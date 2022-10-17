World
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam and Sana Noor Haq, CNN

Updated 7:55 a.m. ET, October 17, 2022
1 hr 11 min ago

EU to "look for concrete evidence" on Iran’s involvement in Ukraine war, says top official

From CNN’s Eve Brennan

European Commission vice-president Josep Borrell speaks to journalists as he arrives at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, on October 3. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images)

The European Union "will look for concrete evidence" on Iran’s involvement in Russia's military assault on Ukraine, according to the bloc's foreign policy chief.

Russia is "more and more isolated" and is "losing this war," Josep Borrell said as he arrived in Luxembourg for a meeting with EU foreign ministers on Monday.

When asked about Iran’s involvement in the war in Ukraine, Borrell said: "This is something that will be discussed … and we will look for concrete evidence about the participation (of Iran)."

EU foreign ministers are due to discuss "peace facility, military support" and a "training mission" to support Ukraine, Borrell added. 

Iran has repeatedly rebuffed claims from Kyiv and US intelligence that it is supplying "kamikaze" drones for Moscow's war on Ukraine.

The denials from Tehran follow a string of deadly drone attacks launched by Russia across Ukraine Monday.

1 min ago

Russian attacks hit key infrastructure, cutting power in some areas, says Ukrainian prime minister

From Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

A drone flies over Kyiv, Ukraine, during an attack on October 17. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images)

Moscow carried out attacks on crucial energy facilities in three Ukrainian regions and disrupted power in some areas on Monday, Ukraine's prime minister has said.

"In particular, 5 drone strikes were recorded in Kyiv. Energy facilities and a residential building were damaged," Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram.
"The aggressor also launched rocket attacks on critical infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions. Hundreds of settlements were cut off as a result of the attack."

The attack on energy infrastructure in the Kamianske district of the Dnipropetrovsk region caused "fire" and "serious destruction," according to regional military official Valentyn Reznichenko.

The prime minister urged all Ukrainians to minimize their electricity consumption, as authorities work to stabilize utility services.

"Currently, all services are working on eliminating the consequences of shelling and restoring electricity supply. Each region has a crisis response plan," Shmyhal added.

"We ask Ukrainians, in order to stabilize the energy system, to take a united and conscious approach to economical consumption of electricity. Especially during peak hours."

Ukraine's state energy supplier Ukrenergo said the power grid in the country remains "under control," adding that repair crews are working to curb the consequences of the attacks.

Ukrenergo did not rule out the possibility of introducing emergency shutdown schedules.

Shmyhal's announcement comes as Ukraine grapples with sweeping attacks on critical energy facilities, following deadly Russian strikes over the past week.

1 hr 43 min ago

Death toll from Kyiv strikes rises to three people, says official

From Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

Firefighters attend a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17. (Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters)

Three people were killed and 19 people have been rescued following a spate "kamikaze" drone attacks targeting Kyiv on Monday, according to a senior Ukrainian official.

"As of now, the number of people killed as a result of a kamikaze drone attack on a residential building has increased to 3. 19 people have been rescued," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said on Telegram.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Ukrainian capital as emergency services work to retrieve people from underneath the rubble.

2 hr 19 min ago

One person killed and another still under the rubble of Kyiv drone attacks, says city mayor

From Olga Voitovych in Kyiv

Smoke rises over the street after a drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17. (Sergei Supinksy/AFP/Getty Images)

One woman has died and another person remains beneath the rubble at the site of a fatal drone attack in Kyiv on Monday, according the city's mayor.

"The body of a dead woman was pulled out from the rubble in the house in Shevchenkivskyi district, where there was an explosion as a result of a drone attack," Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. "Another person is under the rubble."

Three people have been hospitalized, Klitschko added.

Moscow launched a fresh round of deadly "kamikaze" drone attacks across Ukraine early Monday, with weapons that Kyiv and US intelligence say were supplied by Iran.

Search and rescue operations at the site of the attacks are ongoing.

