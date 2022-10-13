Ukraine has only 10% of what it needs for air defenses, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a video address to the European Council, on October 13, in Strasbourg, France. (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

As deadly Russian airstrikes in Ukraine continued into a fourth day, President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his plea for more air defense capacities, saying Kyiv has only about 10% of what it needs to combat Moscow’s blitz.

"We are fighting a large country that has a lot of equipment and lots of missiles," Zelensky said Thursday during a virtual address at the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly session.

"There is nothing I can add about that, we have about 10% of what we need," Zelensky told European lawmakers.

He called on Western countries such as the United States and France to increase their military aid to Ukraine.

Zelensky’s plea comes amid one of the fiercest bombing campaigns that Russia has waged against Ukraine since invading the country in late February.