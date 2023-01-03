(Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is planning a prolonged campaign of attacks with Iranian-made Shahed drones to exhaust Ukraine.

“We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack with Shaheds. Its bet may be on exhaustion,” Zelensky said in his nightly address Monday. “On exhaustion of our people, our air defense, our energy sector.”

Zelensky said Ukraine's main task is to ensure Russia's drone plans fail.

He said more than 80 have been shot down over Ukraine since the start of 2023.