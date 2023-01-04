World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Damar Hamlin in critical condition

live news

Live

The House speaker vote

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, Jack Guy, Adrienne Vogt, Mike Hayes and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 10:39 a.m. ET, January 4, 2023
14 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 27 min ago

Ukraine’s defense intelligence chief predicts attacks "deeper and deeper" inside Russia

From CNN's Mick Krever

Ukraine’s defense intelligence chief has predicted that there will be attacks “deeper and deeper” inside Russia, without acknowledging whether Kyiv has played a role in such attacks up to this point.

In an interview broadcast on ABC News on Wednesday, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Agency, said that he was “very glad to see” attacks inside Russia, but that he was unable to “give you [an] answer” about whether Ukraine has played a role in such strikes until after the war.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that three Russian servicemen were killed last month when a Ukrainian drone crashed near Engels-2 military airfield, hundreds of miles from the Ukrainian border, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

“Do you think there will be more?” the reporter asked Budanov.

“I think so,” he replied.

“Inside Russia? Deep inside Russia?” the reporter asked.

“Deeper and deeper,” said Budanov.

2 hr 20 min ago

It's mid-afternoon in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know.

Recriminations over an attack which killed at least dozens of Russian troops in occupied Makiivka continue Wednesday. Russia's Ministry of Defense blames soldiers' use of personal cellphones for the attack, but a prominent Russian blogger has called the official line "not convincing."

Meanwhile, the leader of Russia's Wagner private military company has said its forces have failed to take the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine because there is "a fortress in every house."

Here are the latest headlines:

  • Russia blames troops for Makiivka strike: The "mass use" of cell phones by military personnel was the "main cause" of the strike that killed scores of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine on New Year's Day, according to Russia’s defense ministry. The ministry said the use of cell phones by military personnel led to the detection of the location for the apparent Ukrainian strike.
  • Pro-Russian leader praises Makiivka troops: The leader of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine praised the bravery of Russian soldiers killed in a Ukrainian strike on the occupied city of Makiivka. “We know, and we know firsthand, what it is to suffer losses,” Denis Pushilin said on Telegram Wednesday morning. “Based on the information I have, I can say with certainty that there were many displays of courage and real heroism by the guys in this regiment!”
  • Russian military blogger criticizes Makiivka response: A top Russian military blogger has railed against the Russian defense ministry’s explanation of how dozens of soldiers were targeted in eastern Ukraine, calling the official story "not convincing" and "a blatant attempt to smear blame." Semyon Pegov also said that the death toll in Makiivka was likely far greater than the 89 now officially acknowledged by Russia, and warned that apathy on the battlefield will lead to more “tragedies.”
  • US weapons used in Makiivka strike: Four rockets from US-made HIMARS launchers were used in the Makiivka strike, the Russian defense ministry said Wednesday. Two other HIMARS rockets were intercepted by manned air defense assets, the ministry said. "The detonation of the HIMARS missiles caused the roof of the building to collapse," the ministry said.
  • Wagner chief explains Bakhmut impasse: The head of Russia’s Wagner private military company has attempted to explain his group’s failure to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has for months been the scene of intense fighting. Yevgeny Prigozhin said that there was “a fortress in every house” in the city.
  • US preparing to ship Patriot air defense to Ukraine: Preparations for the transfer of a Patriot air defense battery from the United States are already underway, according to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. “We look forward to the deployment of Patriot as soon as possible,” said Kuleba. US President Joe Biden announced last month that Washington would transfer a Patriot air defense battery, along with munitions, to Ukraine.  
3 hr 10 min ago

Preparations "have already begun" for transfer of Patriot air defense system from US, says Ukrainian foreign minister

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

Preparations for the transfer of a Patriot air defense battery from the United States are already underway, according to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“We look forward to the deployment of Patriot as soon as possible,” said Kuleba in a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday. “Preparations for the transfer of these systems have already begun.”

US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky, in the East Room of the White House in Washington D.C., on December 21.
US President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky, in the East Room of the White House in Washington D.C., on December 21. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden announced last month that the US would transfer a Patriot air defense battery, along with munitions, to Ukraine.

“Now President Zelensky and the entire diplomatic team are intensively working on new solutions for the supply of new types of Western weapons,” Kuleba said.

“First of all, we are talking about the supply of Western-style tanks and other armored vehicles. I have no doubt that the Ukrainian army will soon have additional armor and firepower."

3 hr 25 min ago

Top Russian military blogger warns that apathy will lead to more "tragedies" in Ukraine

 

Continuing his criticism of Russian authorities, a top Russian military blogger has warned that apathy on the battlefield will lead to more “tragedies,” like the dozens and perhaps hundreds of Russian soldiers killed in a strike on occupied Makiivka over the weekend.

