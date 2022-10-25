Live Updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine

Tara Subramaniam
By Tara Subramaniam, CNN
Updated 2:00 AM EDT, Tue October 25, 2022
wesley clark 10.24.22
Retired general: Russia accusing Ukraine of planning a 'dirty bomb' could be a warning
01:56 - Source: CNN

What we're covering

  • US and other Western officials have dismissed Moscow’s claims that Ukraine plans to use a so-called dirty bomb as a Russian false flag operation.
  • Ukraine’s counteroffensive is advancing in regions Russia claims it is annexing. Moscow is bringing new military units into the southern region of Kherson, the Ukrainian intelligence chief said.
  • Meanwhile, Russia-installed leaders in Kherson have stepped up their evacuation effort, urging all residents to cross a key river. Ukraine says Russia is generating “hysteria” over the advancing counteroffensive.
  • US basketball star Brittney Griner is hoping that a Russian court will reduce her 9-year prison sentence at an appeal hearing Tuesday, her legal team said.
9 Posts

Ukrainian military claims Russian forces preparing for "potential retreat" in Kherson 

From CNN’s Josh Pennington, Clarissa Ward, Mick Krever and Maria Avdeeva 
A woman walks past damaged buildings in the Kherson region on October 24.
A woman walks past damaged buildings in the Kherson region on October 24.
(Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Russian forces in occupied Kherson are preparing “defensive positions” along the east bank of the Dnipro river and leaving small pathways for a “potential retreat” from the west bank, Ukraine’s military claimed Tuesday. 

“According to available information, the enemy is arranging defensive positions on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro river in Kherson region,” the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily operational update. 
“Near the settlement of Hornostaivka, engineering and sapper units of the Russian occupation troops are laying mines along the coastline, leaving small pathways for the potential retreat of their troops from the right (western) bank.”

CNN cannot confirm the Ukrainian military’s claim. 

Recent movements: On Monday, a resident in Russian-occupied Kherson told CNN’s Clarissa Ward that Russia was withdrawing its administrative services from the city, and that many residents were waiting behind to await Ukrainian liberation. 

The Kherson resident described the city as calm, with very few people on the streets.

The Russian-installed governor of the region, Vladimir Saldo, said last week that the civil administration would move from Kherson city to the eastern (left) bank of the Dnipro river.

Brittney Griner will appeal her case today in Russian court

From CNN's  Dakin Andone and Zahra Ullah

Brittney Griner is set to appeal her verdict in Russian court Tuesday, nearly three months after the US basketball star was convicted of smuggling drugs into the country and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Griner’s appeal will be considered in the Moscow Regional Court in a hearing at which her attorneys are expected to argue the verdict was unfair and unjustified under Russian law, they told CNN. Griner, 32, will attend the hearing via video conference from her detention center.

The outcome of the appeal is expected the same day as the hearing, according to the lawyers, Alexander Boykov of the Moscow Legal Center and Maria Blagovolina, a partner at Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin and Partners law firm. The court hearing the appeal can choose to leave Griner’s verdict in place, overrule it and send it back to the lower court, or reduce Griner’s prison term, they said.

If the Khimki city court’s decision is upheld, the “legal process will be basically over,” Boykov said. In the meantime, Griner, a two-time US Olympic gold medalist, is concerned she will have to serve out the remainder of her sentence in Russia if her appeal is unsuccessful and if the United States and Russia can’t strike a deal for a prisoner swap, he said.

Both attorneys have indicated they felt Griner’s nine-year sentence was extreme, with Blagovolina calling it “very severe for this type of crime and this amount of this substance.”

Read more:

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, waits for the verdict inside a defendants' cage during a hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, waits for the verdict inside a defendants' cage during a hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/Getty Images

Brittney Griner will appeal her case today in Russian court | CNN

Blinken reaffirms US support for Ukraine in call with Ukrainian foreign minister

From CNN's Mary Kay Mallonee

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated US support for Ukraine in a call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday, following unsubstantiated Russian allegations that Ukraine plans to use a “dirty bomb.”

