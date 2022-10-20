Live Updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine

Tara Subramaniam
By Tara Subramaniam, CNN
Updated 2:03 AM EDT, Thu October 20, 2022
CNN reporter gets rare access to Ukraine's front lines
  • Rolling blackouts are set to begin Thursday across Ukraine after the nation lost at least 40% of its power-generating capacity following days of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure targets.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law Wednesday introducing martial law in four Ukrainian regions that Moscow claims to have annexed in violation of international law: Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk.
  • Russia does not control the entirety of those regions and is in a hasty retreat in Kherson after Ukrainian forces regained territory there. Russian-backed leaders in that region say they are relocating thousands of residents amid warnings over Moscow’s ability to withstand a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
  • The EU is working on new sanctions against Iran due to the use of Iranian drones by Russia in Ukraine, a European diplomat told CNN.
Iran's UN ambassador denies Tehran has supplied Russia with drones

From CNN's Richard Roth and Mohammed Tawfeeq 

Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani on Wednesday denied his country has supplied Russia with drones for use in Ukraine. 

Speaking to reporters after a closed-door UN Security Council meeting, Iravani claimed Western countries were running a disinformation campaign against Iran, saying Tehran would not violate a Security Council resolution by shipping drones to Russia.

“Iran is of the firm belief that none of its arms exports, including UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles], to any country fall within the provisions of paragraph four of annex B to resolution 2231,” Iravani said, referring to UN Security Council Resolution 2231 which restricts certain arms transfers to or from Iran.

Ukrainian authorities say Russia has used the Iranian-supplied drones in strikes against Kyiv and other cities in recent weeks. 

Russia’s denial: Dmitry Polyanskiy, first deputy permanent representative of Russia to the UN, told reporters in a news conference after the Security Council meeting that all drones used against Ukraine are Russian — not Iranian — calling claims to the contrary a “disinformation campaign” by the West. 

The United States, the United Kingdom and France have called for a UN Security Council briefing “on recent evidence that Russia illegally procured Iranian UAVs that it is using in its war on Ukraine,” Nate Evans, spokesperson for the US mission to the UN said in a statement after Wednesday’s meeting.

Polyanskiy, however, said the UN Secretariat “has no mandate to investigate anything regarding United Nations Security Council resolution 2231.”

Some context:  Drones have played a significant role in the conflict since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February, but their use has increased since the summer when the US and Kyiv say Moscow acquired Shahed-136 “kamikaze” drones from Iran.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday the US has “abundant evidence” that Russia is using Iranian drones to strike Ukraine.

Ukraine's President Zelensky says Iran has supplied Russia with "kills of Ukrainians"

From CNN's Jennifer Feldman
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Iran of taking “blood money” from Russia for supplying “kamikaze” drones used in deadly attacks against cities including Kyiv.

The use of drones in the war in Ukraine has increased since the summer, when the United States and Kyiv say Moscow acquired Shahed-136 drones from Iran. Tehran has denied supplying weapons to Russia despite evidence to the contrary.

“I do not trust the leadership of Iran,” Zelensky said in an interview with Canada’s CTV on Wednesday.
“They publicly denied all that, saying that we didn’t sell anything, but here we see. Hundreds of strikes. At Ukraine, at the capital, at civil infrastructure, at schools, nearby the university, at the university and the shutting down of our energy system.” 

CNN reported Tuesday that Iran has sent military personnel to Russian-occupied territory inside Crimea to train and advise the Russian military on the use of their drones, according to two sources familiar with US intelligence.

A spokesman for the Iranian mission at the United Nations said, “Iran does not confirm this claim and rejects it.”

Zelensky however, was unequivocal in his accusations against Tehran.

US State Department says there's "abundant evidence" Russia is using Iranian drones in Ukraine

From CNN's Kylie Atwood and Paul LeBlanc

The United States has “abundant evidence” that Russia is using Iranian drones to strike Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday.

“The United States began warning in July that Iran was planning to transfer UAVs to Russia for use in Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine, and we now have abundant evidence that these UAVs are being used to strike Ukrainian civilians and critical civilian infrastructure,” Price said in a statement.

The United Nations Security Council received expert briefings on Iran’s transfer of such drones to Russia, Price said, and the issue was collectively raised by the US, United Kingdom and France at a closed-door UNSC meeting Wednesday.

