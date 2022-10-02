World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Maureen Chowdhury and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:38 a.m. ET, October 2, 2022
1 min ago

US "very encouraged" by Ukrainian capture of the city of Lyman, defense official says

From CNN’s Kostan Nechyporenko

The Ukrainian capture of the city of Lyman is “significant” and the US is “very encouraged” by what it's seeing from the Ukrainian military right now, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday.

Russian forces retreated from Lyman, a strategic city for its operations in the east, the Russian defense ministry said Saturday, just a day after Moscow’s annexation of the region that’s been declared illegal by the West.

“Lyman sits astride the supply lines of the Russians. And they've used those routes to push men and material down to the south and to the west. And without those routes it will be more difficult. So this presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward,” Austin told reporters during a news conference at the US Indo-Pacific Command in Honolulu, Hawaii.

But Ukrainian progress on the battlefield has led to concern about a potential escalation in the war, including the potential use of nuclear weapons.

“What it means in terms of potential escalation, I won't speculate on that,” Austin said. “But what it does mean for the battlefield is that the Ukrainians continue to make progress and they continue to present problems to the Russians that they'll have to resolve. And again, we all have to be encouraged by what we're seeing," he said.

Austin told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Friday that while Putin could turn to nuclear weapons, there is no indication he is heading in that direction at this time.

"There are no checks on Mr. Putin. Just as he made the irresponsible decision to invade Ukraine, you know, he could make another decision. But I don't see anything right now that would lead me to believe that he has made such a decision," Austin said.

CNN's Duarte Mendonca contributed to this report.

3 min ago

Pope Francis begs Putin for an immediate ceasefire to "absurd" war in Ukraine

From CNN's Mia Alberti

Pope Francis has renewed his appeal for an immediate ceasefire to the ongoing war in Ukraine, citing fears of escalation and nuclear threats, during his weekly Sunday mass. 

"In the name of God, in the name of the sense of humanity, I renew my appeal for an immediate ceasefire", the Pope told the crowds at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome earlier today.

"My appeal is directed mainly at the President of the Russian Federation, begging him to stop for the love of his people", the Pope said, also appealing to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be "open to serious peace proposals."

Pope Francis said the war in Ukraine has turned into a devastating, dangerous and concerning conflict — a humanity "wound that keeps on bleeding" and risks expanding. 

"Certain actions cannot be justified, ever... What to say about the fact that humanity is once again facing a nuclear threat? It's absurd," the Pope said.

The Pope also urged the international community to do "whatever they can" to promote dialogue to end "this inhumane tragedy".

"The war is an error and a horror," he said.

 

16 min ago

Ukrainian President says eastern city of Lyman “completely liberated”

From Kostan Nechyporenko and Chris Liakos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that the eastern city of Lyman in the Donetsk region has been “completely liberated”

In a short video post on his official Telegram channel, Zelensky said “As of 12:30 p.m. [local time, 5:30 a.m. ET], Lyman was completely liberated. Thanks to our military! Glory to Ukraine!”

On Saturday, the Russian defense ministry said that Russian forces had retreated from the strategic city, which is located in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.

Russian state media Russia-24 reported Saturday that the reason for Russia's withdrawal was because “the enemy used both Western-made artillery and intelligence from North Atlantic alliance countries.”

The retreat marks Ukraine’s most significant gain since its successful counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region last month.

 

16 min ago

Four missiles hit Zaporizhzhia, no casualties

From CNN’s Josh Pennington

Russia hit the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia with four S300 missiles overnight Saturday, according to the head of the regional administration Oleksandr Starukh. 

No casualties were reported while some industrial infrastructure was destroyed, according to Starukh’s statement released on Telegram.

The missiles hit the regional center and suburban areas. Russia occupies much of the Zaporizhzhia region but not the city itself. Despite that, Moscow claims to have annexed the entire region on the back of referendums widely denounced as a sham. 

“The occupier continues to suffer losses at the front, so their only recourse is to destroy civilian structures. The enemy is doomed. We observe all safety rules and place our faith in the Armed Forces of Ukraine!” the Starukh statement reads.