Russia’s war in Ukraine

Russian-installed authorities are stepping up pressure on residents to leave the southern Kherson region, as an adviser to the Ukrainian President warns of the “heaviest of battles.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin called on his government to “speed up” decision-making and manufacturing of military equipment as the Kremlin admitted the army is experiencing equipment issues.
NATO’s chief called the Kremlin’s claim that Ukraine plans to use a so-called dirty bomb — without evidence — on its own territory as “transparently false.”
As Russia sought to cover up the scale of troop losses in Ukraine, injured soldiers were ferried across the border to Belarus. Read CNN’s special report here.
Crimea power plant targeted in drone attack, Russia-backed official says
From CNN’s Olga Voitovych in Kyiv, Ukraine
A thermal power station in Russian-annexed Crimea was targeted early Thursday by a drone attack, according to a Russia-appointed official.
“A UAV attacked the Balaklavskaya TPP tonight,” Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Moscow-backed governor of Sevastopol said in a Telegram post. “One of the transformers caught fire, which was on maintenance and did not operate. By the time the Ministry of Emergency Situations team arrived at the station, there was no more burning. The thermal power plant staff quickly coped with the fire.”
There were no casualties and minimal damage to the transformer he said, adding that the supply of power to the main city of Sevastopol and the broader Crimean Peninsula had not been affected.
An infrastructure facility on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine was hit in Russian attacks on Thursday morning, a Ukrainian military official said.
The attack caused a fire but no casualties, according to the head of the region’s military administration, Oleksandr Starukh.
“The enemy attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia overnight. According to preliminary information, these were three shells of the MLRS ‘Smerch’. There are no casualties. The infrastructure facility was hit. A fire broke out, which was extinguished in time by the State Emergency Service,” Starukh said on Telegram. “Windows in 10 apartment buildings and educational institutions were damaged. Roofs, doors, and windows were destroyed in more than 10 private houses. The entire street was left without electricity.”
Some context: Ukrainian officials believe Russia’s countrywide drone and cruise missile attacks are being carefully orchestrated to target important infrastructure as Ukraine heads into winter. By hitting thermal power stations, electricity sub-stations, transformers and pipelines, Russian forces have been directly impacting Ukrainians’ ability to access power, water and the internet. On Tuesday, the EU Commission President condemned Russia’s attacks as “pure acts of terror.”
Several airstrikes hit Kyiv, military official says
From CNN's Josh Pennington and Philip Wang
Several airstrikes hit Kyiv on Thursday morning local time, according to Oleksiy Kuleba, head of the Kyiv regional military administration.
The strikes hit a community in the region, Kuleba said. The fire was extinguished, and the local air defense forces have taken out some “enemy objects” from the sky, he said.
No casualties have been reported.
Russia tries to halt a UN investigation into use of Iranian-made drones in Ukraine
From CNN’s Sr. UN Correspondent Richard Roth
A drone is seen seconds before striking a building in Kyiv, Ukraine on Oct. 17.
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Russia tried again at the UN Security Council on Wednesday to shift the focus on the use of Iranian-made drones in Ukraine.
Russia claimed the senior UN leadership was stepping outside its responsibilities by planning to send experts to Ukraine to examine drones the US insists were made and shipped by Iran.
Russia believes that Article 100 of the UN Charter prohibits the UN Secretary-General and his staff from receiving or seeking instructions from a member state.
However, the UN legal office disagreed and provided past examples of countries asking the Secretary-General for assistance, including Russia.
Wednesday’s discussions came after British, French and German diplomats wrote to the Secretary-General last Friday urging the UN to investigate Iran’s transfer of drones to Russia, saying it violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which restricts certain arms transfers to or from Iran.
US Ambassador Robert Wood said Moscow was again wasting time to deflect attention from its egregious wrongdoing while UK Ambassador James Kariuki said Russia and Iran had been “caught red-handed violating resolution 2231.”
Some context: The resolution was linked to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and elements of that resolution, including a ban on the transfer of conventional weapons, were phased out in 2020. But the Western countries said that both Iranian drone models were manufactured after the resolution entered into force and that the transfer “has not been permitted in advance by the Security Council.”
Blinken says the consequences for using a nuclear weapon have been conveyed to Putin
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Kylie Atwood
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during an event at the State Department on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Alex Brandon/AP
The consequences for Russia if it uses a nuclear weapon in its war on Ukraine have been conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.
