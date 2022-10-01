The Ukrainian flag has been raised at one of the entrances to the town of Lyman in the eastern part of Ukraine.

A video posted on social media and shared by President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff shows two Ukrainian soldiers standing on a military vehicle attaching the flag with tape to a large sign with the word “Lyman.”

“We are unfurling our country’s flag and planting it on our land. On Lyman. Everything will be Ukraine,” one of the soldiers said to the camera.

The town — an important rail network hub — has been in Russian hands since late May and has been a focus of Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the east for at least a week.

Even though Ukrainian soldiers appear to have a firm presence on the outskirts of the town, Ukrainian officials caution that heavy fighting continues.

Serhii Cherevatiy, an army spokesman, told CNN that while Russian forces inside the town were de-facto encircled, the situation remained “dynamic.”

Russian forces had tried to form convoys to break through the encirclement, he told CNN, but their attempts had been unsuccessful.

On Friday, Ukrainian forces claimed control over the village of Drobysheve, a settlement that neighbors Lyman.

Retaking Lyman would give Ukrainian forces a platform to push further east toward towns like Kreminna and Rubizhne in the Luhansk region.