Russia’s war in Ukraine

The UN’s nuclear watchdog said it will send inspectors to visit two nuclear locations in Ukraine after receiving a request to do so from authorities in Kyiv.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was “aware of statements made by the Russian Federation on Sunday about alleged activities at two nuclear locations in Ukraine,” according to a news release on the agency’s website Monday

The agency did not give the location of the two sites.

The decision follows allegations made by Russian officials in recent days that Kyiv planned to use a so-called “dirty bomb” in a false flag operation.

The weapon is designed to combine a conventional explosive, such as dynamite, with radioactive material, such as uranium, so as to disperse radioactive material over a large area.

Moscow claims without evidence that there are scientific institutions in Ukraine housing the technology needed to create the weapon and accuses Kyiv of planning to use it.

The allegations have been strongly refuted by the US, Ukraine and the United Kingdom who in turn accused Russia of trying to launch its own false-flag operation.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi received a written request from Ukraine to send teams to carry out verification activities at the two locations.

Grossi stressed that both sites are under IAEA safeguards.

“The IAEA inspected one of these locations one month ago and all our findings were consistent with Ukraine’s safeguards declarations. No undeclared nuclear activities or material were found there,” the IAEA chief said.