The southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv was "massively shelled" overnight, the city's Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said on Telegram early Thursday.

"A five-story residential building was hit. Two of its upper floors were completely destroyed, and the rest are covered in rubble," Senkevych said.

He said rescuers are working at the scene. The mayor did not say if there were any injuries or deaths.

Another southern city, Nikopol, also reported shelling overnight, Ukrainian member of parliament Oleksiy Goncharenko said on Telegram.

Goncharenko said a 59-year-old man was injured and about 30 high-rise buildings and private houses were damaged, leaving around 2,000 families without electricity.

The latest attacks follow three consecutive days of deadly Russian strikes on civil infrastructure across Ukraine.