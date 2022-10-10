Children's playground hit in Kyiv attack, Ukrainian official says

Several explosions have hit the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on October 10. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

A children’s playground was among the sites hit by a rocket or missile attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday morning.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, posted photos on Twitter Monday of what appears to be a playground with the caption: “Children's playground in the center of Kyiv after the attack.”

At least four explosions have been heard by CNN teams in Kyiv on Monday.