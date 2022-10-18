Live Updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine

Tara Subramaniam
By Tara Subramaniam, CNN
Updated 2:04 AM EDT, Tue October 18, 2022
Alex Drueke Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh ebof 10172022
'I wanted it to end': American captured by Russian-backed forces describes torture
04:12 - Source: CNN

What we're covering

  • Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine is “under fire,” the city’s mayor said in a Telegram post Tuesday, reporting a “series of explosions.” 
  • It comes after at least four people were killed in Kyiv by Russian attacks with Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones on Monday, according to Ukrainian officials. Among those killed were a pregnant woman and her husband, according to the city’s mayor.
  • Ukraine and Russian-backed authorities in the eastern Donetsk region exchanged more than 200 prisoners. The swap also featured a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian human rights officials.
  • At least four people were killed after a Russian bomber jet crashed into a residential building in the Russian city of Yeysk, near the Sea of Azov, officials said.
6 Posts

Kharkiv "under fire," city's mayor says 

From CNN's Hannah Ritchie

Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine is “under fire,” the city’s mayor said in a Telegram post Tuesday, reporting a “series of explosions.” 

“Kharkiv is under fire. Within five minutes there were two series of explosions in the city. According to preliminary information, the district of one of the industrial enterprises of the city is under attack,” Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city before the start of the war, is among the territories reclaimed by Ukrainian forces during their recent counteroffensive.

The reports of explosions in Kharkiv Tuesday come a day after at least four people were killed when Russia attacked Ukraine’s capital Kyiv with Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones, according to Ukrainian officials.

13 killed as military jet crashes into apartments in western Russia, state media reports

From CNN's Katharina Krebs

At least 13 people have died after a Russian SU-34 fighter jet crashed into a residential building in the western city of Yeysk during a training flight Monday, according to Russian state media and authorities.

The incident was due to one of the engines catching fire, reported state-run news agency RIA Novosti, which cited Russia’s Defense Ministry.

“According to the report of the ejected pilots, the cause of the plane crash was the ignition of one of the engines during take-off. At the site of the crash of the Su-34 in the courtyard of one of the residential quarters, the plane’s fuel ignited,” the ministry said in a statement to RIA.

The conditions of the ejected pilots are not clear.

RIA reported that 13 bodies, including those of three children, were removed from the debris as of Tuesday morning, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Earlier state media reports said at least 25 people were injured.

Yeysk is a port town on the shore of the Sea of Azov and is separated from occupied Russian territory in southern Ukraine by a narrow stretch of the sea.

Read more:

Fire area caused by Russian jet crash spans 2,000 sq meters - state media Yeysk, Russia
Fire area caused by Russian jet crash spans 2,000 sq meters - state media Yeysk, Russia
Telegram/BAZA

Military jet crashes in residential area in western Russia, state media reports | CNN

Elon Musk says SpaceX has withdrawn request for Pentagon to fund Starlink in Ukraine

From CNN's Alex Marquardt

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Monday afternoon that the funding request the company had made to the Pentagon to start picking up the bill for satellite internet services for Ukraine has been withdrawn.

Musk’s announcement on Twitter followed an exclusive CNN report that SpaceX made a request to the Pentagon in September saying they were no longer able to donate the critical Starlink terminals or support the expensive accompanying service “for an indefinite period of time.”

SpaceX asked the Pentagon to start paying for the service for the current terminals operated by the Ukrainian government as well as fund almost 8,000 new terminals and service for Ukraine’s military and intelligence services.

After the CNN report revealed the request and showed in greater detail that SpaceX is not solely responsible for Starlink access in Ukraine (in fact numerous international efforts funded much of it), Musk tweeted on Saturday: “To hell with it…even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding the Ukraine govt for free.”

Musk’s tweet on Monday went a bit farther, saying the step had been taken to rescind the request to the Defense Department.

CNN has asked the Pentagon if SpaceX has withdrawn its request for funding.

Read more:

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon spacecraft atop is seen as Space X and NASA prepare for the launch of the Crew-5 mission, on October 04, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Crew-5 is scheduled to launch Wednesday, October 5 and will carry a four-person crew to the International Space Station. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon spacecraft atop is seen as Space X and NASA prepare for the launch of the Crew-5 mission, on October 04, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Crew-5 is scheduled to launch Wednesday, October 5 and will carry a four-person crew to the International Space Station. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Elon Musk says SpaceX has withdrawn request for Pentagon to fund Starlink in Ukraine | CNN Politics

EU produces record wind and solar energy as it shirks Russian gas

From CNN's Christian Edwards

Wind and solar power have made up a record 24% of the European Union’s electricity mix since Russia launched its war on Ukraine, a new report says, a boost that has also helped the bloc battle soaring inflation.

The growth in renewable power capacity has saved the 27-nation bloc €99 billion ($97 billion) in avoided gas imports between March and September, which is €11 billion ($10.8 billion) more when compared with the same period from last year, according to the report published by climate think tanks E3G and Ember.

The boost in renewables comes as Europe tries to wean itself off Russian gas, as Moscow reduces, even cuts off, European nations’ energy supplies to gain leverage in the conflict. The war has forced the the EU to confront its costly dependence on Russian gas, which in 2020 accounted for 41% of the EU’s imports of the fossil fuel.

Read more:

Record EU renewable energy production has softened the rising cost of gas.
Record EU renewable energy production has softened the rising cost of gas.
Craig Stennett/Getty Images

EU produces record wind and solar energy as it shirks Russian gas | CNN Business

US trying to speed up delivery of key air defense systems to Ukraine after drone attacks

From CNN's Barbara Starr and Katie Bo Lillis

The US Defense Department is trying to speed up the delivery of two advanced surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine as Russia has increasingly used Iranian-supplied drones that explode on impact to pummel Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

The Pentagon’s effort is just the latest evidence of a newly urgent push by the US and its allies to help Ukraine build a comprehensive air and missile defense system to protect itself against these drones, which killed four in an attack on Kyiv on Monday.

The drones have become an increasingly urgent problem for Ukraine, and one that has drawn US condemnation. The State Department on Monday said that the drones are a violation of a UN Security Council resolution which restricts certain arms transfers to or from Iran.

Read more:

Raytheon Technologies contractors set up and functions check a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile launcher in support of Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, on Aug. 26, 2020.
Raytheon Technologies contractors set up and functions check a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile launcher in support of Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Onramp 2 at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, on Aug. 26, 2020.
Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta/U.S. Air Force/FILE

US trying to speed up delivery of key air defense systems to Ukraine after Russia's Iranian-supplied drone attacks | CNN Politics

Russia launches "kamikaze" drone attack on Kyiv, killing 4 and hitting civilian infrastructure

From Victoria Butenko, Olga Voitovych and Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian officials said at least four people were killed when Russia launched a barrage of Iranian-made “kamikaze” drone attacks in Kyiv on Monday, setting off warning sirens across the capital.

Four people were injured in the attacks and 19 people trapped under the destruction have been rescued, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official working for Ukraine’s president.

The strikes on Kyiv appear to be part of a wider assault involving drones and cruise missiles aimed at critical infrastructure, especially power sources.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it had destroyed 37 Iranian-made kamikaze drones and three cruise missiles in the south and east of the country early Monday. Ukraine Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said security forces were able to shoot down 36 of 42 drones that Russia launched on Monday. Around 30 of the drones targeted Kyiv, Monastyrskyi said on Ukrainian television.

Read the full story:

TOPSHOT - A drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - A drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

Kyiv's air raid sirens ring out as Russia launches kamikaze drone strikes | CNN