Drones have played a significant role in the conflict since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February, but their use has increased since the summer, when the United States and Kyiv say Moscow acquired the drones from Iran. Iran has denied supplying weapons to Russia despite evidence to the contrary.

CNN reported Tuesday that Iran has sent military personnel to Russian-occupied territory inside Crimea to train and advise the Russian military on the use of their drones, according to two sources familiar with US intelligence.

A spokesman for the Iranian mission at the United Nations said, “Iran does not confirm this claim and rejects it.”

US charges multiple foreign nationals in alleged schemes to send military technology to Russia

From CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz and Holmes Lybrand

The US Justice Department announced charges on Wednesday against nearly a dozen people and two companies in connection with illegal schemes to send military technology to Russia, some of which has allegedly been recovered from battlefields in Ukraine.

The department said in a statement that some of the defendants also tried to send “nuclear proliferation technology” to Russia, but that it was intercepted before it arrived.

“These charges reveal two separate global schemes to violate U.S. export and sanctions laws, including by shipping sensitive military technologies from U.S. manufacturers – including types found in seized Russian weapons platforms in Ukraine – and attempting to reexport a machine system with potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs to Russia,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a statement.
“As I have said, our investigators and prosecutors will be relentless in their efforts to identify, locate, and bring to justice those whose illegal acts undermine the rule of law and enable the Russian regime to continue its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”

The indictments are the most recent action law enforcement has taken with the help of the department’s Task Force KleptoCapture, which was announced earlier this year and part of an effort to enforce sanctions against Russian government officials and oligarchs.

Ukraine forced to introduce scheduled blackouts nationwide following days of Russian missile attacks

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva and Jonny Hallam
Traffic is seen by the Dnipro River at dusk in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 19.
Traffic is seen by the Dnipro River at dusk in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 19.
(Ed Ram/Getty Images)

Ukrainian energy officials on Wednesday said they had no choice but to introduce emergency and scheduled blackouts after losing at least 40% of the country’s power generating capacity following days of devastating Russian cruise missile and drone strikes.

“Unfortunately, according to new data, about 40% of the total infrastructure and our generating capacities are really seriously damaged,” Oleksandr Kharchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s energy minister, said in a statement broadcast on national television.
“Restoration and repair work is ongoing, but miracles are possible only to a certain extent.
“Therefore, we should expect not only emergency but also scheduled outages today and tomorrow in order not to overload the grid.”

NPC Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s national energy company, on Wednesday called for the “understanding and support” of its energy users as they have been forced to introduce consumption restrictions following the missile attacks.

Ukrenergo said the “consumption restrictions may be applied throughout Ukraine from 7:00 a.m. to 22:00 p.m.” Thursday. 

“The outages will be alternate — the duration of the outage is also determined by the regional power distribution company, but not more than 4 hours,” the statement said.

“The enemy, who cannot compete with the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield, attacked the civilian energy infrastructure again. Therefore, tomorrow we will apply controlled and carefully calculated restrictions to consumers, which we must implement to make the system work in a balanced way,” the power company said.

Devastation on Ukraine's eastern front, where the notorious Wagner group is making gains

From CNN's Sebastian Shukla, Frederik Pleitgen and Rich Harlow

The weather in Bakhmut deceives the senses, sunny and warm — almost peaceful.

But a deafening boom of outgoing artillery from the critical eastern Ukrainian town shakes that notion out of the system, as Ukrainian soldiers on Wednesday launched offensives to try and reclaim positions from Russian forces.

Three men could be seen making a run for it out of town, one with a microwave strapped to his back.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has been going on nine months. It’s only when you descend into the town that you really get a sense of the devastation and destitution that Vladimir Putin’s invasion has wrought on this city.

Our guide is a Ukrainian military medic, who goes by her nom-de-guerre “Katrusya.” In tinted sunglasses and fatigues, she slings our convoy into the center of the city at breakneck speed.

Flashing through the windows is a ghost town.

“For the past two months, Russians have been trying to break into the city defenses and have not been successful,” she tells us between cigarettes.

She took us to see a building that had just been shelled. Our car hadn’t even come to a complete halt as another artillery shell hit nearby. We scrambled for cover as more artillery rained and whizzed down nearby for around 20 minutes.

Iran is slowly entrenching itself as a player in the Ukraine war

From CNN's Nadeen Ebrahim

As Russia faces growing setbacks in Ukraine, it appears to be increasingly turning to Iran for help, in a development that has sparked concern from the West and Tehran’s regional adversaries.