“The Secretary reaffirmed enduring U.S. support for Ukraine in the face of continued Russian aggression, atrocities, and rhetoric surrounding so-called ‘dirty bombs’ in Ukraine,” according to a readout from State Department spokesman Ned Price.
“He noted our commitment to work with Allies and partners to continue meeting Ukraine’s security assistance needs on the battlefield,” Price added.

Kremlin’s allegations dismissed: Russia’s claims that Ukraine plans to use a dirty bomb have been strongly refuted by Ukraine, the US, the United Kingdom and the European Union, which have in turn accused Moscow of trying to launch its own false-flag operation.

A dirty bomb is a weapon that combines conventional explosives like dynamite and radioactive material like uranium. It is often referred to as a weapon for terrorists, not countries, as it is designed to spread fear and panic more than eliminate any military target. There is no record of such a weapon ever being used successfully.

On Monday, the UN’s nuclear watchdog has said it will send safeguard inspectors to visit two nuclear locations in Ukraine at the request of authorities in Kyiv.  

Russia to address Ukraine "dirty bomb" claim with UN Security Council, Reuters reports

From CNN's Mitchell McCluskey

Russia will raise the issue of an alleged “dirty bomb” plot to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, Reuters reported on Monday.

Reuters said Russia sent a letter on its claims to the UN late on Monday and its diplomats plan to raise the issue in a closed meeting with the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

“We will regard the use of the dirty bomb by the Kyiv regime as an act of nuclear terrorism,” Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia wrote in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council, Reuters reported.

CNN has not verified the letter, which Reuters said it had seen.

Russia’s claims that Ukraine is conspiring to use a so-called “dirty-bomb” in a false flag operation have been rejected by the United States, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

A dirty bomb would combine a conventional explosive, such as dynamite, with radioactive material, such as uranium, to disperse the radioactive material over a large area. There is no record of such a weapon ever being used successfully.

On Monday, the UN’s nuclear watchdog has said it will send safeguard inspectors to visit two nuclear locations in Ukraine at the request of authorities in Kyiv.  

UN nuclear watchdog to send inspectors to 2 sites in Ukraine after request from Kyiv

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

The UN’s nuclear watchdog said it will send inspectors to visit two nuclear locations in Ukraine after receiving a request to do so from authorities in Kyiv. 

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was “aware of statements made by the Russian Federation on Sunday about alleged activities at two nuclear locations in Ukraine,” according to a news release on the agency’s website Monday

The agency did not give the location of the two sites. 

The decision follows allegations made by Russian officials in recent days that Kyiv planned to use a so-called “dirty bomb” in a false flag operation.

A dirty bomb would combine a conventional explosive, such as dynamite, with radioactive material, such as uranium, to disperse the radioactive material over a large area. There is no record of such a weapon ever being used successfully.

Moscow claims without evidence that there are scientific institutions in Ukraine housing the technology needed to create the weapon and accuses Kyiv of planning to use it.

The allegations have been strongly refuted by the United States, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, which in turn accused Russia of trying to launch its own false-flag operation.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi received a written request from Ukraine to send teams to carry out verification activities at the two locations.

Grossi stressed that both sites are under IAEA safeguards.

“The IAEA inspected one of these locations one month ago and all our findings were consistent with Ukraine’s safeguards declarations. No undeclared nuclear activities or material were found there,” the IAEA chief said. 

Top US general spoke with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on Monday

From CNN's Jamie Crawford

Top US Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on Monday, his spokesperson said in brief readouts of each call.

In his conversation with the chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov, they “discussed several security-related issues of concern and agreed to keep the lines of communication open. In accordance with past practice, the specific details of their conversation will be kept private,” said Col. Dave Butler, the Joint Staff spokesperson.

Milley spoke with the Ukrainian Armed Forces Gen. Valery Zaluzhny about “the unprovoked and ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and exchanged perspectives and assessments,” the spokesperson said.

Yesterday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke via telephone, the second call in three days between the two.

Ukraine's President Zelensky repeats call for air-defense systems to combat Iranian-made drones

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva and Jen Deaton

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is continuing to urge for more air-defense systems, saying that according to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia had ordered about 2,000 Shahed drones from Iran.  

Zelensky made the comments in a pre-recorded video address to the Haaretz Democracy Conference. Haaretz is an Israeli daily newspaper and news website.

