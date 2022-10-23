Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Matt Meyer, Maureen Chowdhury and Mike Hayes, CNN
Updated 12:25 PM EDT, Sun October 23, 2022
ukraine secret workshop
'It's game changing': Ukrainian commander gives CNN reporter a peek at a secret drone workshop
"We're going to have to find balance": Republican lawmaker weighs in on aid for Ukraine

From CNN's Morgan Rimmer

In an interview Sunday, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace said lawmakers will need to “find balance” in aiding Ukraine as US President Joe Biden questions her party’s commitment to helping combat the Russian invasion.

Mace, appearing on State of the Union, was asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper whether she supported House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s assertion that the GOP would not write a “blank check” to Ukraine if they are in the majority.

“It is something that we’re going to have to find balance on next year,” she said, due to the threat of a recession and Republican promises to cut government spending.

“If we keep — keep writing these blank checks to other countries, if we increase the deficit spending or government spending any more than we already have, we’re going to — we are going to exacerbate the situation,” Mace continued. “But make no mistake. Ukraine is very important, not only to the United States economy, but to countries all around the world.”

She said Russian President Vladimir Putin has “lost his marbles,” but argued McCarthy’s comments do not risk further emboldening him. Instead, she pointed at U.S. infighting as a whole.

“The divisions that we have, and unwilling to work together on some of these issues and just the fighting, it makes us look weak on the world stage,” she told Tapper.

Biden questions Republican commitment: Biden has seized on McCarthy’s comments and similar remarks from some Republicans, framing the position as undermining US leadership in an increasingly volatile world.

“These guys don’t get it,” Biden said at a fundraiser in Philadelphia Thursday. “It’s a lot bigger than Ukraine – it’s Eastern Europe, it’s NATO. It’s real, serious, serious consequential outcomes. They have no sense of American foreign policy.” 

Ukraine and UK refute Russian claim that Kyiv and the West plan to escalate conflict 

From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin and Dennis Lapin
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace speaks on October 2.
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace speaks on October 2.
Toby Melville/Reuters/FIle

British defense minister Ben Wallace on Sunday refuted claims by his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that Ukraine was planning to escalate the conflict with help from Western countries.  

Shoigu made the allegations in a call with Wallace, which the UK Defense Ministry said was held at the Russian Defense Ministry’s request. Wallace warned Shoigu that “such allegations should not be used as a pretext for greater escalation,” according to a statement from the ministry. Wallace “observed that both Ministers were professional and respectful on the call,” the statement added.

Shoigu warned Wallace of his concerns Ukraine would use a “dirty bomb,” against Russia, according to a Russian Defense Ministry statement. 

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba vehemently dismissed the suggestion his country would use such a bomb — a weapon that combines radioactive material with conventional explosives.

France's defense minister tells Russia escalation in Ukraine is not acceptable

From CNN's Pierre Bairin in Paris

French defense minister Sébastien Lecornu told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that Paris “refuses any form of escalation, especially nuclear” during a call Sunday. 

“France calls on Russia to put an end to its war of aggression against Ukraine and to do everything possible to contribute to de-escalation,” Lecornu said, according to a readout of the conversation shared by France’s Ministry of the Armed Forces.

The statement added that French President Emmanuel Macron’s government is “determined to contribute to a peaceful resolution of the conflict” and that the French and Russian defense ministers would stay in contact.

Lecornu would be meeting his Ukrainian counterpart “shortly,” the statement concluded.

5 injured in rocket strikes on southern Ukrainian city, local officials say

From CNN’s Josh Pennington and Angus Watson
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv on October 23.
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv on October 23.
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Five people were hurt when two missiles struck the southern Ukraine city of Mykolaiv Saturday night, according to a Ukrainian official.

Three of the five victims were hospitalized, Hanna Zamazeieva, the head of the Mykolaiv regional council, said on Telegram.

“A five-story building was destroyed and a ten-story residential building, a children’s playground, a heating pipe and dozens of cars were significantly damaged,” Zamazeieva wrote. “These are the consequences of the night-time terrorist shelling by the occupiers with S-300 missiles in the city of Mykolaiv.”

