Live Updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine

Tara Subramaniam Adrienne Vogt
By Tara Subramaniam, Jack Guy and Adrienne Vogt, CNN
Updated 7:40 AM EDT, Wed October 26, 2022
pleitgen ukraine rocket artillery vpx 2
CNN embeds with Ukrainian rocket artillery team firing on Russians
01:57 - Source: CNN

What we're covering

  • Russian-installed authorities are stepping up pressure on residents to leave the Kherson region, as an adviser to the Ukrainian president warns of the “heaviest of battles” for its strategically important main city.
  • US and Western officials have dismissed Moscow’s claim that Ukraine plans to use a so-called dirty bomb as a Russian false-flag operation.
  • Ukraine has asked citizens who have fled the country not to return home this winter due to ongoing blackouts caused by Russian drone and missile strikes on its power grid.
  • A Russian court upheld US basketball star Brittney Griner’s drug smuggling conviction Tuesday. Griner’s sentence of nine years in prison will be slightly decreased, as the judge ruled to count the time spent in custody since Feb. 17.
  • As Russia sought to cover up the scale of troop losses in Ukraine, injured soldiers were spirited across the border to Belarus. Read more in the CNN Special Report.
13 Posts

Ukrainian official warns the “heaviest of battles” ahead for Kherson, as Russian troops brace for battle

From CNN’s Olga Voitovych and Jo Shelley

The “heaviest of battles” lies ahead in the strategically important city of Kherson, according to an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.

“The heaviest of battles for Kherson is ahead… It is still difficult to talk about the prospects for its liberation, because they [the Russians] are doing everything to strengthen their grouping,” said Oleksiy Arestovych in an interview on the Feygin Live show on YouTube.

“They have put an inhuman effort to make it happen.”

Kherson was the first city to fall to Russia and is the largest under its control.

The Moscow-installed local authorities have warned of an impending Ukrainian attempt to retake the regional capital and ordered civilians to leave.

Kyiv says administrative services and financial institutions are being moved out of the city, while Russian troops dig in.

“With Kherson everything is clear. They are replenishing, strengthening the grouping there,” Arestovych said.

“Nobody is going to withdraw. They are moving their troops in with the full intention to defeat us,” he added.

The southern Kherson region is a crucial front in the war and in recent weeks, a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made inroads west of the Dnipro river.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian government said its forces were holding their defensive line in the south, although “some offensive actions are being carried out” in the Kherson direction.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar told Ukrainian TV that “there are battles going on” in the area.

“The General Staff positions it as defensive actions, within which some offensive actions are carried out,” said Maliar. “But you can see from the news that, in the last week, the intensity of events at the front has slightly decreased, and we are actually in active defense.”

NATO chief says Putin must not use "false" "dirty bomb" claims as pretext for escalation

From CNN’s Eve Brennan in London

Russia’s unevidenced claim that Ukraine plans to use a “dirty bomb” on its own territory is “transparently false” and must not be used by the Kremlin as a pretext to escalate the war, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a news conference on Tuesday.

“Russia now falsely claims Ukraine is preparing to use a radiological dirty bomb on its own territory,” he said. “NATO allies reject this transparently false allegation. Russia often accuses others of what they intend to do themselves. We have seen this pattern before from Syria to Ukraine. Russia must not use false pretext for further escalation.”

Stoltenberg described the claims as “reckless and irresponsible.”

A dirty bomb is a weapon that combines conventional explosives like dynamite and radioactive material like uranium.

It is often referred to as a weapon for terrorists, not countries, as it is designed to spread fear and panic more than to eliminate any military target.

“Any use of a nuclear weapon in Ukraine will monumentally change the nature of the conflict,” said Stoltenberg.

“President Putin of Russia knows that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. And they also know that there will be severe consequences,” he added.

“So far, we have not seen any changes in Russia’s nuclear posture, but of course we monitor very closely, and we are vigilant and ready to act if necessary. The most important thing now is to convey a message to Russia that they of course should not use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.”

Russia made allegations to the UN Security Council about Ukraine’s supposed “dirty bomb” capabilities on Tuesday while Western countries scoffed at the claims.

Moscow’s claims that Ukraine is conspiring to use such a weapon have been rejected by the United States, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Pro-Russian authorities “increasing the pressure” on Kherson residents to leave, says official

From CNN’s Olga Voitovych in Kyiv and Jo Shelley in London

Russian-installed authorities in occupied Kherson are making life increasingly difficult for residents as they pressure them to leave, according to Yurii Sobolevskyi, a member of the ousted pro-Ukrainian regional council.