Semyon Pegov, who blogs under the alias WarGonzo, said: “If you ask me personally what is the most dangerous thing in war, I will answer unequivocally: not to bother.” 

“After ten months of the special military operation, it should be clear to even the most notorious slowpokes: this war cannot be won at random,” he said.

Since the invasion began in February, Moscow has referred to the war as a “special military operation.”

“It's time for us to stop ‘not bothering.’ We see the tragedies this is fraught with. And we've seen it before,” continued Pegov.

It was his second lengthy post on Wednesday reflecting on an apparent Ukrainian strike this weekend, which the Russian Defense Ministry has now admitted killed 89 soldiers -- one of the most devastating single incidents for Moscow since its invasion.

In an earlier post on Wednesday, Pegov said that the lists of missing are “noticeably longer” than those already acknowledged by officials. Ukrainian authorities have claimed that up to 400 Russian soldiers were killed and 300 wounded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally awarded Pegov with the Order of Courage at the Kremlin on December 20.

Earlier Wednesday, Pegov warned that the “only cure” was to not lodge soldiers together in large buildings.

“The banal thing is not to settle 500 people in one place, but to scatter them over ten different locations,” he said. “Yes, that takes a lot of work. But it's a matter of life and death.”

5 hr 22 min ago

Wagner mercenary boss explains Russian failure to capture eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut

From CNN's Josh Pennington and Mick Krever

Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin attends a funeral at the Beloostrovskoye cemetery outside St. Petersburg, Russia, on December 24.
Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin attends a funeral at the Beloostrovskoye cemetery outside St. Petersburg, Russia, on December 24. (AP)

The head of Russia’s Wagner private military company has attempted to explain his group’s failure to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has for months been the scene of intense fighting.

During a New Year’s visit with fighters on the front line, Yevgeny Prigozhin said that there was “a fortress in every house” in Bakhmut, and that “only clowns that sit around and try to predict these things.”

“Sometimes it takes entire weeks to clear a house, right?” he asked soldiers in a video posted to a Wagner Telegram channel over the weekend.

“They say, ‘the combined forces have advanced into Artyomovsk and broken the defense,’” he said, referring to Bakhmut by its Soviet name. The name was changed back to Bakhmut in 2016.

“Then they say: ‘What does it mean to “break through the defense?”’ ‘Breaking through the defense’ means breaking through the defense of one house this morning, then you have to go break the defense of the next house, right?" he said.

"And it’s not just one line of defense. How many lines of defense are there in Artyomovsk? If we said 500, that would be about accurate, right?”

The fighters confirm that there is a Ukrainian line of defense “every 10 meters,” before Prigozhin continues.

“Therefore the question is: “Who is going to take Artyomovsk? Which combined forces? It’ll be the Wagner combined forces,” he said. “And who else? Other than Wagner PMC, who else is there?”

“No one else,” the soldiers said.

Prigozhin denied any affiliation with Wagner for years, but in September finally admitted to founding the group in 2014.

He has since appeared frequently on social media, attempting to fashion Wagner’s image as the most capable outfit in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“This year we will win! But first we will conquer our internal bureaucracy and corruption,” Prigozhin says in another video

“Once we conquer our internal bureaucracy and corruption, then we will conquer the Ukrainians and NATO, and then the whole world,” he adds.

“The problem now is that the bureaucrats and those engaging in corruption won’t listen to us because for New Year’s they are all drinking champagne.”

4 hr 26 min ago

Top Russian military blogger rails against official Makiivka explanation as "a blatant attempt to smear blame"

From CNN's Olga Voitovych and Mick Krever

A top Russian military blogger has railed against the Russian Ministry of Defense’s explanation of how dozens of soldiers were targeted in eastern Ukraine, calling the official story "not convincing" and "a blatant attempt to smear blame."

Semyon Pegov, who blogs under the alias WarGonzo and was personally awarded the Order of Courage by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on December 20, said that the death toll in Makiivka was likely far greater than the 89 now officially acknowledged by Russia.

"The lists of the missing are, unfortunately, noticeably longer," he said.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has appeared to blame the soldiers themselves for a Ukrainian strike on Russian-occupied Makiivka.

It said the "main cause" of the incident was the widespread use of cell phones by Russian soldiers "contrary to the ban," which allowed Ukraine to "track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers' locations."

On Wednesday Pegov said that, while the use of mobile phones near the front lines was "obviously" not a good thing, "the story with ‘mobiles’ is not too convincing."

"This is not a personal opinion, it is objective," he said.

He called the explanation "a blatant attempt to smear blame," and said that it would "probably be better" for officials to remain silent until the end of an investigation.

