Weeks after SpaceX said the company could not keep funding the Ukrainian military's use of its satellite services, US billionaire Elon Musk seemed to reverse course on Twitter today — though it wasn't clear if the issue was actually settled.

“The hell with it … even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free,” a tweet from Musk’s verified account read Saturday.

If you haven't been following this: Starlink is the name of a satellite system, made by Musk's SpaceX, which has been a vital source of communication for Ukraine’s military. The company's internet terminals have allowed troops to stay connected even as cellular phone and internet networks have been destroyed in the war with Russia.

SpaceX has warned the Pentagon it may stop funding the service in Ukraine unless the US military kicks in tens of millions of dollars per month. The company also requested the Pentagon take over funding for Ukraine’s government and military use of Starlink, which SpaceX claims would cost more than $120 million for the rest of the year and could cost close to $400 million for the next 12 months.

A Pentagon spokesperson said Friday it had been in communication with SpaceX over the funding of the Starlink satellite communication product.

“No good deed goes unpunished,” Musk said in response to a follower who replied to his tweet Saturday. “Even so, we should still do good deeds.”

Ukrainian officials voice support: The situation involving Musk's Starlink was complicated further when he publicly shared a Russia-Ukraine peace proposal this month. He faced withering criticism in Ukraine for the plan because it would see Kyiv surrender Crimea and agree to neutrality status.

However, some Ukrainian officials have since extended an olive branch.

Yegor “George” Dubynskyi, Ukraine’s deputy minister of digital transformation, told CNN Saturday that Starlink is crucial in newly liberated territories so that Ukrainian officials can communicate.

Ukraine continues to talk with donors such as the Polish and US governments on how to continue funding Starlink, Dubynskyi said. He had no immediate response to Musk’s tweet.

CNN's Sean Lyngaas contributed to this report.