“The occupiers are increasing the pressure on the local population of the Kherson region. Filtration measures and searches of cars and buildings have intensified, and public transport is limited,” said Sobolevskyi on Telegram on Tuesday.

“And of course, the campaign for ‘evacuation’ continues, so that our people agree to deportation to the Russian Federation,” he added.

The leaders Moscow has installed in Kherson have ferried thousands of residents across the Dnipro River, away from the frontline and further into Russian-held territory, as the occupying forces prepare to defend the regional capital from an anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Kyiv has dismissed the so-called “organized relocation” as a “propaganda show” and accused Moscow of trying to “intimidate” residents.

So far, more than 22,000 people have crossed to the east bank of the Dnipro, said Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-appointed regional military administration, on Telegram on Tuesday.

Ukraine asks people who fled the country not to return home this winter

From CNN's Jonny Hallam and Jo Shelley

Ukraine is asking its citizens who fled the country following Russia’s invasion not to return home this winter due to ongoing blackouts caused by Russian drone and missile strikes on the power grid.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Tuesday asked Ukrainians “not to come back just yet.” 

“We need to survive this winter. [If people come back] the electrical grid might fail,” she said.

“You see what Russia is doing. Everybody sees that. Coming back now means exposing yourself, your children, vulnerable relatives to this,” added Vereshchuk.

“In spring I would really like for us to work together to rebuild our Kharkiv region, Kherson region and the rest of our cities and settlements here in Ukraine.”

Vereshchuk said she understood that the situation could get worse, but whatever happens, “we survive this winter and then we think of everything else.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an international conference in Berlin Tuesday that Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones have “destroyed more than a third” of Ukraine’s energy sector.

Zelensky said the attacks were aimed at making “it harder for us to endure this winter.”

Poland considers "fortifications" on border with Russian exclave, official says

From CNN's Josh Pennington and Hannah Ritchie

Poland is considering building “fortifications” along its border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, Krzysztof Sobolewski, general secretary of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), said during a radio interview Tuesday. 

“We will have to strengthen our forces on this section of the border [with Kaliningrad]. Also, we will think about perhaps building additional border fortifications similar to those currently in place along the Polish-Belarusian section of the border,” Sobolewski told public-service broadcaster Polskie Radio, when asked about the possibility of Russia sending “refugees from Asia and Africa” to Poland via Kaliningrad. 

Sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave that was captured by Soviet troops from Nazi Germany in 1945 and become Soviet territory as a result of the Potsdam Agreement. 

It is Russia’s westernmost territory, and the only part of the country surrounded by EU states. 

In September, Russian state media TASS reported that Kaliningrad was adopting an “open skies” policy, to “expand the geography of flights from the region and attract new air carriers” from the Middle East and Asia, prompting PiS politicians to revert to nationalist talking points about Moscow potentially using migrants as a tool for “hybrid warfare.” 

Poland’s previous migrant crises: In 2021, Warsaw declared a state of emergency after tens of thousands of migrants tried to use the Bruzgi-Kuznica border crossing to travel from Belarus into Poland. 

The migrants – most of whom were from the Middle East and Asia – were stranded on the Belarusian side of the border for weeks, where they endured bitter weather and a lack of food and medical attention.

Western leaders accused President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime of manufacturing the migrant crisis on the EU’s eastern frontier as retribution for sanctions over human rights abuses. 

Minsk repeatedly denied the claims, instead blaming the West for the crossings and accusing it of poor treatment of migrants. Russia – which is Belarus’ largest political and economic partner – defended President Lukashenko’s handling of the border crisis at the time, while also denying any involvement.

Laura Smith Spark, Antonia Mortensen and Anna Chernova contributed reporting.

At least 2 killed in Dnipro missile attack as air raid sirens sound across Ukraine

From CNN's Olga Voitovych
A damaged gas station is seen following a missile strike in Dnipro on October 25.
A damaged gas station is seen following a missile strike in Dnipro on October 25.
(Deputy Head of Ukraine's Preside/Reuters)

At least two people were killed and another four injured in a Russian missile attack on Dnipro in central Ukraine overnight Tuesday, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration. 

A man and a woman died when a gas station caught fire after the attack, according to the Ukraine State Emergency Services (SES). They were a car wash operator at the gas station and a pregnant woman who was burnt alive in her car, the SES said in a post on Facebook. 

