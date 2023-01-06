Putin's unilateral ceasefire "intended to damage Ukraine's reputation," says think tank ISW

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a 36-hour unilateral ceasefire is "likely an information operation intended to damage Ukraine’s reputation," according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The unilateral ceasefire from 12 p.m. (4 a.m. ET) Friday until midnight (9 p.m. ET) Saturday was not agreed to by Kyiv, and has been dismissed by Ukraine and the US as a cynical ploy.

"Putin could have been seeking to secure a 36-hour pause for Russian troops to afford them the ability to rest, recoup, and reorient to relaunch offensive operations in critical sectors of the front," the ISW said in it's assessment, released Thursday. It added that a pause in hostilities "would disproportionately benefit Russian troops."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also accused Moscow of seeking to use the Orthodox Christmas holiday as "cover" to resupply and stop Ukrainian advances in the eastern Donbas region.

"Putin cannot reasonably expect Ukraine to meet the terms of this suddenly declared ceasefire and may have called for the ceasefire to frame Ukraine as unaccommodating and unwilling to take the necessary steps towards negotiations," the ISW noted.

The ISW added: "Suddenly announcing a ceasefire with Ukraine that should have been negotiated well in advance in observance of Russian Orthodox Christmas will allow Russia to frame Ukraine as infringing on the right of believers to celebrate the holiday as hostilities will likely continue into January 6 and 7."

This, the ISW said, would allow Moscow to support the "baseless" narrative that Ukraine is persecuting Orthodox Christians and Russian speakers, which Putin has used to justify his illegal invasion of Ukraine.