Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam and Jack Guy, CNN

Updated 7:40 a.m. ET, October 13, 2022
2 hr 8 min ago

Ukraine has only 10% of what it needs for air defenses, Zelensky says

From CNN’s Xiaofei Xu in Paris

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a video address to the European Council, on October 13, in Strasbourg, France.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a video address to the European Council, on October 13, in Strasbourg, France. (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

As deadly Russian airstrikes in Ukraine continued into a fourth day, President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his plea for more air defense capacities, saying Kyiv has only about 10% of what it needs to combat Moscow’s blitz.

"We are fighting a large country that has a lot of equipment and lots of missiles," Zelensky said Thursday during a virtual address at the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly session.

"There is nothing I can add about that, we have about 10% of what we need," Zelensky told European lawmakers.

He called on Western countries such as the United States and France to increase their military aid to Ukraine.

Zelensky’s plea comes amid one of the fiercest bombing campaigns that Russia has waged against Ukraine since invading the country in late February.

2 hr 46 min ago

Ukraine receives additional emergency funding from IMF, says Ukrainian prime minister

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

Ukraine has received additional emergency funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to the Ukrainian prime minister.

"Ukraine received $1.3 billion of additional emergency financing support from the International Monetary Fund. The funds will be used to finance priority needs: Strengthening defense capabilities, paying pensions, social programs and supporting the economy," said Denys Shmyhal.

"In total, the IMF has provided our country with $2.7 billion since the beginning of the full-scale war," he said.

On October 7, the IMF executive board approved the additional funds "under the food shock window of the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to help meet Ukraine’s urgent balance of payments needs."

"The scale and intensity of Russia’s war against Ukraine that started more than seven months ago have caused tremendous human suffering and economic pain," the IMF said in a press release last week.

"This disbursement under the RFI (equivalent to 50 percent of Ukraine’s quota in the IMF) will help meet urgent balance of payment needs, including due to a large cereal export shortfall, while playing a catalytic role for further financial support from Ukraine’s creditors and donors," the IMF added.

2 hr 33 min ago

Ukraine's heating season to start on time despite Russian attacks on infrastructure: minister

From Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

Satellite image showing damaged transformers at the Tets-5 power station, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 12.
Satellite image showing damaged transformers at the Tets-5 power station, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 12. (Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

Heating season in Ukraine will not be delayed by Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure, a Ukrainian minister has said.

"The heating season will start on time, without any postponements or changes. It will start as planned: as soon as the average daily temperature is below 8 degrees Celsius for three days. Even the weather is on our side," Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Chernyshov said. 

“There is electricity again in almost 4,000 settlements. Damage [from] the enemy's missile attack has been repaired as quickly as possible, in two days. Only eight settlements remain without electricity, work there will be completed in the coming days,” he added. 

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said about 30% of energy infrastructure in Ukraine had been hit by Russian missiles since Monday. 

Kyiv is urging all Ukrainians to save electricity, especially from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

4 hr 9 min ago

Turkey's President Erdoğan renews call for Ukraine war to stop: "Our priority is to end the bloodshed"

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh and Josh Pennington 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, fifth right, speaks during the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, Kazakhstan, on October 13.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, fifth right, speaks during the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, Kazakhstan, on October 13. (Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated his calls Thursday for an end to the war in Ukraine while speaking at a conference in Kazakhstan, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is in attendance. 

"Each of us is feeling the regional and global impact of the crisis in Ukraine ... Despite these difficulties on the ground, our priority is to end the bloodshed as soon as possible," Erdoğan said while delivering remarks.

Later Thursday, Erdoğan and Putin are expected to meet for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in the Kazakh capital Astana, according to Russian state-run news agency TASS.

Erdoğan has repeatedly called for an end to the war and played a key role in the UN-brokered deal between Moscow and Kyiv this summer to allow the resumption of grain shipments from Black Sea ports in Ukraine.

4 hr 17 min ago

NATO chief, US defense secretary reiterate support for Ukraine ahead of ministers meeting

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a news conference on the second day of a meeting of the alliance's defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on October 13.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a news conference on the second day of a meeting of the alliance's defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on October 13. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated their support for Ukraine ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels on Thursday. 

"We still stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes, we will step up our support and in particular we will provide more air defense assistance to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said in Brussels alongside Austin. 

UN vote: Stoltenberg praised the UN General Assembly's approval Wednesday of a resolution telling Russia its annexation of four Ukrainian zones is illegal and not valid, calling the vote a "clear condemnation of the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories and a clear call on Russian President [Vladimir] Putin to reverse these decisions and respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine."