On Wednesday, air raid sirens were activated across most of Ukraine, apart from its western regions and Russian-annexed Crimea, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation. 

Analysis: How rising skepticism of US Ukraine aid plays into Putin's hands

Analysis from CNN's Stephen Collinson

For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.

Now, at last, the first cracks may be appearing.

There is no sign that the $18 billion US pipeline of military aid that has helped Ukraine drive back Russia’s onslaught is immediately in danger. But the stirrings of political opposition to an endless US role in the war are growing on both sides of the aisle just two weeks before the November midterms.

Even the slightest hint of a softening of American resolve could comfort Putin as the Kremlin strongman prepares to inflict a painful winter on Ukrainian civilians and Europeans reliant on Russian gas.

In what can only be described as a political debacle on Tuesday, progressive Democrats published, then withdrew, a letter initially signed in June that called on the White House to match its effort to arm Ukraine with a strong diplomatic effort to engage Russia and seek a ceasefire. This came days after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the possible next speaker, warned that Kyiv could not expect a “blank check” on aid if the GOP is in charge next year.

Ex-President Donald Trump, a possible future Republican candidate, has, meanwhile, been complaining about the cost of supporting a government locked in a struggle with his hero, Putin, and that he dragged into his first impeachment by using military aid in a coercion scheme.

It’s clear that a bipartisan consensus for aiding Ukraine still exists in Washington. But the rumblings that Biden’s hardline on Russia may not always enjoy near unanimous support came at an especially sensitive time as the West seeks to discredit Russia’s latest round of nuclear rhetoric — a warning that Kyiv could use a dirty bomb.

The claims have led to high-level talks between US and Russian military chiefs and are widely being interpreted as either more scare tactics or perhaps an attempt by Moscow to create a false flag operation that could be used as a pretext for its own use of weapons of mass destruction.

Read the full analysis here.

Brittney Griner is hoping for a prisoner exchange, her lawyer says

From CNN’s Sahar Akbarzai 

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who lost an appeal against her nine-year jail term in Russia on Tuesday, is hoping for a prisoner exchange, according to her lawyer.

“Brittney had this hope from the very start when she was detained,” lawyer Maria Blagovolina told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday evening.
Griner wasn’t expecting much from the appeal hearing, but “she still had some hope,” she said. “She was very upset when the court hearing ended,” the lawyer added.

The judge upheld her conviction on drug smuggling charges and reduced only slightly her prison sentence.

Some background: US officials have tried to secure the release of Griner and Paul Whelan, another American imprisoned in Russia, by proposing a prisoner swap with Moscow. Those efforts have continued in recent weeks, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday in a statement that called the latest hearing a “sham,” adding, “President Biden has been very clear that Brittney should be released immediately.”

Norwegian police arrest "Brazilian researcher" on suspicion of spying for Russia

From CNN's James Frater and Xiaofei Xu

Police in Norway arrested an academic working at the University of Tromsø in the Arctic Circle on Monday, on suspicion of secretly spying for Russia, according to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

Norway’s police told NRK that the man, a researcher at the university, claims to be a Brazilian citizen but they suspect he could be using a false identity and could actually be a Russian citizen.

“We have asked that a Brazilian researcher at the University of Tromsø be expelled from Norway as we believe he represents a threat to fundamental national interests,” said Hedvig Moe, Assistant Head, Norwegian Police Security Service, speaking to NRK.

“PST (Norwegian Police Security Service) is worried that he may have acquired a network and information about Norwegian politics of the northern area. Even if this network or the information gathered bit by bit is not a threat to the security of the kingdom, we are worried that the information could be misused by Russia,” Moe added.

CNN has reached out to the police force for comment.

Read more:

FEMBK3 university of tromso, norways arctic university february 6th 2016
FEMBK3 university of tromso, norways arctic university february 6th 2016
Arcticphotoworks/Alamy

Norwegian police arrest 'Brazilian researcher' on suspicion of spying for Russia | CNN

Putin urges his government to "speed up" decision-making in Ukraine war

From CNN's Tara John and Katharina Krebs

Russian President Vladimir Putin called his government to “speed up” decision-making and manufacturing of military equipment as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine goes into its ninth month.

“Now, we are also faced with the need to speed up resolution of the issues related to the provision of a special military operation and related to the fight against those restrictions in the economic sphere that we have encountered,” Putin said Tuesday, speaking to the first meeting of the newly formed Coordination Council.

