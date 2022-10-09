Putin accuses Ukrainian special services of Crimean bridge blast

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Saturday's explosion on the Crimean bridge a "terrorist attack" and claimed Ukrainian special services organized and executed the blast.
Putin made his remarks during a meeting with Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin Sunday.
“We have no doubts that this is a terrorist attack aimed at the destruction of the critical infrastructure of Russian Federation. And authors, executors and masterminds are the secret services of Ukraine,” Putin said.
“Secret services of Ukraine and citizens of Russia from foreign countries are the ones who helped to execute this terrorist attack,” Bastrykin said.
Bastrykin also said that Russians "have already established the route of the truck where the explosion occurred." In addition, "carriers have been identified — persons who participated in organizing the movement of this truck."
What we know so far: CCTV video shows the moment a huge explosion rocked the bridge Saturday.
"A truck is seen driving in the lane towards Crimea when all of a sudden there's a massive explosion, though it's not clear whether it is the truck that actually blew up," CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
What Ukraine is saying: High-ranking Ukrainian officials immediately celebrated the blast. Ukraine's secretary of the National Security and Defense Council posted a taunting birthday message for Putin and the postal service announced stamps commemorating the explosion.
But Ukraine has stopped short of claiming responsibility. An adviser to the head of the Ukranian president's office even suggested the blast was to be blamed on internal strife "between the military and power structures of Russia."