"I absolutely agree with you ... and I couldn't have put it better," Austin said, reiterating that the US will continue to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

"I want to applaud all of our allies and partners who've stepped up to provide assistance to Ukraine," Austin said. "This alliance is the essential forum for consultation, decision making and action when it comes to security of the region and transatlantic security as well."

Austin reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Article 5 — the principle that an attack on one member of NATO is an attack on all members — and to "defending every inch of NATO's territory."

4 hr 33 min ago

At least 7 people missing in Mykolaiv rubble after shelling, officials say

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh and Josh Pennington 

An apartment building damaged by a Russian military strike, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on October 13.
An apartment building damaged by a Russian military strike, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on October 13. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters)

At least seven people are missing as rescuers search through the rubble of a residential building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv following Russian shelling overnight, the Mykolaiv regional military administration said on Telegram on Thursday. 

An 11-year-old boy has been rescued and is receiving medical treatment, they said. 

The administration said the city had been hit by eight S-300 missiles overnight. 

The attacks mark the fourth consecutive day of Russian strikes targeting civilian infrastructure across Ukraine.

5 hr 47 min ago

Analysis: Russia's hit-and-miss missile blitz forces a frantic race to shore up Ukrainian defenses

Analysis from CNN's Tim Lister

The Russian military appears to have embarked on a new tactic in its efforts to turn the tide of its faltering war: trying to overwhelm Ukraine’s largely Soviet-era air defenses with dozens of missiles and drones from multiple directions.

As Ukraine races to shore up its missile defenses in the wake of the assault, the math for Moscow is simple: A percentage of projectiles are bound to get through.

Russia’s aerial onslaught of the last few days has been largely directed at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, using a variety of missiles and newly acquired Iranian drones. But while the damage has been substantial, Ukraine claims that it has taken out around half of the missiles fired — and it expects that success rate to improve as new air defenses arrive from Germany, the US and elsewhere.

Over the last three days, the Russians have been using a mix of their missile stocks. The majority were air-launched cruise missiles, some delivered by bombers based near the Caspian Sea. But they also deployed ship-launched Kalibrs from the Black Sea, ground-launched Iskander cruise missiles and dozens of attack drones.

The great unknown is just how far such a blitz is depleting Russian inventories — and whether increasingly they will resort to stocks of older, less accurate but equally powerful missiles.

Estimating Russian missile inventories is guesswork. In May, President Volodymr Zelensky said Russia had launched 2,154 missiles and had probably used up 60% of its precision-missile arsenal. That now looks like wishful thinking.

Read the full analysis:

Russia's hit-and-miss missile blitz forces a frantic race to shore up Ukrainian defenses | CNN
6 hr 10 min ago

Biden on UN vote: "Russia cannot change borders by force"

US President Joe Biden said "the world has sent a clear message," after the UN General Assembly (UNGA) overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Wednesday condemning Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian zones as illegal.

"Russia is tearing at the very foundations of international peace and security. The stakes of this conflict are clear to all — and the world has sent a clear message in response: Russia cannot erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia cannot change borders by force. Russia cannot seize another country’s territory as its own," Biden said in a statement Wednesday.
"Nearly eight months into this war, the world has just demonstrated that it is more united, and more determined than ever to hold Russia accountable for its violations."

Some 143 members of the United Nations voted to condemn Russia's illegal annexation attempt of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia following referendums derided by Western leaders as a sham. Only four UN members sided with Moscow — Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua and Syria.

4 hr 28 min ago

Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv "massively shelled" overnight, mayor says

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh and Josh Pennington

The city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, after a missile attack overnight, on October 13.
The city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, after a missile attack overnight, on October 13. (Twitter)

The southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv was "massively shelled" overnight, the city's Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said on Telegram early Thursday. 

"A five-story residential building was hit. Two of its upper floors were completely destroyed, and the rest are covered in rubble," Senkevych said. 

He said rescuers are working at the scene. The mayor did not say if there were any injuries or deaths. 

Another southern city, Nikopol, also reported shelling overnight, Ukrainian member of parliament Oleksiy Goncharenko said on Telegram. 

Goncharenko said a 59-year-old man was injured and about 30 high-rise buildings and private houses were damaged, leaving around 2,000 families without electricity.

The latest attacks follow three consecutive days of deadly Russian strikes on civil infrastructure across Ukraine.