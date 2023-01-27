January 27, 2023 Russia-Ukraine news

Russian forces continued to shell towns in the east on Friday, according to the governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko. The town of Chasiv Yar, to the west of Bakhmut, had been shelled for over an hour and a half on Friday morning, leaving two people dead and five wounded, and damaging “around ten houses.”

Here's what else is happening:

Eastern attacks: Ukraine’s eastern front line is under heavily shelling, with the town of Vuhledar facing “permanent” assault, Kyrylenko said on Telegram Friday morning. Two people died over the past 24 hours in what Kyrylenko described as the “permanent shelling of Vuhledar.” He also reported two instances of "massive artillery shelling of Avdiivka overnight."

Thursday's missile attack: Two of the 70 missiles fired by Russia toward Ukraine on Thursday were Kinzhal-type hypersonic missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said, calling on the West to provide them with advance air defense systems that are capable of shooting these down. At least 11 people were killed across Ukraine after Moscow fired 70 missiles — including two hypersonic missiles — aimed at energy facilities on Thursday. Ukraine's state energy operator warned Friday the strikes caused “substantial damage” to the power grid.

Military aid: Poland plans to send 60 more modern battle tanks to Ukraine in addition to the 14 Leopard 2 tanks it has already pledged, according to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

And in Belgium, the government announced its largest ever assistance package for Ukraine, including $97.5 million in military aid. The military aid is part of a larger package that also contains humanitarian and civilian assistance.

As for the US, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told CNN Friday the newly announced tranche of Abrams tanks announced by the US as part of this week’s aid to Ukraine “will take many months before they can get on the ground.” Despite this timeline, Kirby said the Biden administration is “not going to waste time” in providing training and shoring up supply chains to ensure Ukrainian forces are best equipped to use them when they eventually arrive in Ukraine.

And in Germany, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has ruled out Germany sending fighter jets to Ukraine, according to an interview with German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung on Friday.

