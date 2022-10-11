World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, Sana Noor Haq, Ed Upright, Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 9:28 p.m. ET, October 11, 2022
30 Posts
11 hr 50 min ago

NATO plays key support role for Ukraine, secretary general says

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on October 11. (Olivier Matthys/AP)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pledged that the alliance would meet to “step up and support” Ukraine this week. 

“NATO is not party to the conflict. But our support is playing a key role,” he said during a news conference Tuesday.

On Wednesday, NATO defense ministers will invite their Ukrainian counterpart to “discuss advanced air defense systems and other capabilities to Ukraine, and I look forward to further deliveries,” Stoltenberg said.  

“Ukraine has the momentum, and continues to have significant gains, while Russia is increasingly resorting to horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure. President Putin is failing in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg added.

Referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s veiled threats of a nuclear strike, Stoltenberg said that “Russia knows that the nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.” 

“We are closely monitoring Russia’s nuclear forces; we have not seen any changes in Russia’s posture, but we remain vigilant,” he said.  

The secretary general called again for Putin to withdraw his troops from Ukraine.

He also addressed Belarus' joint military deployments with Russia indirectly by saying that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko should "stop the complicity of Belarus in this illegal conflict.” 

Stoltenberg additionally said NATO had enhanced the protection of critical infrastructure following what he has called the "sabotage" of the Nord Stream pipelines, doubling its presence in the Baltic and North Seas to over 30 ships and increasing intelligence-sharing.

“Any attack [on] allies’ critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response,” he said.

12 hr 13 min ago

Official at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant kidnapped by Russian forces, Ukrainian company says

From CNN's Olga Voitovych

A general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukriaine on September 11. (AFP/Getty Images)

Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom said that a deputy director general at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been kidnapped.

In a post on its Telegram channel, Energoatom said that "Russian terrorists kidnapped Deputy Director General for Human Resources of Zaporizhzhia NPP Valeriy Martyniuk, [and are] holding him at an unknown location." 

Energoatom said the Russians wanted the plant's personnel files "to force Ukrainian staff to work for Rosatom [Russia's nuclear operator] as soon as possible."

"We appeal to the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and the entire world community to take all possible measures for the immediate release of Valeriy Martyniuk from the captivity of the Russian occupiers," Energoatom said.

Earlier this month, the director general of the plant was detained, but was later released and is now in Ukrainian-held territory.

The Defense Intelligence department at Ukraine's Ministry of Defense claims that Russian forces at the plant are forcing employees to sign contracts with the Russian nuclear operator, Rosatom.

The department said that "representatives of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the occupation administration continue the pressure on the employees of the station....The occupiers apply so-called 'filtering measures' to some of the personnel and their families. Employees are required to officially obtain Russian passports and sign contracts with Rosatom."

It also said that occupying forces continue to keep all six units of the plant in a "cold state." The power supply for the plant, including security systems, is being provided by an external power line.

12 hr 33 min ago

Russia declares Meta a terrorist organization 

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova

The Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service has added the US multinational tech company Meta to its registry of organizations involved in terrorism and extremism. 

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram has been banned in Russia, says Rosfinmonitoring. 

That ban now requires banks to freeze funds for companies on that list and suspend services to their accounts.

On March 21, the Tverskoy District Court of Moscow recognized Meta as an extremist organization, claiming that Meta’s management allowed users from Ukraine to call for violence against the Russian military.

The court denied the appeal by the American company. The March court decision did not apply to the WhatsApp messenger, also owned by Meta, since it does not publicly disseminate information.

12 hr 51 min ago

Putin will meet head of UN nuclear watchdog in St. Peterburg, Russia

From CNN's Uliana Pavlova 

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in St. Petersburg Tuesday, the Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a regular call with journalists.

The two will discuss the security issues at the “Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” according to Peskov.

CNN has asked the IAEA for more information.

Some background: Last week, Grossi had said he will travel to Moscow to discuss nuclear safety and the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky in Kyiv. While he had not specified dates of travel or who he would be meeting at the time of his comments, he had said that he believed the conversations would be at a "very high level."

"My work is to prevent a nuclear accident, and this is what I am doing," Grossi told reporters at a press conference in Kyiv.

The staff at the plant are working in "unbearable circumstances," but that the IAEA staff will continue their rotation at the plant, he added, saying there have been indications that there are mines in the perimeter of the plant, but not inside the plant itself.

12 hr 49 min ago

Ukraine says it intercepted 18 cruise missiles Tuesday morning

From CNN’s Victoria Butenko in Kyiv and Jo Shelley in London

President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on a call with US President Joe Biden on October 10. (President of Ukraine)

Ukraine says it intercepted 18 cruise missiles on Tuesday morning, in two waves of attacks. 

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said it “shot down” four missiles around 9 a.m. local time, and a further 14 between 9.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time. 

President Volodymyr Zelensky is appealing to Ukraine’s allies for more air defense equipment.

“Air defense is currently the number 1 priority in our defense cooperation,” he said on Twitter late Monday after a call with US President Joe Biden. 

Zelensky met with Ukraine’s Defense Minister, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and other government and military officials on Tuesday.

“Those present … emphasized the urgent need to provide the [Ukrainian] army with modern air defense and missile defense systems,” his office said. 

