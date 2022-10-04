Residents of annexed Ukrainian territories have 1 month to change citizenship, Russian minister says
Residents of the Ukrainian regions illegally annexed by Russia have one month to change their citizenship, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told state news agency RIA Novosti on Tuesday.
"The same as it was with Crimea. Within a month they must decide, make a choice," Ivanov said, adding that in the new territories, the issuance of documents will be accelerated.
According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to sign into law on Tuesday the documents on the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions — the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.
The signing of the laws by Putin would complete the last step of the annexation process, based on the Russian legal system. The annexation is illegal under international law and Western governments have vowed to not recognize the regions as Russian territory.
It's 3 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know
Ukrainian forces have propelled through occupied territory in the country's eastern and southern regions, putting pressure on Russian forces in Kherson and Luhansk.
Meanwhile, Russia's parliament is formalizing the illegal annexation of four regions in Ukraine, which the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin is likely to sign into law on Tuesday.
Here are the latest developments:
Kyiv offensive rolls on: Ukrainian forces have pushed toward the occupied city of Kherson and captured the town of Zolota Balka on the western bank of the Dnipro River, according to a regional official and pro-Russian military blogger. Further east, Ukrainian forces have continued their counteroffensive and pushed into the Luhansk region, pro-Russian officials and propagandists said on Monday.
Putin due to sign annexation laws: According to the Kremlin, Putin will on Tuesday "most likely" sign the laws on the illegal annexation of four regions in Ukraine. It comes after both branches of the Russian legislature approved the decision to annex four Ukrainian territories in violation of international law.
Russian parliament backs illegal annexation: On Tuesday, the Federation Council unanimously sanctioned the illegal annexation of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The lower house, the State Duma, also voted unanimously to authorize the illegal annexation on Monday, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported.
EU summons Russian ambassadors: The European Union has summoned in a "coordinated manner” the Russian ambassadors in EU member states following Putin's decision last week to annex Ukrainian regions, an EU spokesperson told CNN on Monday. Peter Stano said the move aims to "convey strong condemnation of these actions."
More than 200,000 join Russian military: More than 200,000 people have joined the Russian Armed Forces as part of the "partial mobilization" of citizens for Moscow's war in Ukraine, according Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. He said the training of the new units will be conducted on special training grounds and training centers, Russian state outlet RIA Novosti reported Tuesday.
Ukraine makes bid for US-supplied weaponry: In an effort to overcome Biden administration resistance to providing Ukraine with a new set of powerful, long-range rocket systems, Kyiv is now offering the US full and ongoing visibility into their list of intended Russian targets, multiple officials familiar with the discussions told CNN.
Zelensky signs decree declaring negotiations with Putin an "impossibility"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree formally ruling out the possibility of negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
The decree confirms "the impossibility of holding negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin," according the the Ukrainian Presidency’s website.
It is dated last Friday, the day that Putin announced he would illegally annex the four partially-occupied Ukrainian territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.
The move came in response to Putin’s attempt at annexation, the post said.
"It takes two parties to negotiate," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday in response to Kyiv's decree.
He claimed that Russia had wanted to resolve matters "by peaceful diplomatic means" since before Moscow's attempt at a full-scale invasion in February.
"Now we will either wait for a change in the position of the current president, or we will wait for the future president of Ukraine, who will change his position in the interests of the Ukrainian people," Peskov added.
It comes as Russia's parliament formalizes the illegal annexation, in violation of international law. The move follows so-called referendums in the four Ukrainian regions held by Russian-backed leaders, which are illegal under international law and have been denounced by Ukraine and Western leaders as "sham."
More than 200,000 joined Russian military as part of partial mobilization, says defense minister
More than 200,000 people have joined the Russian Armed Forces as part of the "partial mobilization" of citizens for Moscow's war in Ukraine, according Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
Shoigu said the training of the new units will be conducted on special training grounds and training centers, Russian state outlet RIA Novosti reported Tuesday. Shoigu hasn't provided additional details about the newly mobilized personnel.
Some context: In September, Shoigu said the country would summon 300,000 reservists, after President Vladimir Putin announced increased military conscription.
The move sparked heated protests and an exodus of military age men amid draft fears. Russia's parliament also made amendments to the law on military service to toughen the punishment for violation of military service duties.
Putin "most likely" to sign annexation laws on Tuesday, says Kremlin
The laws on the illegal annexation of four regions in Ukraine will "most likely" be signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, according to the Kremlin's spokesperson.
"Most likely, the laws will be signed (by President Putin) today," Dmitry Peskov said during a daily call with journalists.
Earlier Tuesday, Russia's upper house of parliament approved unanimously the illegal accession of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Russia's lower house of parliament also voted unanimously for the four laws — one for each region — on Monday, according to Russia’s state-run TASS news agency.
The procedure was expected to be a formality, as Putin and his allies effectively control both branches of the Russian legislature.
Some context: Putin said during a ceremony at the Kremlin on Friday that the millions of people living in the four territories would be Russian citizens "forever", as he announced the illegal annexation process in defiance of international law.
In recent weeks, Moscow-backed leaders in the four Ukrainian regions held so-called referendums on joining Russia. The ballots are illegal under international law and were dismissed by Ukraine and Western leaders as "sham."
Not all annexed areas are under Russian control, says lawmaker during discussion in parliament
Before Tuesday's vote in Russia's upper house of parliament on the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian territories, a Federation Council senator flagged that not all areas are fully under Moscow's control.
"From the date of signing of these agreements, the line of contact has changed, and at present we are recommended to accept regions, part of the territories of which are occupied by the armed forces of another country, into the Russian Federation," Lyudmila Narusova said, asking for an explanation.
