Russia’s war in Ukraine

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian denied US and Western allegations that Iran is supplying Russia with drones, echoing denials from other officials in Tehran and in Moscow.

“We condemn the allegations of giving drones to Russia in the Ukraine war. We are against war anywhere in the world,” Abdollahian said Saturday, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

The foreign minister’s remarks came as the Security Service of Ukraine announced criminal proceedings to identify anyone involved in supplying Iranian drones and short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

“Those who help Russia launch strikes at peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages must also bear responsibility for Russia’s war crimes,” the security service said in a statement. “Because you cannot knowingly sell a sharpened knife to a maniac and then be surprised that he kills people.”

Despite Russia’s attempts to disguise the (Iranian) Shaheds as Gerans (Russia-branded drones), we will prove their Iranian origin,” the acting head of the security service, Vasyl Maliuk, said. “We are working to tear masks off all war criminals and punish them.”

Some background: A growing number of countries and international organizations have condemned Russian-Iranian coordination on drone strikes.

Earlier this week, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the US has “abundant evidence” that Russia is using Iranian drones, specifically to target Ukrainian civilians and critical civilian infrastructure. The White House added claims that Iran’s military gave Russians hands-on training with the weapons.

The European Union and the United Kingdom have rolled out sanctions on the manufacturers of Iranian drones.