12 hr 17 min ago

G7 leaders will discuss new Ukraine assistance and energy issues in Tuesday's meeting, officials say 

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

France's President Emmanuel Macron, second right, participates in a video conference with G7 leaders on the situation in Ukraine, at the Hotel Marigny in Paris, France, on October 11. (Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images)

Heading into today’s G7 meeting, officials said they expected two areas of primary focus for the group of leaders: determining where they can bolster support for Ukraine’s air defenses and the uncertain energy situation as winter approaches.  

The meeting, which is underway now, had been in the works ahead of Monday’s bombardments in Kyiv and other cities but the meeting assumed a new urgency as Russia targeted civilian targets.  

Officials have been working on a joint statement from the G7 to release when the meeting concludes, but it wasn’t clear that it would include major new joint announcements on sanctions, security assistance or energy independence from Russia. One European official said major deliverables weren’t expected to come out of the meeting. 

Instead, the leaders hope to again demonstrate Western unity as they hear from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who officials expect will continue to call for better air defenses and more sanctions on Russia.  

On Monday, Zelensky had separate phone conversations with six of the seven leaders of the G7 — US President Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz, the UK’s Liz Truss, Canada’s Justin Trudeau and Italy’s Mario Draghi. 

Biden also spoke with German Chancellor Scholz, the G7 president, this weekend, partly to prepare for today's call. While the White House didn’t mention the nuclear threat from Russia in its readout, the topic did arise in the conversation. 

12 hr 57 min ago

Former Russian foreign minister says "terror is the only thing left" for Putin

From CNN’s Alex Hardie in London

Rescuers at the aftermath of a missile attack in Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine, on October 11. (Albert Koshelev/Ukrinform/Abaca/Sipa USA/AP)

Former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told CNN Tuesday that “terror is the only thing left” for Russian President Vladimir Putin, “like for any miserable terrorist in the world.”

Putin has launched missiles attacks at Ukraine on Monday and Tuesday because he “is desperate, because he made miscalculations,” Kozyrev told CNN's John Berman.

Kozyrev detailed what he thinks are Putin"s “three major miscalculations.”

“One, that Ukraine could be defeated in two, three days. Second, that the United States and the West will not come to the rescue to help Ukrainians. And third, that he brought the war back home when he announced this mobilization.”

“He’s desperate and he returns to what he’s doing: intimidation, that is, threatening nuclear weapons — which he will not use — and terror actions in Ukraine and in Russia,” he said.

Kozyrev explained why he doesn't think Putin will use nuclear weapons.

“He is human being, so he does not want to commit suicide with strategic nuclear weapons,” Kozyrev added.

  

12 hr 57 min ago

Russia confirms it’s targeting Ukrainian energy facilities

From CNN’s Jo Shelley in London, Olga Voitovych in Kyiv and Uliana Pavlova

Smoke rises over power lines after Russian missile strikes in Lviv, Ukraine, on October 10. (Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters)

Russia is targeting Ukrainian military and energy facilities in attacks on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow.

“Today, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue launching the massive attack using high-precision long-range air- and sea-based armament at the facilities of military control and energy system of Ukraine,” the ministry said in a post on Telegram. 

Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine on Tuesday as regional governors reported explosions at various “energy facilities.” 

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv regional military administration, said there were “three explosions at two energy facilities in the Lviv region.” 

The Ladyzhynska power plant in the west-central city of Vinnytsia was also hit by so-called "kamikaze drones," according to the plant's owner, the DTEK Group.

Tuesday’s attacks targeted some of the same facilities that were hit on Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

“Primary targets of Russian strikes are energy facilities. They’ve hit many yesterday [Monday] and they hit the same and new ones today,” Kuleba said on Twitter. “These are war crimes planned well in advance and aimed at creating unbearable conditions for civilians — Russia’s deliberate strategy since months."
11 hr 10 min ago

It's 3 p.m. in Kyiv. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

As Russia ramps up military strikes across Ukraine, the Kremlin threatened countermeasures against the US and other European allies due to their "increasing involvement" in the war.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Russia launches new strikes: Russia cast a fresh round of missile attacks across central Ukraine early Tuesday, according to the Ukrainian military. Air raid sirens sounded in multiple regions, with officials appealing to residents to stay in shelters. 
  • Embassy calls shelling on Ukraine "logical consequence": Moscow's fatal strikes on Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities Monday were a “logical consequence” of recent events in the war, said Alexander Makogonov, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in France, referring to a huge explosion on the Crimean bridge Saturday.
  • G meeting: The G7 is having an emergency meeting via video with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Tuesday morning.
  • Moscow in state of "desperation": Russia is running thin on military weapons and staving off "desperation at many levels inside Russian society," Jeremy Fleming, director of Government Communications Headquarters — the UK's intelligence, cyber and security agency — told the BBC.
  • Children's doctor died in Kyiv attack: Oksana Leontieva, a doctor at the Okhmatdyt children's cancer hospital in the Ukrainian capital, was among the 19 people killed by Russian missile strikes across the country Monday.
  • Belarus-Russia deployment is "defensive": The Belarusian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday that the joint deployment of forces with Russia is a "purely defensive" measure. Earlier Monday, a senior Russian Duma official said "there is no need" for Belarusian troops to participate in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.