Children's playground hit in Kyiv attack, Ukrainian official says
From CNN's Angus Watson
A children’s playground was among the sites hit by a rocket or missile attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday morning.
Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, posted photos on Twitter Monday of what appears to be a playground with the caption: “Children's playground in the center of Kyiv after the attack.”
1 hr 57 min ago
At least 4 explosions heard in Kyiv Monday
From CNN's Angus Watson and Frederik Pleitgen
At least four explosions have been counted by CNN teams in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday.
CNN teams on the ground heard the first two explosions between 8:15 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. local time.
Two more explosions were heard in central Kyiv at about 9:30am local time, according to CNN teams on the ground.
2 hr 15 min ago
European leaders condemn Russia's deadly missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia
From CNN's Mariya Knight
European leaders have criticized Russian missile attacks on residential buildings that have left scores of civilians dead and wounded in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia over the past week.
Ukrainian officials reported more casualties early on Monday after a Russian missile strike destroyed an apartment block.
Top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell said: "The EU condemns Russia's relentless attacks against civilians all over Ukraine, with dozens of victims every week. All those responsible will be held to account."
The European Commissioner for Crisis Response Janez Lenarcic also reacted to the attacks, saying, "Civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be the target. Never. Nowhere."
Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attacks on Zaporizhzhia a “New outburst of Russian evil - a terrible overnight attack by Russia on civilians in Zaporizhzhia."
"As Russia continues its terror, we must continue providing support to Ukraine to be able to defend itself. Russia must stop this war!” the ministry added.
The attacks have also been condemned by the foreign ministries of Belgium, Romania, Croatia and North Macedonia.
"This is another vicious and inhumane attack against civilians, in violation of international humanitarian law. Those responsible must be held accountable," Romania's Foreign ministry tweeted.
1 hr 16 min ago
Explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv
From CNN's Angus Watson
3 hr 3 min ago
Casualties reported after Russian missile attack destroys apartment block in Zaporizhzhia city
From CNN's Jonny Hallam and Josh Pennington
Ukrainian officials reported casualties in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia early on Monday after a Russian missile strike destroyed an apartment block.
In a Telegram post, Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration said: "Another multi-story residential building was destroyed as a result of a rocket attack in the center of Zaporizhzhia."
"There are some casualties," he added. "Rescuers, medics, and all corresponding services are working at the scene of the tragedy. All necessary assistance is being provided to the victims."
Some context: Dozens of people have been killed and wounded in Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia over the past week. The city is not far from the front line, and the site of a nuclear power plant that the international community is watching warily.
Part of the wider region is occupied by Russian forces and last week Russian President Vladimir Putin signed measures to annex four areas of Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia, in violation of international law.
Moscow denies that it has deliberately attacked civilians.
3 hr 18 min ago
Here's the latest on the Crimea bridge explosion
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree strengthening the defenses of the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland after a huge blast early Saturday severely damaged the structure.
Here's the background:
The blast: A huge explosion severely damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland, causing parts of the structure to collapse. At least three people were were killed, according to Russian officials. Putin called the explosions a “terrorist attack” and said the organizers and executors were “Ukrainian special services.”
Ukrainian leaders celebrate: While stopping short of claiming responsibility, high-ranking Ukrainian officials publicly celebrated the explosion on the 19-kilometer (about 12 miles) long structure, which is Europe's longest bridge. Ukraine's secretary of the National Security and Defense Council posted a taunting birthday message for Putin and the postal service announced stamps commemorating the blast. In Kyiv, residents posed for selfies in front of a billboard depicting the burning bridge.
The damage: Maxar satellite images captured the damage to the Kerch Strait bridge Saturday, shortly after an explosion rocked the only direct road and rail connection between annexed Crimea and mainland Russia. The blast caused parts of the bridge to collapse, though Russian transportation officials restarted rail service and allowed vehicles to use some undamaged portions of the roadway by Saturday evening. The blast disrupted major transport links, however, and Russian officials planned to use ferries for trucks.
Repair work to begin: On Saturday, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said the lights on the Crimea bridge were set to be restored in the next few hours so that repair works could be carried out around the clock. Khusnullin added that divers would start work on Sunday to check all the supports of the bridge. Once all results are received, a decision will be made to open traffic on the bridge for buses and heavy vehicles.
Kremlin rules out nuclear response: Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an operational meeting of his Security Council on Monday following the explosion. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday dismissed the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in retaliation for the blast.
56 min ago
Medvedev vows "direct destruction of terrorists" after hit on bridge
From CNN's Katharina Krebs
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia will destroy the “terrorists” responsible for the attack on the Kerch bridge in Crimea on Saturday.
In an interview with Russian journalist Nadana Friedrichson Sunday, Medvedev said the hit on the crucial artery was a “terror attack” carried out by “the failed state of Ukraine.”
"Russia's response to this crime can only be the direct destruction of terrorists, just as other countries would react. This is exactly what the citizens of Russia are waiting for,” Medvedev said. "This is a terrorist act and sabotage committed by the criminal Kyiv regime. There was never any doubt about this. All reports and conclusions have been made."
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an operational meeting of his Security Council on Monday, following the blast on the bridge. Putin has also called the explosions a “terrorist attack” and said the organizers and executors were “Ukrainian special services.” While stopping short of claiming responsibility, high-ranking Ukrainian officials have publicly celebrated the explosion.
7 hr 11 min ago
More than 40 people killed in Russian missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia in past week, Zelensky says
From CNN's Mariya Knight
Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia have killed at least 43 civilians in the past week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Sunday.
Zelensky added that the death toll from a Russian strike on apartment blocks in the city on Sunday had risen to 14.
"Unfortunately, this number may increase. Debris is still being cleared. More than 70 people were injured, including 11 children," Zelensky said. "It was a deliberate strike. The one who gave the order and those who carried it out knew what they were targeting."
Zelensky also cast doubt on Moscow's willingness to negotiate a peaceful settlement to the war, saying he sees "a constant terror against the civilian population." He also repeated calls for an "official designation of Russia as a terrorist state at all levels."
"When someone wants to negotiate, they don’t act this way," he said.
Some context: Russian forces have intensified missile attacks on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia over the past week. The city is not far from the front line, and the site of a nuclear power plant that the international community is watching warily.
Part of the wider region is occupied by Russian forces and last week Russian President Vladimir Putin signed measures to annex four areas of Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia, in violation of international law.
Moscow denies that it has deliberately attacked civilians.
53 min ago
Kremlin spokesman rules out nuclear response to Crimea bridge blast
From CNN's Katharina Krebs
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday dismissed the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in retaliation for a massive explosion on a key strategic bridge linking Crimea and Russia, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported.
Peskov was asked by RIA whether the attack on the bridge could trigger an activation of Russia's nuclear doctrine because it was "aimed at destroying critical civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation."
“No. It’s a completely wrong formulation of the question,” Peskov replied to RIA.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the emergency on the Crimean bridge "a terrorist attack aimed at the destruction of the critical infrastructure of Russian Federation."
In 2020, Putin signed a decree updating Russia’s nuclear doctrine that allowed for the use of nuclear weapons if an attack was made on "critical state or military facilities," and it led to "the disruption of Russian nuclear forces," according to a copy of doctrine on the Kremlin's website.
Putin will hold an operational meeting of his Security Council on Monday, following the humiliating setback on the bridge.