Rockets also passed over the city earlier Saturday, apparently headed to other parts of the country, Mykolaiv’s regional governor said. 

“Rockets passed by us. Probably on to western and central Ukraine,” Vitaliy Kim wrote on Telegram. 

Air sirens were activated across Ukraine Saturday amid the latest Russian barrage. Local leaders turned to Telegram and other messaging platforms to urge residents to take cover.

Russian troops are falling back in Kherson, Ukrainian official says

From CNN’s Olga Voitovych in Kyiv
A Ukrainian serviceman checks trenches dug by Russian soldiers in a retaken area in the Kherson region on October 12.
A Ukrainian serviceman checks trenches dug by Russian soldiers in a retaken area in the Kherson region on October 12.
Leo Correa/AP

Russia’s military is pulling troops back from positions on the Dnipro River in the southern Kherson region, according to a Ukrainian official. 

“We continue to move the front line. But they are firmly ensconced behind their defensive line,” Humeniuk continued. “They are trying to concentrate their forces on the east bank.”

Some background: Kherson — a gateway to Crimea near the Black Sea — was annexed by Russia last month amid wide international condemnation.

This weekend, Kremlin-backed leaders ordered residents to evacuate occupied Kherson city. Russian forces are struggling to withstand an oncoming Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Russia claims it has not lost ground to Ukraine in Kherson but is evacuating civilians for their own safety, moving them east.

“The evacuation of the city of Kherson continues. We provide maximum assistance to all those traveling to the eastern part of the Kherson region and other subjects of the Russian Federation,” Kirill Stremousov, a Russian-appointed official in Kherson, said Sunday.

Ukraine accuses Russia of creating “hysteria” as a justification to forcibly remove residents.

CNN cannot independently verify the recent troop movements reported by each country’s military.

Russian military jet crashes into a residential building in Siberia, killing 2 pilots

From CNN’s Dasha Tarasova & Duarte Mendonca

A Russian fighter jet crashed into a two-story residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk Sunday, leaving its two pilots dead, a local official said.

“Both pilots were killed. None of the local residents were hurt,” Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev wrote on Telegram.

The crash of the Su-30 aircraft, which took place during a test flight, caused a huge fire in an area of over 200 square meters, according to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Emergency crews were called to put out the fire and search for any potential victims. A formal investigation is underway.

“Investigators and forensic specialists from the territorial investigative body and the Eastern Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation are working at the scene of the incident,” a statement from the Russian Federation Investigative committee reads.

Another deadly crash for Russia’s military: The crash is the second such incident in the last six days.

On Monday, a Russian SU-34 fighter jet also crashed into a residential building in the western city of Yeysk during a training flight, killing at least 14 people.

That crash was due to one of the jet’s engines catching fire, reported state-run news agency RIA Novosti, citing Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Ukraine is managing to shoot down most Russian missiles and drones, Zelensky says after another huge barrage

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy and Josh Pennington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine is managing to shoot down most of Russia’s cruise missiles and drones after another barrage pounded his country Saturday. 

During his nightly address, Zelensky alluded to the geographical scale of the attacks, calling it “very wide.” He highlighted Volyn in the northwest, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia in the south, Rivne in the west, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk in the center, as examples of areas that were targeted as part of the “massive” strikes on Saturday.

“Our Air Force also shows good results. Of course, we do not yet have the technical ability to shoot down 100% of Russian missiles and attack drones. We will gradually come to this – with the help of our partners, I’m confident of this,” the Ukrainian president said. 

“But we are already shooting down most of the cruise missiles, most of the drones. Only in the first half of this day, 20 missiles were shot down – Kalibr and Kh-101 missiles, as well as more than 10 Iranian Shahed UAVs,” he continued.

Calls for an “air shield”: While Zelensky touted his country’s air defenses in the address, he has also pleaded with Western allies for more help defending the country from Russian barrages.

When a US congressional delegation visited Kyiv Friday, Zelensky renewed his request for help creating an “air shield” of missile defense technology.

“When Ukraine receives a sufficient number of modern and effective air defense systems, the key element of Russian terror – missile strikes – will cease to work,” the Ukrainian President told leaders of the G7 nations at a meeting earlier this month.

