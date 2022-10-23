Russia’s war in Ukraine

Kherson was annexed by Russia just last month, amid wide international condemnation. Kyiv officials have accused the Kremlin of generating “hysteria” to compel people to leave as the Ukrainian counteroffensive approaches.
Saturday’s evacuation called for residents to cross to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, which divides the region, as you can see on the map below. Ukrainian gains in recent weeks have come on the other side — in villages and farmlands along the western bank.
Iran once again denies supplying drones to Russia as Ukraine pursues criminal charges
From CNN's Aliza Kassim, Stephanie Halasz and Viktoria Butenko
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian denied US and Western allegations that Iran is supplying Russia with drones, echoing denials from other officials in Tehran and in Moscow.
“We condemn the allegations of giving drones to Russia in the Ukraine war. We are against war anywhere in the world,” Abdollahian said Saturday, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.
The foreign minister’s remarks came as the Security Service of Ukraine announced criminal proceedings to identify anyone involved in supplying Iranian drones and short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.
“Those who help Russia launch strikes at peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages must also bear responsibility for Russia’s war crimes,” the security service said in a statement. “Because you cannot knowingly sell a sharpened knife to a maniac and then be surprised that he kills people.”
Despite Russia’s attempts to disguise the (Iranian) Shaheds as Gerans (Russia-branded drones), we will prove their Iranian origin,” the acting head of the security service, Vasyl Maliuk, said. “We are working to tear masks off all war criminals and punish them.”
Some background: A growing number of countries and international organizations have condemned Russian-Iranian coordination on drone strikes.
Earlier this week, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the US has “abundant evidence” that Russia is using Iranian drones, specifically to target Ukrainian civilians and critical civilian infrastructure. The White House added claims that Iran’s military gave Russians hands-on training with the weapons.
Russia is battering Ukraine's power grid ahead of winter. Experts in Kyiv say the strategy is clear
From CNN's Tim Lister, Julia Kesaieva and Denis Lapin
Natalia Zemko, 81, drinks tea in her apartment during a power outage in in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 22.
Paula Bronstein/Getty Images
More than military bases or transport hubs in recent weeks, Russia has bombarded Ukraine’s electricity distribution and heating networks.
With winter weeks away, Russian missile and drone strikes are hitting thermal power stations, electricity substations, transformers and pipelines. The result: rolling power cuts, disabled water pumping stations and widespread internet outages.
“This is a terrorist act planned with the help of competent Russian energy experts, which aims to shut down the energy system of Ukraine. That is, to achieve a complete blackout in the country,” Oleksandr Kharchenko, CEO of the Energy Research Center in Kyiv, said Friday.
A strategy emerges: As Russian forces endured losses in September and into this month, pundits appeared on state media urging that Ukraine be plunged into a dark, freezing winter in revenge. That now appears to be the goal.
The casualties are relatively few but the damage inordinate. Power infrastructure is an obvious, static target that is hard to defend without an extraordinary array of area defenses, which Ukraine has been begging for from its Western allies.
Maksym Timchenko, the CEO of energy company DTEK, noted in a recent interview that Russia has been very selective in their targeting. He told Ekonomichna Pravda that the strikes were aimed not at generating capacities but the cogs of distribution: switchgears and transformers, or output equipment at thermal power plants.
Ukrainian authorities are clearly struggling to keep up with an ever-longer list of needed repairs this month, and some infrastructure is beyond repair.