He questioned how the Ministry of Defense could be "so sure" that the location of soldiers lodging in a school building could not have been determined using drone surveillance, or a local informant.

"Coordinates of objects are being leaked, and important people's movements are regularly ‘tipped off’ to the SBU," the Security Service of Ukraine, he said.

"The network works, it does not sleep," said Pegov.

"Neither do Ukrainian drones in the skies above Donetsk and Makiivka, which can provide not just information about the accumulation of subscribers, but also confirm it visually."

He also argued that Ukraine’s military would not use American-made HIMARS missiles unless it were certain of its target.

"This is an expensive high-precision weapon. Before striking with HIMARS, the enemy obviously verifies the information," he said. Ukraine does not fire "just for luck."

Pegov once again questioned the official Russian death toll, which was increased from 63 to 89 early Wednesday, already making it one of the most devastating single attacks against Russia in the war.

"Unfortunately their number will still be growing," he said. "The figures are most likely for those who were able to be identified immediately."

"I cannot reveal my sources, but I think they are reliable," added Pegov. "We double-checked them several times with the guys."

7 hr ago

Pro-Russia leader praises Makiivka soldiers as Defense Ministry blames cell phone use

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv and Mick Krever

Head of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin speaks during a news conference in Donetsk, Ukraine, on February 23.
Head of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin speaks during a news conference in Donetsk, Ukraine, on February 23. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

The leader of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday praised the bravery of Russian soldiers killed in a Ukrainian strike on the occupied city of Makiivka, even as the Russian Defense Ministry appeared to blame their cell phone use as “the main cause” of the attack.

“We know, and we know firsthand, what it is to suffer losses,” Denis Pushilin said on Telegram Wednesday morning. “Based on the information I have, I can say with certainty that there were many displays of courage and real heroism by the guys in this regiment!”

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier appeared to blame the soldiers themselves for the Ukrainian strike, saying “the main cause” of the incident was the widespread use of cell phones by Russian soldiers “contrary to the ban,” allowing Ukraine to “track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers' locations.”

Four rockets from US-made HIMARS launchers were used in the strike, killing a total of 89 servicemen, according to the ministry. Among them was the regiment's deputy commander, Lt. Col. Bachurin, the ministry said in a statement.

Pushilin claimed Wednesday that “most of them barely made it out of the building that had been damaged by the American HIMARS, then came to their senses and went back to get their comrades out.”

“They risked their lives to help. Some of the dead were those who died when they went back to rescue their fellow service members,” he said. “The officers of the regiment, some of them, by the way, also from the mobilized, were more than worthy. They risked themselves to pull the soldiers out. Unfortunately, there were wounded and killed among them as well.”
7 hr 19 min ago

Russian Defense Ministry says soldiers' cell phone use was "main cause" of deadly strike

From CNN's Josh Pennington, Karen Smith and Philip Wang

The "mass use" of cell phones by military personnel was the "main cause" of the strike that killed scores of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine on New Year's Day, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said the use of cell phones by military personnel led to the detection of the location for the apparent Ukrainian strike.

"A committee is currently working to investigate the circumstances of the incident. But it is already clear now that the main cause of the incident was the inclusion and mass use, contrary to the ban, of cell phones by military personnel within the range of the enemy's weapon systems," the ministry's statement said.

"This factor allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers' locations for the missile strike."

Four rockets from US-made HIMARS launchers were used in the strike in Makiivka, Donetsk, killing a total of 89 servicemen, according to the ministry.

The Ukrainian military has claimed up to around 400 Russian soldiers died in the strike

CNN cannot independently verify either figure.

8 hr 55 min ago

US-made HIMARS used in strike that killed scores of Russian troops, Moscow says

From CNN's Josh Pennington and Mitchell McCluskey 

Workers remove debris of a destroyed building in Makiivka on January 3.
Workers remove debris of a destroyed building in Makiivka on January 3. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Four rockets from US-made HIMARS launchers were used in the deadly New Year's Day strike on Russian troops in the occupied city of Makiivka, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.  

Two other HIMARS rockets were intercepted by manned air defense assets, the ministry said. 

“Four rockets with high-explosive warheads hit a building where Russian servicemen were stationed. The detonation of the HIMARS missiles caused the roof of the building to collapse," the ministry said.

HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) is a multiple launch rocket launcher made in the United States.

Disputed death toll: The apparent Ukrainian strike took place just after midnight Sunday on a vocational school housing Russian conscripts in Makiivka, in the Donetsk region, according to both Ukrainian and pro-Russian accounts.

The Ukrainian military claimed up to around 400 Russian soldiers died in the strike, while Russia's Defense Ministry has reported that 89 servicemen were killed.