Friday that Russia's war in Ukraine will likely "end in a negotiation" and not on the battlefield.

Wagner Group designation: The US Treasury Department will designate the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group as a “transnational criminal organization," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby announced Friday. The Treasury will also impose new sanctions next week against the group and its global allies, the White House said.

2 hr 33 min ago

'It is ridiculous': Ukraine's Deputy FM expresses his frustrations as Germany drags feet over sending Leopard tanks

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq

A Spanish army Leopard 2 tank fires during the final phase of a military drill Latvia on September 29, 2022
A Spanish army Leopard 2 tank fires during the final phase of a military drill Latvia on September 29, 2022 (Ints Kalnins/Reuters/FILE)

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk has expressed his frustrations as Germany is yet to decide whether or not to send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Speaking to CNN's Isa Soares on Friday, Melnyk called Germany's indecisiveness a "disappointment," after first praising the UK for moving forward with a pledge of Challenger 2 tanks, adding he hoped the move might trigger other countries to follow suit. 

The UK is the "first nation to deliver Challenger 2 main battle tanks and that might be a trigger, hopefully, for other countries but unfortunately not for Germany yet," going on to describe Germany's inaction as a "huge disappointment for all Ukrainians."

Germany has so far failed to reach an agreement with its key Western allies on sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, despite growing pressure from NATO and Kyiv to step up its military aid ahead of a potential Russian spring offensive.

The new German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters on the sidelines of a high-stakes defense meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday that no decision has been made yet regarding sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine. 

Melnyk, for his part, further expressed Ukraine's disappointment with Germany's announcement while holding out hope that Germany would weigh Ukraine's concerns and could still decide to send the Leopard tanks.

"The government in Germany has not taken this important decision, not just to first allow other nations like Poland, Finland or Spain or Greece, which do have German battle tanks, to do the same, but also strengthen and create this, as we call it 'Global Tanks Coalition' to help Ukrainian forces to push out the Russians and to start the counteroffensive which will allow us to liberate the occupied territories," he said. 

"We are disappointed, but still the decision has not been taken yet so we hope that the government in Berlin it will take seriously all of the concerns they heard ( on Friday) in Ramstein," Melnyk added.

"After 331 days of brutal war which Russia has been waging against Ukraine, they are still making an inventory of stocks, of (the) Bundeswehr (the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Germany) and in the industry, to check whether they have something to send to Ukraine! It is ridiculous."

2 hr 59 min ago

US senators urge both US and Germany to send tanks after meeting with Zelensky in Ukraine

From CNN's Manu Raju

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky poses for a picture with US Sens. Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky poses for a picture with US Sens. Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout/Reuters)

US Sens. Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other government officials in Ukraine Friday, according to Graham’s office.

“All three of us, one Republican and two Democrats, share the same goal – for Ukraine to drive the Russians out of Ukraine. To achieve that goal, the Ukrainian military needs tanks. I am tired of the s*** show surrounding who is going to send tanks and when are they going to send them. Putin is trying to rewrite the map of Europe by force of arms. World order is at stake,” Graham said at a media availability according to a statement.

The meeting comes as Germany failed to reach agreement with its key Western allies on sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after days of negotiations.

Leopard 2 tanks are seen as a vital, modern military vehicle that would bolster Kyiv’s forces as the war with Russia approaches the one-year mark.

“To the Germans: Send tanks to Ukraine because they need them. It is in your own national interest that Putin loses in Ukraine. To the Biden Administration: Send American tanks so that others will follow our lead," Graham said, according to the statement.

2 hr 58 min ago

Biden pledges that Ukraine will get all the help it needs

From CNN's Sam Fossum

President Joe Biden talks with reporters after speaking in the East Room of the White House on Friday.
President Joe Biden talks with reporters after speaking in the East Room of the White House on Friday. (Susan Walsh/AP)

US President Joe Biden responded to a shouted question Friday about whether he supports sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine, saying the country will receive "all the help" it needs to fight against Russian troops.

As he was leaving a White House event, Biden said, "Ukraine is going to get all the help they need" when a reporter asked if he supports Poland's goal to send the German-made tanks to Ukraine.

Let's recap: In recent days, German officials have indicated they won’t send their Leopard tanks to Ukraine — or allow any other country with the German-made tanks in their inventory to do so — unless the US also agrees to send its M1 Abrams tanks to Kyiv, something the Pentagon has said for months it has no intention of doing given the logistical costs of maintaining them.

“They have us over a barrel,” a senior Biden administration official told CNN on Thursday, adding the Germans are demanding tanks for tanks, and not budging on considering any other offers the US has made to spur Berlin to send the Leopards.

But on Friday, defense ministers from the US and Germany denied any “linkage” between the US potentially sending the M1 Abrams tanks and Germany sending or allowing the transfer of the Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

3 hr 1 min ago

Ex-US Navy SEAL killed while fighting in Ukraine

From CNN's Oren Liebermann

A former US Navy SEAL, who deserted the military nearly four years ago, was killed fighting in Ukraine, according to a military spokesperson.  

Daniel W. Swift, who was a Special Warfare Operator 1st Class, was killed Wednesday in Ukraine, the Navy said in a statement. Swift deserted the military on March 11, 2019.

The statement did not provide specifics on how Swift found himself involved in the combat.

We cannot speculate as to why the former Sailor was in Ukraine,” the Navy said.

Swift had his Trident pin removed, a Navy official said, a severe step taken after a Trident Review Board determines a sailor no longer lives up to the requirements of being a Navy SEAL.

The US State Department confirmed the recent death of a US citizen fighting in Ukraine but offered no further details on the circumstances.

“We are in touch with his family and providing all possible consular assistance,” a State Department spokesperson said. “Out of respect for the privacy of the family during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add.”

Swift joined the Navy in 2005 and completed Navy SEAL training in 2006, according to his service record provided by the Navy. During his time in the military, he earned awards and decorations for service in Iraq and Afghanistan. 

His record also contains an unexplained break in service from the beginning of 2014 to the end of 2015. His last assignment was a West Coast Special Warfare Unit, which started in August 2016.

CNN's Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.