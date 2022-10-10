World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 4:38 a.m. ET, October 10, 2022
49 min ago

Regional authorities across Ukraine report missile and rocket attacks

From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva

Authorities in several Ukrainian cities are reporting rocket and missile attacks Monday morning.

In central Dnipropetrovsk, Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the regional military administration, said there had been a "massive rocket attack on the region. There are dead and wounded."

"Do not come out of the shelters. There is still a threat of rocket attacks," Reznichenko posted on Telegram.

Authorities in northeastern Kharkiv also reported attacks. Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv military administration, said there were explosions in the city.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said "initial reports indicate three strikes on Kharkiv."

"The impact was at an energy infrastructure facility. Some areas of the city lost power, there is no water supply," he said.

In the south, Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv region civil military administration, said Tu-95 bombers had launched waves of missile attacks, with 47 "projectiles" fired.  

Air defenses had shot down three rockets, he said. The Russians were also using Iranian-made attack drones, he added.

"Cowards are hitting the critical infrastructure (throughout all Ukraine)," Kim said.

Explosions were also reported early Monday in the western city of Lviv and the capital, Kyiv, where at least five people were killed. Casualties were also reported in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia after a Russian missile strike destroyed an apartment block.

15 min ago

Explosions heard in western city of Lviv

From CNN's Petro Zadorozhnyy in Lviv, Ukraine

Smoke rises over the city after Russian missile strike in Lviv, Ukraine, on October 10.
Smoke rises over the city after Russian missile strike in Lviv, Ukraine, on October 10. (Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters)

Explosions have been heard in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv this morning, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi posted on Telegram. 

“Explosions are heard in Lviv… Stay in shelters,” he wrote. 

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv regional military administration, posted on Telegram to say “energy infrastructure facilities” had been hit. 

“Strikes on energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region were recorded,” he wrote. He asked residents to stay in shelters and warned there was a “threat of new missile attacks.”

It comes as Ukrainian officials report around five people were killed in apparent Russian strikes on Kyiv on Monday morning and as further casualties were reported following a Russian strike on a residential building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

1 hr 21 min ago

"Around 5" people killed in Kyiv strikes, Ukrainian official says

From CNN's Angus Watson

Cars burn after Russian military strike in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 10.
Cars burn after Russian military strike in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 10. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

“Around five” people are dead after four apparent Russian strikes hit Ukraine’s capital Kyiv Monday morning, according to a Ukrainian official.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, also noted that 12 people were injured in the attacks.

“All of them are civilians who were driving or walking in the center of Kyiv,” Gerashchenko wrote on Twitter.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has confirmed that strikes hit the Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts of the city and advised residents to take shelter. CNN's teams on the ground have heard at least four explosions on Monday morning.

1 hr 28 min ago

Zelensky says Russians are "trying to annihilate us" after attacks Monday morning

From CNN's Tim Lister and Josh Pennington

Amid multiple explosions in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities early Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was trying to annihilate Ukraine.

"This is the 229th day of the full-scale war. This is the 229th day they are trying to annihilate us and wipe us off the face of the earth. That's it, in a nutshell," Zelensky said on Telegram. 

"They are trying to slaughter our people who are sleeping in their homes in Zaporizhzhia. They are trying to kill people who are on their way to work in Dnipro and Kyiv.

"All over Ukraine, the air raid sirens will not abate. Rockets continue to strike. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. I ask you: do not leave your shelters. Stay safe and take care of your families. Let's hang in there and be strong."

Some context: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that strikes hit the Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts of the city and advised residents to take shelter. CNN's teams on the ground have heard at least four explosions in the city on Monday morning.

1 hr 21 min ago

Mayor warns Kyiv residents to remain in shelters after attacks

From CNN's Angus Watson

Cars burn after a Russian military strike in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 10.
Cars burn after a Russian military strike in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 10. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

The mayor of Kyiv on Monday urged the city's residents to remain in shelters following a suspected rocket or missile attack on the Ukrainian capital.

“The air raid alert, and therefore the threat, continues,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram. 

“I appeal to all residents of the capital: stay in shelters during the alarm. If there is no urgent need, it is better not to go to the city today.”

Klitschko confirmed strikes hit the Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts of Kyiv.

Earlier, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister said the red line of Kyiv’s metro system is being used as a bomb shelter.

At least four explosions have been heard by CNN teams in Kyiv on Monday. A playground is among the sites hit, according to Ukrainian officials. 

1 hr 7 min ago

Children's playground hit in Kyiv attack, Ukrainian official says

From CNN's Angus Watson

Several explosions have hit the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on October 10.
Several explosions have hit the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on October 10. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A children’s playground was among the sites hit by a rocket or missile attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday morning. 

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, posted photos on Twitter Monday of what appears to be a playground with the caption: “Children's playground in the center of Kyiv after the attack.”

At least four explosions have been heard by CNN teams in Kyiv on Monday.

1 hr 57 min ago

At least 4 explosions heard in Kyiv Monday

From CNN's Angus Watson and Frederik Pleitgen

At least four explosions have been counted by CNN teams in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday.

CNN teams on the ground heard the first two explosions between 8:15 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. local time.

Two more explosions were heard in central Kyiv at about 9:30am local time, according to CNN teams on the ground.

2 hr 15 min ago

European leaders condemn Russia's deadly missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia

From CNN's Mariya Knight 

A firefighter looks at a building that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia on October 9.
A firefighter looks at a building that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia on October 9. (Leo Correa/Associated Press)

European leaders have criticized Russian missile attacks on residential buildings that have left scores of civilians dead and wounded in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia over the past week.

Ukrainian officials reported more casualties early on Monday after a Russian missile strike destroyed an apartment block.

Top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell said: "The EU condemns Russia's relentless attacks against civilians all over Ukraine, with dozens of victims every week. All those responsible will be held to account."

The European Commissioner for Crisis Response Janez Lenarcic also reacted to the attacks, saying, "Civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be the target. Never. Nowhere."

Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attacks on Zaporizhzhia a “New outburst of Russian evil - a terrible overnight attack by Russia on civilians in Zaporizhzhia."

"As Russia continues its terror, we must continue providing support to Ukraine to be able to defend itself. Russia must stop this war!” the ministry added.

The attacks have also been condemned by the foreign ministries of Belgium, Romania, Croatia and North Macedonia.

"This is another vicious and inhumane attack against civilians, in violation of international humanitarian law. Those responsible must be held accountable," Romania's Foreign ministry tweeted.
1 hr 16 min ago

Explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv

From CNN's Angus Watson

Explosions on the streets of central Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 10.
Explosions on the streets of central Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 10. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Two explosions were heard in the center of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday morning, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

“All services are on the location,” Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

CNN teams on the ground heard two explosions between 8:15 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. local time.