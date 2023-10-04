NATO and UK officials have warned that Western military ammunition stockpiles are reaching "the bottom of the barrel," and production needs to be increased to assist Ukrainian fighters.

"The bottom of the barrel is now visible," Adm. Rob Bauer, chair of the NATO Military Committee and the alliance's most senior military official, said Tuesday during a discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum. "We need the industry to ramp up production in a much higher tempo," he said.

The Pentagon also warned about depleting funds.

Meanwhile, the White House reiterated its confidence that Congress will approve new Ukraine aid after funding for Kyiv was not included in a last-minute deal to avoid a government shutdown.

Here's what else you need to know: