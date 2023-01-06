World
By Tara Subramaniam, Amy Woodyatt, Kathryn Snowdon, Adrienne Vogt, Matt Meyer and Leinz Vales, CNN

Updated 8:14 a.m. ET, January 6, 2023
23 min ago

Putin's unilateral ceasefire "intended to damage Ukraine's reputation," says think tank ISW

From CNN's Amy Woodyatt

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a 36-hour unilateral ceasefire is "likely an information operation intended to damage Ukraine’s reputation," according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The unilateral ceasefire from 12 p.m. (4 a.m. ET) Friday until midnight (9 p.m. ET) Saturday was not agreed to by Kyiv, and has been dismissed by Ukraine and the US as a cynical ploy.

"Putin could have been seeking to secure a 36-hour pause for Russian troops to afford them the ability to rest, recoup, and reorient to relaunch offensive operations in critical sectors of the front," the ISW said in it's assessment, released Thursday. It added that a pause in hostilities "would disproportionately benefit Russian troops."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also accused Moscow of seeking to use the Orthodox Christmas holiday as "cover" to resupply and stop Ukrainian advances in the eastern Donbas region.

"Putin cannot reasonably expect Ukraine to meet the terms of this suddenly declared ceasefire and may have called for the ceasefire to frame Ukraine as unaccommodating and unwilling to take the necessary steps towards negotiations," the ISW noted.

The ISW added: "Suddenly announcing a ceasefire with Ukraine that should have been negotiated well in advance in observance of Russian Orthodox Christmas will allow Russia to frame Ukraine as infringing on the right of believers to celebrate the holiday as hostilities will likely continue into January 6 and 7."

This, the ISW said, would allow Moscow to support the "baseless" narrative that Ukraine is persecuting Orthodox Christians and Russian speakers, which Putin has used to justify his illegal invasion of Ukraine.

22 min ago

Russia accuses Ukraine of violating a unilateral ceasefire it didn't agree to

From CNN’s Uliana Pavlova

The Russian Ministry of Defense on Friday blamed Ukraine for continuing shelling despite Vladimir Putin's announcement of a unilateral ceasefire. Kyiv did not agree to the ceasefire, and has decried it as a cynical ploy.

Putin ordered a 36-hour unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine from Friday until Saturday but the move was rejected by Kyiv and dismissed as "hypocrisy."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of seeking to use the Orthodox Christmas holiday as "cover" to resupply and stop Ukrainian advances in the eastern Donbas region. And US President Joe Biden expressed skepticism on Thursday, telling reporters that he was "reluctant to respond anything Putin says." 

"Despite the fact that today, January 6, from 12:00 Moscow time, the Russian troops were observing the ceasefire regime, the Kyiv regime continued shelling settlements and positions of Russian troops,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday.

"In the Krasno-Limansky direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out four mortar attacks on Russian positions. In the area of the settlement of Belogorovka, Lugansk People's Republic, three artillery attacks," the ministry added.

1 hr 4 min ago

Russian ambassador to US criticizes Washington’s reaction to Moscow’s unilateral ceasefire proposal

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova and Radina Gigova

Russia Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov speaks during a World Affairs event at the Fairmont Hotel on November 29, 2017 in San Francisco, California.
Russia Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov speaks during a World Affairs event at the Fairmont Hotel on November 29, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Russia’s ambassador to the United States has criticized Washington for its reaction to Moscow’s proposal for a 36-hour unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine. The ceasefire, which began at noon Moscow time (4 a.m. ET), has been dismissed as a cynical ploy by both Ukraine and the US.

"Even the unilaterally declared ceasefire by the Russian Federation along the entire line of contact in Ukraine during Orthodox Christmas was labeled as an attempt to 'take a breather.' 

"All this means that Washington is determined to fight us 'to the last Ukrainian,' while the destiny of the people of Ukraine means nothing to the US," Anatoly Antonov said, according to a readout of his comments published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Some context: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of seeking to use the Orthodox Christmas holiday as "cover" to resupply and stop Ukrainian advances in the eastern Donbas region.

US President Joe Biden expressed similar concern Thursday, telling reporters that he was "reluctant to respond anything Putin says."

"I found it interesting. He was ready to bomb hospitals and nurseries and churches on the 25th and New Year’s," Biden continued. "I mean, I think he’s trying to find some oxygen."

Moscow accuses Washington of prolonging war: On Friday, Antonov blamed Washington for wanting to prolong the conflict by supplying a new military aid package to Kyiv, which will include American Bradley fighting vehicles.

"The actions of the Administration spur Ukrainian radicals to proceed with their terrible deeds. With every consecutive transfer of arms their feeling of impunity grows stronger. They continue to kill civilians in Donbas, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of the Russian Federation in an extremely cynical way," Antonov claimed.

"Even more remarkably, the Administration revealed the abovementioned decision after a phone conversation between President Biden and German Chancellor Scholz," he said. "In view of close ties between Washington and Berlin it becomes clear that the West under US leadership simply deceived our country and started to purposefully weaken Russia much earlier than February 24, 2022," Antonov claimed.

1 hr 14 min ago

Japan's prime minister will consider visiting Ukraine

From CNN’s Junko Ogura in Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says he told Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky that he would consider visiting Kyiv depending on "various circumstances," but nothing had yet been decided.

"The Ukrainian government has invited key government officials from major countries to visit Kyiv, and I have received an invitation as well," Kishda told reporters on Friday, making reference to a phone call he had with Zelensky.

