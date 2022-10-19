Live Updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine

Tara Subramaniam
By Tara Subramaniam, CNN
Updated 2:07 AM EDT, Wed October 19, 2022
clarissa ward drones vpx
What Ukrainians learn from downed drones used by Russia
03:47 - Source: CNN

What we're covering

9 Posts

Friend recalls "wonderful couple" killed in Russian drone attack on Kyiv

From CNN's Olga Voitovych in Kyiv, Ukraine and Mick Krever 

A pregnant woman and her husband killed in Kyiv by what Ukrainian officials said was a Russian “kamikaze” drone strike were inseparable, like “yin and yang,” their close friend has told CNN.

“These people loved life,” Anna Petrukova said of Victoria Zamchenko and her husband Bohdan, both 34, who she described as a “wonderful couple.” 

The Zamchenkos died at home in their apartment in Kyiv on Monday, following a barrage of strikes by Russian-launched, Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones, according to Ukrainian officials.

Victoria Zamchenko was six months pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Read more:

Victoria Zamchenko and her husband Bohdan Zamchenko, both aged 34, were killed in their Kyiv apartment by a Russian drone stuck.
Victoria Zamchenko and her husband Bohdan Zamchenko, both aged 34, were killed in their Kyiv apartment by a Russian drone stuck.
Courtesy Anna Petrukova

Friend recalls 'wonderful couple' killed in Russian drone attack on Kyiv | CNN

Ukraine's military says 12 "kamikaze" drones shot down in Mykolaiv region early Wednesday 

From CNN’s Josh Pennington

Ukraine’s military shot down 12 “kamikaze” drones over the Mykolaiv region early Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from Ukraine’s South Air Command.

“During the night of October 18-19, the Mykolaiv region was attacked by enemy ‘Shahed-136’ kamikaze drones. A total of 11 drones were shot down by the South Air Command and 1 by a soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine,” the post read.

CNN cannot independently confirm the Ukrainian military’s claim. 

Ukraine has been facing a wide assault on critical infrastructure and power sources this week involving drones and cruise missiles. 

What are “kamikaze” drones? Unlike more traditional, larger and faster military drones that return to base after dropping missiles, “kamikaze” drones are designed to crash into a target and explode, detonating their warhead and destroying the drones in the process.

The Ukrainian military and US intelligence say Russia is using Iranian-made attack drones. US officials told CNN in July that Iran had begun showcasing Shahed series drones to Russia at Kashan Airfield south of Tehran the previous month.

In August, US officials said Russia had bought these drones and was training its forces how to use them. According to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia has ordered 2,400 Shahed-136 drones from Iran.

Kryvyi Rih is the latest Ukrainian city to report power outages due to air raids 

From CNN’s Josh Pennington

Parts of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine are now without power due to a strike on an energy infrastructure facility, the city’s Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said in a Telegram post Wednesday. 

“Due to destruction caused by a strike on an energy infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih during the last air raid many settlements of the district and the Ingulets micro district in Kryvyi Rih are without electricity,” Vilkul wrote. “Electrical engineers are working to restore power.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that 30% of the country’s power stations have been destroyed in Russian attacks since October 10, causing “massive blackouts” across the country.

US, France and UK to discuss Iran's drone transfers to Russia at UN meeting Wednesday

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
A Russian drone, which local authorities believe to be an Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicle, in Kyiv on Oct. 17.
A Russian drone, which local authorities believe to be an Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicle, in Kyiv on Oct. 17.
(Roman Petushkov/Reuters)

The United States, France and the United Kingdom plan to discuss Iran’s drone transfers to Russia at a closed UN Security Council meeting Wednesday, a US official told CNN.

The meeting comes as Russia has launched Iranian-made drones against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, killing several people. 

The three countries have said that the transfer of Iranian-made drones is a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which restricts certain arms transfers to or from Iran. It is unclear whether they will raise this specific point in the meeting tomorrow or move to snap back sanctions on Iran for the arms transfers. 

“I think you probably saw earlier today, our French and British allies publicly offered the assessment that Iran’s supply of these UAVs to Russia is a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, and this is something that we agree with,” State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Monday.

UNSCR 2231 was tied to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and elements of that resolution, including a ban on the transfer of conventional weapons, were phased out in 2020. The Trump administration attempted to unilaterally snap back the arms embargo in September 2021 and the Biden administration told the UN Security Council it was reversing those efforts in February 2021.

Patel noted that UNSCR 2231 prohibits the transfer from Iran of all items, materials, equipment and goods and technology unless approved in advance by the UN Security Council on a case-by-case basis.

He also said the range of the drones being greater than 300 kilometers (186 miles) put them in violation of the resolution.

Iran has sent military trainers to Crimea to train Russian forces to use drones

From CNN's Katie Bo Lillis and Natasha Bertrand

Iran has sent military personnel to Russian-occupied territory inside Crimea to train and advise the Russian military on the use of Iranian-built drones that Moscow has used to devastating effect in its war in Ukraine, according to two sources familiar with US intelligence.

Russia has launched many of what is believed to be a store of hundreds of Iranian-made drones from Crimea in a fusillade that has targeted Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure in increasing numbers in recent weeks. The drones have been seen as a signal of growing closeness between Tehran and Moscow.

