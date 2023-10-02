In an address Sunday on a Ukrainian holiday honoring veterans and fallen soldiers, President Volodymyr Zelensky said "victory will come" in the country's war against Russia as he stressed the importance of unity and optimism.

“Our unity must enable us to go all the way to drive the occupier out of our land, and it will," Zelensky said during a ceremony in Kyiv to mark Day of the Defenders. "Never again will Ukraine pay with the future of its children, its sovereignty, and its will for illusory promises of peace."

Meanwhile, Ukraine said it is working with the United States after Congress did not include new wartime aid in a last-minute deal to avoid a government shutdown. President Joe Biden vowed, however, that American support would continue.

“I hope my friends on the other side keep their word about support for Ukraine. They said they’re going to support Ukraine in a separate vote,” Biden said. “We cannot, under any circumstance, allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted.”