Ukraine’s President said Russia might be offering Iran assistance with its nuclear program in exchange for Iranian-made drones that Russia has used to batter Ukraine in recent weeks, though he didn’t offer any evidence to support that claim, nor can CNN independently authenticate that.   

Zelensky also spoke about why Russia had resorted to using drones.  

“Russia loses to us in a real confrontation on the battlefield. Putin’s army does not know how to fight. We beat them on our land in such a way that it is forced to withdraw its contingents even from other regions that they tried to destabilize,” he said.
“But, unfortunately, we do not have our own ‘Iron Dome’. We still do not have a modern and effective air defense and missile defense system that could secure our skies. That is why Russia hopes to use terror in the air to compensate for losses on the ground.”

Some background: Zelensky’s comments come about a week after Ukraine appealed to Israel for air-defense systems — like Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system — to counter Iranian ballistic missiles and long-range drones. 

Israel said it would help Ukraine develop an air defense alert system but did not plan to deliver any weapons systems. Israel has strategic ties with Russia, especially in its dealings with Syria, and while Israel has given Ukraine humanitarian aid, it has not offered any weapons support to date. 

Russian foreign minister casts doubt on future of UN-backed grain deal

From CNN's Katharina Krebs in London

Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has cast doubt on the future of a UN-backed grain deal, saying there is a “lot of work” to do before the agreement can be renewed next month.

The agreement has allowed Ukraine — one of the world’s largest wheat producers — to export grain from its Black Sea ports since the beginning of August.

Lavrov said Moscow wanted the UN to provide evidence that the exports, which must pass through a monitoring center in Istanbul, are being directed to the world’s poorest countries. Speaking during a joint news conference with the secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Moscow on Monday, he said he had asked the UN for data on the final destinations of the grain.

Lavrov said Russia understands that poorest nations receive only 5% to 7% of the exported grain, while the rest goes to the European Union.

“European countries give the following explanation: they say, yes, we receive most of the Ukrainian grain, but then this grain is distributed around the world, including to the poorest countries. I would like to have a clearer picture, so we asked the UN secretariat who is engaged in this operation, and who has all the data, to provide statistics on the movement of grain to the final destination,” Lavrov said.

The data requested from the UN will inform Russia’s decision on whether to remain in the grain deal, he added.

Lavrov also complained that the second part of the agreement, which deals with the supply of Russian food and fertilizers to the world market, “is practically not implemented.”

Lavrov argued there was a need for clear legal exemptions from sanctions for Russian companies, and guarantees for the free entry of Russian ships into European ports and foreign ships into Russian ones. He said one of the key problems is the sanctions imposed against the Russian Agricultural Bank, the main financial institution servicing the supply of fertilizers and grain to world markets.

“There is a lot of work. The deal expires in November. And we proceed from the fact that before the issue of its extension is considered, all the issues mentioned will be resolved in a satisfactory way,” Lavrov said.

Russia's RT suspends presenter who said Ukrainian children should have been "drowned"

From CNN's Anna Chernova

Russian state-controlled TV channel RT has suspended presenter Anton Krasovsky after he suggested on air that Ukrainian children in the 1980s who saw Russian forces as occupiers should have been “drowned.”

On Monday RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan denounced Krasovsky’s comments in a Telegram post, saying they were “wild and disgusting.”

Krasovsky is a commentator who hosts his own show on RT.

He made the comments in a broadcast last Thursday after author Sergei Lukyanenko said that, on a visit to Ukraine in the 1980s, children told him: “Ukraine is occupied by Muscovites.”

Krasovsky replied: “These children should have been drowned in the Tysyna [river].”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter to call for a worldwide ban on RT, saying the comments amounted to “aggressive genocide incitement.”

“Governments which still have not banned RT must watch this excerpt. This is what you side with if you allow RT to operate in your countries,” Kuleba said, sharing a clip from the RT broadcast.

Krasovsky later apologized for his comments on Telegram, saying he “was really embarrassed” and “did not see the line.”

“I apologize to everyone who was stunned by this. I apologize to Margarita, to everyone to whom this seemed wild, unthinkable and insurmountable. I hope you will forgive me.” 