"At this point, nothing has been decided, but I will consider it by taking into account various circumstances."

Kishida also pledged Japan’s support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia as Japan plays an "active role" as the chair of the G7 and strongly condemned Russia for its continuous attacks on Ukraine.

2 hr 36 min ago

 Ukraine's deputy PM suggests Russians are "preparing terrorist attacks" in churches

From CNN's Denis Lapin in Kyiv

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk gives an interview in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 11.
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk gives an interview in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 11. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

Ukraine's deputy prime minister has urged people in occupied territories not to attend church services because of "terrorist attacks in churches."

Iryna Vereshchuk said that Ukraine has received information and urged citizens to "be careful and if possible refrain from visiting places with large crowds."

CNN cannot verify the claims, nor did Vereshchuk offer any evidence.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration has also urged locals to refrain from attending Orthodox Christmas services in churches following the unilateral Russian ceasefire announcement, which began at noon Moscow time (4 a.m. ET).

Serhiy Hayday called the truce "another lie and trap."

Some context: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 36-hour temporary ceasefire – in place from noon Moscow time (4 a.m. ET) Friday until midnight (9 p.m. ET) Saturday – to coincide with Orthodox Christmas, but it has been dismissed by both Kyiv and Washington as a cynical ploy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of seeking to use the Orthodox Christmas holiday as "cover" to resupply and stop Ukrainian advances in the eastern Donbas region.

2 hr 4 min ago

CNN observes incoming and outgoing artillery around Ukrainian city since unilateral ceasefire

From CNN's Ben Wedeman, Kareem Khadder in Eastern Ukraine and Gul Tuysuz in Kyiv

CNN has observed incoming and outgoing artillery fire around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut since the start of the unilateral Russian ceasefire.

Elsewhere, sirens in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv are sounding, according to CNN's teams in the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the 36-hour temporary ceasefire – in place from noon Moscow time (4 a.m. ET) Friday until midnight (9 p.m. ET) Saturday – to coincide with Orthodox Christmas.

It has been dismissed by both Kyiv and Washington as a cynical ploy, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accusing Moscow of seeking to use the Orthodox Christmas holiday as "cover" to resupply and stop Ukrainian advances in the eastern Donbas region.

 

3 hr 11 min ago

Ukrainian regional military head urges locals "to refrain from attending" Orthodox services

From CNN's Denis Lapin in Kyiv

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration has urged locals to "refrain from attending Orthodox Christmas services in churches" following the unilateral Russian ceasefire announcement, which began at noon Moscow time (4 a.m. ET).

Serhiy Hayday called the truce "another lie and trap."

The ceasefire was initiated and announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, but not agreed to by Ukraine.

Both Ukraine and the US have dismissed it as a cynical ploy. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow wants to use the Orthodox Christmas holiday as "cover" to resupply and stop Ukrainian advances in the eastern Donbas region.

3 hr 22 min ago

Putin's unilateral ceasefire, dismissed by Ukraine as "hypocrisy," begins

From CNN's Seb Shukla and Amy Woodyatt

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers his nightly address from his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on January 5.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers his nightly address from his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on January 5. (President of Ukraine)

The unilateral 36-hour ceasefire proposal in Ukraine has begun, coming into effect at noon Moscow time (4 a.m. ET).

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the temporary ceasefire – in place until midnight (9 p.m. ET) Saturday – to coincide with Orthodox Christmas.

Some important context: Kyiv has not agreed to the ceasefire, and both Ukraine and the US have dismissed it as a cynical ploy. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says Moscow wants to use the Orthodox Christmas holiday as "cover" to resupply and stop Ukrainian advances in the eastern Donbas region.

During his nightly address on Thursday, Zelensky said:

What will this accomplish? Only another increase in the casualty count."

Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, told Ukrainian television: "Regarding this truce – they just want to get some kind of a pause for a day or two, to pull even more reserves, bring some more ammo."

"Russia cannot be trusted. Not a single word they say," Hayday added.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden expressed skepticism on Thursday, telling reporters that he was "reluctant to respond anything Putin says. I found it interesting. He was ready to bomb hospitals and nurseries and churches on the 25th and New Year’s."

He continued: "I mean, I think he’s trying to find some oxygen."

5 hr 2 min ago

Germany will send Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, official says 

From CNN's Fred Pleitgen and Chris Stern

A Marder infantry fighting vehicle of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, participates in the NATO Iron Wolf military exercises on October 26, in Pabrade, Lithuania.
A Marder infantry fighting vehicle of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, participates in the NATO Iron Wolf military exercises on October 26, in Pabrade, Lithuania. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Germany will provide Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles and an additional Patriot air defense battery, German ambassador to the US Emily Haber said on Thursday.  

“Germany will provide Marder infantry fighting vehicles to #Ukraine️. We’ll also join the U.S. in supplying an additional Patriot air defense battery,” she wrote on Twitter.  

The Marder is an infantry fighting vehicle used by the German military since the early 1970s but continuously upgraded. While the German military is in the process of phasing the vehicle out, hundreds are still in service.  

An infantry fighting vehicle is a heavily armed armored vehicle used to move soldiers around the battlefield. It’s usually deployed together with main battle tanks. 

German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Thursday hailed his government’s “logical” decision to send more military aid to Ukraine.  

"This is a good decision. Since the beginning of the war, we have increasingly expanded our support in cooperation with our partners. It is logical that we also take this step. Ukraine has the right to defend itself against the Russian attack, and we have a duty to help it do so,” he said.