Putin on October 20 created the Coordination Council headed by the country’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to meet the needs of the Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Russia’s goals cannot be met without “broad and deep coordination between all areas of activity, all structures, all ministries, departments, both the power bloc and the economic bloc, and the regions of the Russian Federation. It is precisely for this that the Coordination Council was created,” he added.

The Russian leader warned that if Moscow’s operation is carried out within the framework of “standard bureaucratic procedures” there will be “no result,” and stressed that Russian soldiers’ equipment should be “efficient and modern.”

His comments on Tuesday appeared to acknowledge the difficulties Russia has faced since it launched the invasion, failing in its attempt to capture the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Read more:

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN - OCTOBER 14: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during the plenary session of the Commonwealth of the Independent States (CIS) Summit, on October 14, 2022 in Astana, Kazakhstan. Leaders of most post-Soviet states arrived to Astana for the first Summit Russia - Central Asia and annual Summit of CIS. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN - OCTOBER 14: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during the plenary session of the Commonwealth of the Independent States (CIS) Summit, on October 14, 2022 in Astana, Kazakhstan. Leaders of most post-Soviet states arrived to Astana for the first Summit Russia - Central Asia and annual Summit of CIS. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
Contributor/Getty Images

Putin urges his government to 'speed up' decision-making in Ukraine war | CNN

Biden warns Russia not to use a tactical nuclear weapon

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Joe Biden said Russia would be making a “serious, serious mistake” should it deploy a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, his latest warning to President Vladimir Putin against escalating the months-long conflict.

Top administration officials are working to decipher Moscow’s claims that Kyiv is preparing to use a dirty bomb on the ground in Ukraine, an allegation that Western leaders have called false.

The claims have nonetheless raised fears Russia could be laying the groundwork to launch such an attack as a pretext for escalating the war in Ukraine, a prospect Biden offered a sharp warning against in brief remarks Tuesday.

“I spent a lot of time today talking about that,” Biden said when questioned about Russia’s intentions.

Some context: The Russian Defense Ministry said in a briefing on Monday that it has information showing that Kyiv is planning a provocation related to the detonation of a dirty bomb.

Russia’s allegations have been strongly refuted by Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO, which have in turn accused Moscow of trying to launch its own false-flag operation.

Read more:

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del.
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del.
Evan Vucci/AP

Biden warns Russia not to use a tactical nuclear weapon | CNN Politics

Russia notified US of upcoming annual exercise that includes nuclear forces, Pentagon says

From Oren Liebermann

Russia has notified the United States of an upcoming annual exercise that includes its strategic nuclear forces, the Pentagon said Tuesday. 

The GROM exercise involves live missile launches and the deployment of strategic assets. The Pentagon stressed that it is a routine annual exercise, and the US will keep an eye on it. 

The Pentagon said last week that it was expecting the exercise, but Moscow had not officially notified Washington at the time. 

Last week, the US and NATO began the annual nuclear exercise known as Steadfast Noon, which has been conducted each year for more than a decade. 

Read more here.

Russia pulls occupying officials out of Kherson as it braces for Ukrainian offensive

From CNN's Mick Krever

A veil of uncertainty has descended over Ukraine’s southern front, as a counteroffensive raises hopes of further Ukrainian gains and speculation grows about what Russia’s next move might be.

There are mixed signals over Russia’s plans for the key city of Kherson, which it has occupied since the early days of the war. Some indications suggest Moscow is bracing for battle, while others point towards preparations for withdrawal.

Over the past two weeks, Kherson’s Kremlin-backed administration has broadcast dire messages about an impending Ukrainian attempt to retake the city, and ferried thousands of residents across the Dnipro River, deeper into Russian-held territory. Ukraine has accused Russia of generating “hysteria” to compel residents to leave.

Moscow has also begun to reduce the footprint of its occupation in Kherson. Ukrainian officials say the Russians are moving injured people, administrative services and financial institutions out of the city, while sending in more troops to fortify their positions.

One man still living in the city said Russia was withdrawing facilities for services like passports and pensions, and that he had seen fewer people and soldiers on the streets in recent days.

“There was a rotation and they brought in new soldiers,” the man, who asked to remain anonymous for security reasons, told CNN on Sunday. “Some of the soldiers who were here for a while, they left and the new [ones] came. Probably they are mobilized, conscripts. They don’t even know what city they’re in.”

Read more here.