CNN has reached out to the Iranian mission at the United Nations for comment.

State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Tuesday that the “deepening” of relations between Moscow and Tehran should be seen as “a profound threat.”

The Daily Mirror first reported the trainers’ presence in Ukraine.

Read more:

TOPSHOT - A drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - A drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

Iran has sent military trainers to Crimea to train Russian forces to use drones | CNN Politics

Russian-backed leader in Kherson says more civilians will be moved away from front lines

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv and Mick Krever

The Russian-backed leader in Ukraine’s Kherson region announced Tuesday that there would be a further “organized relocation” of civilians away from frontline settlements.

“I took the difficult but correct decision to announce the organized relocation of the civilian population of Beryslav, Bilozerka, Snihurivka and Oleksandrivka communities to the left bank of the Dnipro river,” Vladimir Saldo said on Telegram, referring to the eastern bank of the river.
“This decision was prompted by the creation of large-scale defensive fortifications so that any attack could be repelled. There is no place for civilians where the military operate. Let the Russian army do its job.”

Saldo said that any civilians who decided to move on “to the regions of Russia” would be given assistance with housing.

Some background: The newly appointed commander of Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, Gen. Sergey Surovikin, on Tuesday called the situation in the Kherson region “very difficult.”

“The Russian army will ensure the safe evacuation of the population,” Surovikin said.

Ukraine has made significant advances toward Kherson in recent weeks, along the western (or right) bank of the Dnipro river. The head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Agency said that he hoped to recapture the city by the end of the year.

The Ukrainian military said Monday that Russian forces were busy building fortifications in the Kherson region and that they were moving civilians to Crimea.

The deputy Ukrainian head of the Kherson region characterized Russia’s “evacuations” as “semi-voluntary deportation of the Ukrainian population.”

Germany's cybersecurity chief fired following reports of alleged Russian ties

From CNN's Inke Kappeler

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser sacked Arne Schönbohm, the head of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), with immediate effect from his duties, a spokesperson for the ministry told CNN on Tuesday, after recent media reports alleged he had links with people involved with Russian intelligence services.

In the wake of the “current crisis situation regarding Russian hybrid warfare,” the allegations “have permanently damaged the necessary public trust in the neutrality and impartiality of Schönbohm’s conduct of office as president of Germany’s most important cybersecurity authority,” the spokesman said in a statement.

Read more:

08 August 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia, Bonn: Arne Schönbohm, President of the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), stands in front of a writing during a visit by the German Interior Minister. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa (Photo by Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images)
08 August 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia, Bonn: Arne Schönbohm, President of the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), stands in front of a writing during a visit by the German Interior Minister. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa (Photo by Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Rolf Vennenbernd/Picture Alliance/DPA/Getty Images

Germany's cybersecurity chief fired following reports of alleged Russian ties | CNN

Biden administration and Russia in touch as part of efforts to secure release of Griner and Whelan

From CNN's Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler

The Biden administration has had communications with Russia to try and secure the release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan “as recently as within past days” said a senior administration official, speaking to CNN on Griner’s 32nd birthday, which she will be spending in a Russian jail.

The United States first put an offer for a prisoner swap on the table with Russia back in June — the details of which CNN exclusively reported — and “conversations have not been static since then” the official said.

Despite the “pretty persistent” pace of discussions between the US and Russia to secure the Americans’ release, the official said that the Biden administration has yet to receive a serious counteroffer from the Russian side.

“We have worked hard to try to demonstrate the sorts of things that could well be the basis for resolving this and each time we have articulated that it’s been met not with a serious counteroffer,” the official said.

They said the Russians have countered with “something not in our control, not in our ability to deliver,” but did not go into further specifics.

Read more:

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, sits inside a defendants' cage before the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool
U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, sits inside a defendants' cage before the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool
Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/Reuters

Biden admin has been in touch with Russia in recent days as part of efforts to secure Griner and Whelan's release | CNN Politics

"Massive blackouts" as 30% of Ukraine's power stations destroyed in just over a week, Zelensky says

From CNN's Sana Noor Haq, Gul Tuysuz and Uliana Pavlova
A supermarket worker installs a light powered by a generator in Kharkiv, Ukraine on October 17.
A supermarket worker installs a light powered by a generator in Kharkiv, Ukraine on October 17.
(Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

Thirty percent of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in just over a week, leading to “massive blackouts” across the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday, as the Kremlin steps up attacks on critical energy infrastructure.

“Another kind of Russian terrorist attacks: targeting energy & critical infrastructure. Since Oct. 10, 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country,” Zelensky tweeted Tuesday.

He added that there was “no space left for negotiations with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s regime.”

The Russian Defense Ministry later confirmed that the country’s military had launched high-precision strikes on “energy systems” in Ukraine.

“During the day, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued to strike with long-range high-precision air and sea-based weapons on military command and energy systems of Ukraine, as well as arsenals with foreign-made ammunition and weapons, all designated targets were hit,” Lieutenant-Colonel Igor Konashenkov said Tuesday.

Read more:

Firefighters work to put out a fire in a thermal power plant, damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 18, 2022. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.
Firefighters work to put out a fire in a thermal power plant, damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 18, 2022. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.
State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters

'Massive blackouts' as 30% of Ukraine's power stations destroyed in just over a week, Zelensky says | CNN