The Constitutional Court, which ruled that the incorporation of the four regions was in compliance with the Russian constitution, does not assess political matters or the line of contact on the ground, Senator Andrey Klishas, chair of the Federation Council committee on constitutional legislation, replied.
Klishas reiterated the Kremlin's position that Russian authorities intervened to protect the "human rights" of the residents of the four regions.
After the discussion at the Federation Council, Narusova still voted for the laws. The Federation Council unanimously approved the accession of the four Ukrainian regions.
In the Federation Council, Narusova represents the Russian republic of Tuva, in southern Siberia. She is the mother of Ksenia Sobchak, a controversial public figure and a TV host, who ran for the presidency in 2018.
Some context: The formalization process of the illegal annexation is in violation of international law. It follows so-called referendums held by Russian-backed leaders across the Donetsk People's Republic, the Luhansk People's Republic, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in recent weeks. The ballots are illegal under international law and were condemned by Kyiv and its Western allies as "sham."
Russia's upper house of parliament approves accession of four Ukrainian regions, in violation of international law
Russia's upper house of parliament unanimously sanctioned the accession of four Ukrainian regions into Russia on Tuesday in violation of international law.
The Federation Council passed the constitutional laws on the illegal annexation of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.
The lower house, the State Duma, also voted unanimously to authorize the illegal annexation on Monday, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies effectively control both branches of the Russian legislature, and the space for political dissent in Russia has shrunk in recent years.
The four accession documents — one for each of the regions — will now head to Putin's desk.
According to the laws, residents of the new entities were recognized as Russian citizens starting on September 30, when the formal agreements of accession between the Russian Federation and the four regions were signed in the Kremlin's St George's Hall.
Following the results of so-called referendums, Putin made a formal speech at the ceremony on Friday, declaring that the millions of people living in the four regions would be Russian citizens "forever."
Russian-backed leaders held votes across the four regions in recent weeks. The ballots are illegal under international law and were dismissed by Kyiv and Western leaders as a "sham."
The residents of the new regions can acquire Russian citizenship by submitting applications and being sworn in as Russian citizens, according to TASS.
According to the laws, the DPR and the LPR will retain their status as republics after joining Russia and Russian will be their official language. The Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions will also join Russia as constituent entities and will continue to be called "regions," TASS reported.
The borders of the republics and regions will be the same as those that existed on the day of their creation and accession into Russia, and their borders with other countries will be regarded as Russia’s state borders, according to TASS.
The DPR and the LPR are joining Russia under the 2014 borders described in their "constitutions," according to TASS.
The movements in Russia's parliament contradict the state of the war on the ground in Ukraine, where Kyiv has made sweeping gains in the east and the south of the country and forced Moscow to retreat from several positions in areas the Kremlin declared it is annexing.
Analysis: India's words are anti-war, but New Delhi’s actions are propping up Putin's regime
When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Vladimir Putin “today’s era is not of war” last month, the West welcomed his comments as a sign the world’s largest democracy was finally coming off the fence about Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron praised Modi and the White House lauded what it called a “statement of principle.”
But the reality, analysts say, is less straightforward.
New Delhi has repeatedly abstained from votes condemning Russia at the United Nations – providing Moscow with a veneer of international legitimacy. And in August, India participated in Russia’s large-scale Vostok military exercises alongside China, Belarus, Mongolia and Tajikistan — where Moscow paraded its vast arsenal.
Last week, India abstained from another UN draft resolution condemning Russia over its sham referendums in four regions of Ukraine, which have been used as a pretext by Moscow to illegally annex Ukrainian territory — significantly upping the stakes in the war.
India is “deeply disturbed” by the developments in Ukraine, said Ruchira Kamboj, New Delhi’s permanent representative to the UN, but stopped short of attributing blame and urged an “immediate ceasefire and resolution of the conflict.”
This apparent contradiction exemplifies India’s unique position on the war: verbally distancing itself from Russia, while continuing to maintain pivotal ties with Moscow.
Modi’s “stronger language to Putin” should be seen in the context of rising food, fuel and fertilizer prices, and the “hardships that was creating for other countries,” said Deepa Ollapally, research professor and director of the Rising Powers Initiative at the Elliott School of International Affairs, George Washington University.
“There’s a certain level of impatience (for India) with the intensification of the war,” she said. “There’s a feeling that Putin is pushing India’s limits because in some ways, it’s put itself out on a limb. And it’s not a comfortable position for India to be in.”
Elon Musk sparks backlash from Ukrainian officials with unsolicited "peace" plan
Elon Musk drew backlash on Monday from Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, for his unsolicited advice on how to bring about “peace” amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country.
In a Twitter poll, Musk suggested a path to “Ukraine-Russia Peace” that included re-doing elections “under UN supervision” in the regions of the country recently annexed illegally by Russia. The land grab, covering nearly a fifth of Ukraine, followed referendums that have been widely dismissed as “shams” by much of the world.
The billionaire Tesla CEO also suggested making Crimea, a region Russia invaded and annexed from Ukraine in 2014, “formally part of Russia.” He added in bullet points: “Water supply to Crimea assured” and “Ukraine remains neutral.”
Ukraine and most of the world reject any implication of Russian sovereignty over the regions it has invaded, and Ukraine has vowed to take back its land.
“It started in Crimea, and it will end in Crimea, and this will be an effective revival of the international legal order,” Zelensky told the Crimea Platform summit in August. Zelensky has consistently maintained that Ukraine will not cede any of its territory to Russia.
A majority of respondents on Twitter voted “No” in response toMusk’s poll. In a follow-up tweet, Musk appeared to blame these results on a “bot attack.”