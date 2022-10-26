Russia’s war in Ukraine

Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, attends a press conference in Kyiv on September 22. Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters/File

Ukraine is not developing a so-called dirty bomb — as Russia has alleged without evidence — Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, told CNN.

“This is a question that became something of a joke. And my answer is direct: We’re not getting prepared. We are not working on a dirty bomb,” Budanov told CNN’s Nic Robertson.

A dirty bomb is a weapon that combines conventional explosives like dynamite and radioactive material like uranium.

Ukraine has invited the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to visit the facilities where Russia alleges the bombs are being developed.

“We’re absolutely supporting the visit of IAEA mission, and we are waiting for them. We’re waiting for them to visit all nuclear facilities,” Budanov said, adding that the sooner they arrive, the quicker Ukraine can clear Russia’s allegations.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated Moscow’s claim that Ukraine was planning to use the bomb for “provocations.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has called the claims “transparently false” and said that they must not be used by the Kremlin as a pretext to escalate the war.

Russia’s ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin also repeated the unsubstantiated claims to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday.

Kelin claimed without evidence that Kyiv is building the weapon as Ukraine’s counteroffensive on the battlefield has stalled.

“We have a feeling that at this moment that authorities in Kyiv need to attract attention by something because the offensive attack on different fronts, the counterattack as they are calling it, has stopped. They are losing resources. The frontline has stabilized… there is no movement. At the moment, it [Ukraine] needs something,” he said.