Sources familiar with US intelligence have told CNN that Iran has sent military trainers to Crimea to train and advise the Russian military on the use of Iranian-built drones that Moscow has used to rain down terror on cities across Ukraine.

The presence of Iranian personnel in occupied Ukrainian territory would mark a significant escalation in Iran’s involvement in the war in support of Russia, and a new phase in the two countries’ budding military alliance.

Reuters on Tuesday also reported that Iran may supply Russia with surface-to-surface missiles. Nasser Kanani, the spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, denied the allegation, saying Iran “has always opposed the continuation of the [Ukraine] war.”

Despite their differences, Iran and Russia have been getting closer because they “share the same threat perception,” said Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a hawkish lobby group in Washington. “They see a regional order aligned against them by an extra-regional power,” he said, referring to the United States.

If Iran sells missiles to Russia, this would mean that it is “moving some of its most accurate, some of its most precise ammunition closer to Europe,” he said.

Since Russia’s invasion, the two sanctioned countries have cooperated on political and economic matters, with the military dimension being the latest facet in their relationship.

EU working on new Iran sanctions due to Russia's use of Iranian drones in Ukraine, diplomat says

From CNN's Kylie Atwood, Michael Conte and Jennifer Hansler

The European Union is working on new Iran sanctions that could come as soon as this week due to the use of Iranian drones by Russia in Ukraine, a European diplomat told CNN.

These ongoing EU efforts came as the UN Security Council was set to discuss the Iranian drones during a closed-door meeting on Wednesday in New York. But diplomats caution that they do not expect they could get new sanctions through the security council because they will be vetoed by Russia.  

The State Department said the US would “welcome” EU sanctions on Iran for supplying drones to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said the US has been “coordinating closely with the EU” but would not get into details of those discussions.

“I would again note and reiterate that the United States itself continues to have tools at its disposal that are practical, that are aggressive, that are useful in holding Iran accountable,” said Patel, “and you have seen us take those actions as it relates to Iranian malign activity.”

Russia says its chaotic military draft is starting to wind down. Has it actually helped Putin?

From CNN's Rob Picheta

The “partial mobilization” of Russian citizens to fight in the country’s war on Ukraine has been beset by errors, caused angry protests and prompted a mass exodus when it was announced last month.

Now, as Russian officials suggest the scheme will wind up soon, questions linger over whether the turmoil was really worth it for President Vladimir Putin.

Roughly half of Russia’s regions, including Moscow, had fulfilled their draft quota as of Tuesday, and the capital’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said the city would close its draft offices.

The Kremlin later said it has yet to set an end date for Putin’s “partial” mobilization plan, which can only end with a presidential decree. “There have been no such decisions on the end of mobilization,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding “there can be no question” of surpassing the targeted figure of 300,000 soldiers “under current decree.”

But the signs from Moscow suggest that at least the current phase of the divisive scheme is set to finish soon. “Mobilization is ending. I assume in two weeks all mobilizing measures will be over,” Putin said on Friday.

It may be too early to tell whether the influx of soldiers can be considered a military success for Putin, who announced the plan after weeks of Ukrainian counteroffensives flipped the momentum in the conflict.

But, to date, few parts of the plan can be considered a success.

Russia ramps up relocation of civilians in Kherson. It may soon lose one of the biggest prizes of its war

From CNN's Mick Krever

The Russian-installed leaders in Ukraine’s Kherson region on Wednesday began massively ramping up the relocation of up to 60,000 people amid warnings over Russia’s ability to withstand a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of generating “hysteria” to compel people to leave. Residents in the city of Kherson began to receive text messages on Wednesday morning from the pro-Russian administration.

“Dear residents,” it read. “Evacuate immediately. There will be shelling of residential areas by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There will be buses from 7:00, from Rechport [River port] to the Left Bank.”

Martial law: Meanwhile on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had signed a law introducing martial law in Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions the Kremlin claims to have annexed, in violation of international law. The other regions are Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk.

In his first outing on Russian state television as the Kremlin’s new commander for Ukraine, Gen. Sergey Surovikin said Tuesday evening that the situation in Kherson was “far from simple” and “very difficult.”

“Our further plans and actions towards the city of Kherson will depend on the military and tactical situation on the ground,” he said.