“We’ve also communicated directly and very clearly to the Russians, President Putin about the consequences,” the top US diplomat said at a Bloomberg event. Blinken did not indicate how it was communicated to Putin or by whom, and principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel later suggested that US officials had not communicated directly with him. “You have seen members of this administration dialogue directly with their counterparts in Russia and express these concerns and the potential for dire consequences,” which “no doubt have likely made its way to President Putin,” Patel said at a State Department briefing.
Biden administration officials have said that Moscow has been warned at the highest levels of the consequences for use of nuclear weapon in the war, but Blinken’s remark is the first explicit mention that the message has been communicated to Putin himself.
Blinken denounced Russia’s latest claim that Ukraine is considering the use of a “dirty bomb” as “another fabrication and something that is also the height of irresponsibility coming from a nuclear power.”
He said the United States has communicated directly with the Russians “about trying to use this false allegation as a pretext for any kind of escalation.”
Blinken reiterated that the US is tracking the Kremlin’s nuclear saber-rattling “very carefully,” but hasn’t “seen any reason to change our nuclear posture.”
Inside the House GOP effort to keep weapons flowing to Ukraine
From CNN's Kylie Atwood, Jeremy Herb, Katie Bo Lillis and Melanie Zanona
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks during a ceremony at the US Capitol on July 27.
Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images
After House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested last week that Republicans might pull back funding for Ukraine next year if they take the majority, the GOP leader has worked behind the scenes to reassure national security leaders in his conference that he wasn’t planning to abandon Ukraine aid and was just calling for greater oversight of any federal dollars, sources told CNN.
McCarthy told key Republican national security committee members — some of whom reached out to McCarthy — that his comments that Ukraine wouldn’t get a “blank check” in a Republican majority were being taken out of context, the sources said. Rather, McCarthy told his members he was simply saying that a GOP-led House would not automatically rubber-stamp a request from the administration for additional Ukraine aid.
“McCarthy was not saying, ‘We wouldn’t spend money.’ McCarthy was saying, ‘We’re gonna be accountable to the taxpayer for every dollar we spend,’” one GOP lawmaker familiar with McCarthy’s thinking told CNN. “A ‘blank check’ means that people get whatever they ask for. What we’re saying is there’s going to be some thought, there’s going to be accountability, and taxpayer dollars are going to be used appropriately.”
McCarthy’s effort to soothe the House’s senior defense hawks, which has not been previously reported, underscores the fine line the aspiring speaker is walking on foreign policy as the war in Ukraine appears poised to grind into a second year. But it also offers a preview of the types of policy and political battles to come between the establishment and pro-Trump wings of the GOP, presenting a tricky balancing act — and potential headaches — for Republican leaders in a House majority.
CIA director traveled to Ukraine earlier this month
From CNN's Alex Marquardt and Katie Bo Lillis
CIA Director Bill Burns testifies during a Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing on March 10.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images/File
CIA director Bill Burns traveled to Ukraine earlier this month to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials as the war appears poised to grind into its second year, according to two sources familiar with the trip.
“While there, he reinforced the US commitment to provide support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, including continued intelligence sharing,” a US official told CNN.
The sources declined to provide further details about the trip.
Some more context: Burns’ trip comes as the US has grown increasingly concerned that Russia may turn to a nuclear weapon in its struggling war. Burns and other US officials have said publicly that they see no evidence that Moscow is actively preparing to take such a step, but officials familiar with the intelligence warn that the risk is perhaps the highest it has been since Russia invaded in February.
White House claims US is seeing signs Russia may be advising Iran on how to crack down on protests
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
White House officials said that the United States is seeing signs Russia may be advising Iran on how to crack down on public demonstrations, after clashes broke out across Iran during demonstrations marking 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini.
“We are concerned that Moscow may be advising Tehran on best practices, drawing on Russia’s extensive experience of suppressing open demonstrations,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Wednesday.
“The evidence that Iran is helping Russia rage its war against Ukraine is clear and it is public. And Iran and Russia are growing closer the more isolated they become. Our message to Iran is very, very clear — stop killing your people and stop sending weapons to Russia to help kill Ukrainians.”
Jean-Pierre and John Kirby, the communications coordinator at the National Security Council who spoke later in the briefing, did not provide evidence for the accusation.