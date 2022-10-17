World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam and Sana Noor Haq, CNN

Updated 1014 GMT (1814 HKT) October 17, 2022
15 Posts
2 hr 6 min ago

Russia "won't be able to break us," Zelensky says after Monday drone attacks

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky struck a defiant tone on Monday after Russia launched dozens of drone attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv.

The Ukrainian capital was hit at least four times by "kamikaze" drones, with rescue workers pulling at least 18 survivors from the rubble, according to authorities. 

"All night and all morning, the enemy terrorizes the civilian population. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine. A residential building was hit in Kyiv," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

"The enemy can attack our cities, but it won’t be able to break us. The occupiers will get only fair punishment and condemnation of future generations. And we will get victory."

The Ukrainian Air Force said it destroyed dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136s — known as "kamikaze" drones — across the south and east of Ukraine in the early morning hours on Monday. It comes after Moscow fired hundreds of missiles at civilian targets in deadly attacks across Ukraine last week.

2 hr 34 min ago

Rescue operations ongoing at site of drone attack in Kyiv, mayor says

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv 

Firefighters attend to a building after Russian drone attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Eighteen people have been rescued and two people remain under the rubble at the site of a drone attack in Kyiv on Monday, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. 

"Rescue operations are ongoing. Extinguishing of destroyed building structures and demolition of rubble is ongoing,” he said in a statement. 

Kyiv was hit at least four times in Russian "kamikaze" drone attacks on Monday, according to the city’s military administration. 

Klitschko said authorities are working to clarify if anyone was killed in the attacks.

3 hr 29 min ago

Air raid sirens off in Kyiv and surrounding region

From CNN's Victoria Butenko in Kyiv

A view shows a street after a Russian drone strike in Kyiv on Monday.  (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Air raid sirens are off in Kyiv and the surrounding region as of 9:38 a.m local time, CNN's team on the ground reports.

A residential building was among the targets in at least four "kamikaze" drone strikes on the Ukrainian capital Monday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked its allies to supply it with more air defense systems and ammunition after Russia stepped up its use of “kamikaze drones” in its brutal assault against the country.

3 hr 39 min ago

Kyiv hit four times Monday as drone attacks continue, Ukrainian officials say

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv and Angus Watson

Smoke rises after a Russian drone strike in Kyiv on Monday. (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv was hit at least four times in "kamikaze" drone attacks on Monday as of 9 a.m. local time, with strikes ongoing, according to the city’s military administration. 

“A residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district was hit. Currently, information about casualties is being clarified,” the Kyiv City Military Administration said in a statement on Telegram. 

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs, said the attacks are ongoing and a group of drones was approaching Kyiv from the south and east.

“Everyone stay in shelters!” Gerashchenko warned in a Telegram post.

Air raid sirens continue to be heard in Kyiv.

One strike Monday morning hit close to Kyiv’s main train station, Gerashchenko said.

3 hr 39 min ago

Here's what we know about "kamikaze" drones

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová

Ukraine has repeatedly asked its allies to supply it with more air defense systems and ammunition after Russia stepped up its use of “kamikaze drones” in its brutal assault against the country.

Kyiv says Moscow has used Iranian-supplied kamikaze drones in strikes against Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and other cities across Ukraine in recent weeks, and pleaded with Western countries to step up their assistance in the face of the new challenge.

Drones have played a significant role in the conflict since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February, but their use has increased since Moscow acquired the new drones from Iran over the summer.

What are kamikaze drones? Kamikaze drones, or suicide drones, are a type of aerial weapon system. They are known as a loitering munition because they are capable of waiting for some time in an area identified as a potential target and only strike once an enemy asset is identified.

They are small, portable and can be easily launched, but their main advantage is that they are hard to detect and can be fired from a distance.

The name “kamikaze” refers to the fact the drones are disposable. They are designed to hit behind enemy lines and are destroyed in the attack — unlike the more traditional, larger and faster military drones that return home after dropping missiles.

Which drones is Russia using in Ukraine? The Ukrainian military and US intelligence say Russia is using Iranian-made attack drones. US officials told CNN in July that Iran had begun showcasing Shahed series drones to Russia at Kashan Airfield south of Tehran the previous month. The drones are capable of carrying precision-guided missiles and have a payload of approximately 50 kilograms (110 pounds).

In August, US officials said Russia had bought these drones and was training its forces how to use them. According to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia has ordered 2,400 Shahed-136 drones from Iran.

3 hr 39 min ago

More explosions heard in Kyiv

From CNN's Angus Watson

(Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press)

Blasts continue to be heard in central Kyiv, where air raid sirens are sounding Monday.

Ukrainian officials said Monday that Russia is attacking the Ukrainian capital with "kamikaze" drones.

3 hr 39 min ago

Kyiv attacked by "kamikaze" drones, Ukrainian official says

From CNN's Victoria Butenko in Kyiv and Josh Pennington

Police block the perimeter at the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv on Monday. (Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press)

Russia attacked Kyiv with "kamikaze" drones on Monday morning, according to a top Ukrainian official, who repeated calls for Western allies to supply the country with more advanced air defense systems.

“The Russians think it will help them, but these actions smack of desperation,” Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian President's chief of staff, said in a statement. “We need more air defense as soon as possible. We have no time to delay. We need more weapons to protect the sky and destroy the enemy.”

In a separate Telegram message, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the “drone attack” caused a “fire in a non-residential building.”

“Firefighters are working. Some residential buildings have been damaged. Medics are on the site,” Klitschko said.

At least three explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital at around 6:45 a.m. local time on Monday as a result of apparent Russian strikes, according to CNN's team on the ground.

3 hr 40 min ago

Explosions heard in Kyiv Monday morning

From CNN’s Clarissa Ward in Kyiv and Josh Pennington

At least three explosions were heard in Kyiv at around 6:45 a.m. local time on Monday as a result of apparent Russian missile strikes, according to CNN's team on the ground.

One of the blasts was in the Shevchenkivskyi district in the center of the Ukrainian capital, according to a Telegram post from Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

“All emergency services have been sent to the site,” Klitschko said. “Air raid sirens continue. Stay in your shelters!”

Watch:

5 hr 59 min ago

Ukraine-Saudi relations at "most meaningful" point for 30 years, Zelensky says

From CNN's Mariya Knight 

Relations between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia are the “most meaningful” they’ve been in 30 years, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Sunday.

“And for the past week, it is worth noting the strengthening of contacts with Saudi Arabia,” Zelensky said. “There are significant agreements. Among other things, this is the decision of the partners to provide a package of humanitarian support in the amount of $400 million. It is very important. Right now, we have the most meaningful relations with Saudi Arabia in 30 years.”

Zelensky’s remarks come after Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine on Friday.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman affirmed the country’s support for Ukraine in a statement.

Grain deal: Zelensky also spoke about the Black Sea Grain Initiative, emphasizing that since July Ukraine has exported 8 million tons of food by sea.

He added that “60% of this volume was directed to Africa and Asia.”

Energy: He also addressed threats to Ukraine's energy supply, stating that “due to the Russian missile terror in some cities and regions of Ukraine, energy workers have to limit the supply of electricity so that the entire system works stably.” He called for Ukrainian residents to limit electricity supply during peak hours.

Prisoners: In addition, Zelensky spoke about Ukrainians who had been captured by Russian forces. 

“Everyone who captures the Russian military provides Ukraine with the opportunity to release our heroes,” he said. “We remember our people detained in Russia. We must liberate them, and we must liberate them all, leaving none to the enemy. But for this we need to capture the occupiers — as many as possible,” he said.