2 hr 42 min ago

Iran again denies supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine

From CNN’s Mostafa Salem and Adam Pourahmadi

Iran has again refuted claims that it is supplying weapons to Russia for Moscow's war on Ukraine.

"Iran has repeatedly declared that it is not a party in the war between Russia and Ukraine and has not sent any weapons to either side," said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, according to Iranian state media IRNA.

"News is published that is based on political issues," Kanaani added. "It is a bitter irony that the countries that export millions of dollars of arms to one side of the war started a propaganda war against Iran."

During a phone call with Portugal's foreign minister on Saturday, Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, emphasized that Iran "has not and will not" provide any weapon to be used in Ukraine.

The denials follow assertions from Kyiv and the US that the Kremlin used Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones in a string of fatal attacks it launched across Ukraine Monday, where rescue operations are ongoing.

2 hr 53 min ago

Dozens of "kamikaze" drones from the south of Ukraine destroyed, Air Force says

From Olga Voitovych and CNN's Victoria Butenko in Kyiv

A 'kamikaze" drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on Monday. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said it destroyed 37 Iranian-made Shahed-136s — known as "kamikaze" drones — overnight Sunday and on Monday. 

"In the past 13 hours, #UAarmy shot down 37 Iranian Shahed-136 drones and 3 cruise missiles launched by Russian terrorists," the ministry said on Twitter. 

Russian forces struck Ukraine with a flurry of deadly "kamikaze" drone attacks early Monday.

The strikes, including the ones in Kyiv, were all launched from southern Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Ukrainian forces said they hit 11 Shahed-136s in northern and central regions of the country.

Nine of the drones were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft by the Air Force while two were destroyed by the Land Forces, the statement added. 

Earlier, the Air Force said 26 drones were downed in the south of the country. 

Some context: Russia has ordered 2,400 "kamikaze" drones from Iran, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

They are capable of carrying precision-guided missiles and have a payload of approximately 50 kilograms (110 pounds).

Drone attacks in the east of Ukraine had targeted crucial infrastructure, the Air Force said. 

Last week, Moscow launched a spate of fatal strikes targeting the Ukrainian electrical grid, leading to widespread power outages.

3 hr 47 min ago

Russia "won't be able to break us," Zelensky says after Monday drone attacks

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky struck a defiant tone on Monday after Russia launched dozens of drone attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv.

The Ukrainian capital was hit at least four times by "kamikaze" drones, with rescue workers pulling at least 18 survivors from the rubble, according to authorities. 

"All night and all morning, the enemy terrorizes the civilian population. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine. A residential building was hit in Kyiv," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

"The enemy can attack our cities, but it won’t be able to break us. The occupiers will get only fair punishment and condemnation of future generations. And we will get victory."

The Ukrainian Air Force said it destroyed dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136s — known as "kamikaze" drones — across the south and east of Ukraine in the early morning hours on Monday. It comes after Moscow fired hundreds of missiles at civilian targets in deadly attacks across Ukraine last week.

4 hr 15 min ago

Rescue operations ongoing at site of drone attack in Kyiv, mayor says

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv 

Firefighters attend to a building after Russian drone attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on October 17. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Eighteen people have been rescued and two people remain under the rubble at the site of a drone attack in Kyiv on Monday, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko. 

"Rescue operations are ongoing. Extinguishing of destroyed building structures and demolition of rubble is ongoing,” he said in a statement. 

Kyiv was hit at least four times in Russian "kamikaze" drone attacks on Monday, according to the city’s military administration. 

Klitschko said authorities are working to clarify if anyone was killed in the attacks.

5 hr 10 min ago

Air raid sirens off in Kyiv and surrounding region

From CNN's Victoria Butenko in Kyiv

A view shows a street after a Russian drone strike in Kyiv on Monday.  (Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Air raid sirens are off in Kyiv and the surrounding region as of 9:38 a.m local time, CNN's team on the ground reports.

A residential building was among the targets in at least four "kamikaze" drone strikes on the Ukrainian capital Monday, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked its allies to supply it with more air defense systems and ammunition after Russia stepped up its use of “kamikaze drones” in its brutal assault against the country.