Russia’s war in Ukraine

Russian state-controlled TV channel RT has suspended presenter Anton Krasovsky after he suggested on air that Ukrainian children in the 1980s who saw Russian forces as occupiers should have been “drowned.”

On Monday RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan denounced Krasovsky’s comments in a Telegram post, saying they were “wild and disgusting.”

“For now, I’m stopping our collaboration, as neither I nor the rest of the RT team can afford to even think that any of us are capable of sharing such wild ideas,” Simonyan said.

Krasovsky is a commentator who hosts his own show on RT.

He made the comments in a broadcast last Thursday after author Sergei Lukyanenko said that, on a visit to Ukraine in the 1980s, children told him: “Ukraine is occupied by Muscovites.”

Krasovsky replied: “These children should have been drowned in the Tysyna [river].”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter to call for a worldwide ban on RT, saying the comments amounted to “aggressive genocide incitement.”

“Governments which still have not banned RT must watch this excerpt. This is what you side with if you allow RT to operate in your countries,” Kuleba said, sharing a clip from the RT broadcast.

Krasovsky later apologized for his comments on Telegram, saying he “was really embarrassed” and “did not see the line.”

“It happens like this: You are on the air, you get carried away,” the anchor said.

“I apologize to everyone who was stunned by this. I apologize to Margarita, to everyone to whom this seemed wild, unthinkable and insurmountable. I hope you will forgive me.”