CNN’s Tim Lister, Julia Kesaieva and Denis Lapin contributed to this report.

Russia is evacuating civilians from a recently annexed territory. Here's where it is happening

People arrive from Kherson with their belongings as they wait for further evacuation at the Dzhankoi's railway station in Crimea on October 21.
People arrive from Kherson with their belongings as they wait for further evacuation at the Dzhankoi's railway station in Crimea on October 21.
Stringer/AFP/Getty Images

Russian-installed authorities in the city of Kherson urged residents to leave the city Saturday, the latest in a string of calls for civilian evacuations there this week.

Kherson was annexed by Russia just last month, amid wide international condemnation. Kyiv officials have accused the Kremlin of generating “hysteria” to compel people to leave as the Ukrainian counteroffensive approaches.

Saturday’s evacuation called for residents to cross to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, which divides the region, as you can see on the map below. Ukrainian gains in recent weeks have come on the other side — in villages and farmlands along the western bank.

Iran once again denies supplying drones to Russia as Ukraine pursues criminal charges

From CNN's Aliza Kassim, Stephanie Halasz and Viktoria Butenko

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian denied US and Western allegations that Iran is supplying Russia with drones, echoing denials from other officials in Tehran and in Moscow.

“We condemn the allegations of giving drones to Russia in the Ukraine war. We are against war anywhere in the world,” Abdollahian said Saturday, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency. 

The foreign minister’s remarks came as the Security Service of Ukraine announced criminal proceedings to identify anyone involved in supplying Iranian drones and short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

“Those who help Russia launch strikes at peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages must also bear responsibility for Russia’s war crimes,” the security service said in a statement. “Because you cannot knowingly sell a sharpened knife to a maniac and then be surprised that he kills people.”

Despite Russia’s attempts to disguise the (Iranian) Shaheds as Gerans (Russia-branded drones), we will prove their Iranian origin,” the acting head of the security service, Vasyl Maliuk, said. “We are working to tear masks off all war criminals and punish them.”

Some background: A growing number of countries and international organizations have condemned Russian-Iranian coordination on drone strikes.

Earlier this week, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the US has “abundant evidence” that Russia is using Iranian drones, specifically to target Ukrainian civilians and critical civilian infrastructure. The White House added claims that Iran’s military gave Russians hands-on training with the weapons.

The European Union and the United Kingdom have rolled out sanctions on the manufacturers of Iranian drones.

Russia is battering Ukraine's power grid ahead of winter. Experts in Kyiv say the strategy is clear

From CNN's Tim Lister, Julia Kesaieva and Denis Lapin
Natalia Zemko, 81, drinks tea in her apartment during a power outage in in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 22.
Natalia Zemko, 81, drinks tea in her apartment during a power outage in in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 22.
Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

More than military bases or transport hubs in recent weeks, Russia has bombarded Ukraine’s electricity distribution and heating networks.

With winter weeks away, Russian missile and drone strikes are hitting thermal power stations, electricity substations, transformers and pipelines. The result: rolling power cuts, disabled water pumping stations and widespread internet outages.

“This is a terrorist act planned with the help of competent Russian energy experts, which aims to shut down the energy system of Ukraine. That is, to achieve a complete blackout in the country,” Oleksandr Kharchenko, CEO of the Energy Research Center in Kyiv, said Friday.

A strategy emerges: As Russian forces endured losses in September and into this month, pundits appeared on state media urging that Ukraine be plunged into a dark, freezing winter in revenge. That now appears to be the goal.

The casualties are relatively few but the damage inordinate. Power infrastructure is an obvious, static target that is hard to defend without an extraordinary array of area defenses, which Ukraine has been begging for from its Western allies.

Maksym Timchenko, the CEO of energy company DTEK, noted in a recent interview that Russia has been very selective in their targeting. He told Ekonomichna Pravda that the strikes were aimed not at generating capacities but the cogs of distribution: switchgears and transformers, or output equipment at thermal power plants. 

Ukrainian authorities are clearly struggling to keep up with an ever-longer list of needed repairs this month, and some infrastructure is beyond repair.

