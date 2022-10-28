Russia’s war in Ukraine

Kyiv and the region around the capital face emergency power cuts following Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities.
The US is concerned about escalation in Ukraine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, adding that any use by Russia of a nuclear weapon in the war would result in “a very significant” international response.
President Vladimir Putin rejected claims Russia is planning to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. He also accused the West of seeking global domination and attempting to control the world’s natural resources.
US President Joe Biden does not intend to meet with Putin when he attends the G20 summit in Bali next month.
South Korea's President denies supplying weapons to Ukraine after Putin accusation
From CNN’s Gawon Bae, Josh Pennington and Joseph Ataman
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul on October 25.
Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday denied providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Seoul had decided to supply arms and ammunition to Kyiv.
“We are putting efforts to maintain peaceful, good relations with every country in the world, including Russia.”
Speaking at a forum in Moscow on Thursday, Putin claimed — without providing evidence — that South Korea had decided to send “arms and ammunition” to Ukraine, which would “ruin our relations” with them.
“How would South Korea react if we started cooperating with North Korea in these same areas?! Would that make them happy?! I ask them to take that into careful consideration,” Putin said.
Some background: In February, the presidential Blue House ruled out South Korean military deployments or lethal support for Ukraine, a position reiterated by the Defense Ministry in March.
South Korea has provided non-lethal supplies to Ukraine including bulletproof helmets, tents, blankets, bedspreads, ready-to-eat meals (MREs), first aid kits and medicines, South Korea’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said in a briefing in March.
Poland announced last month the purchase of almost 1,000 tanks, more than 600 pieces of artillery and dozens of fighter jets from South Korea, in part to replace equipment donated to Ukraine to help Kyiv fight the Russian invasion, the Polish Ministry of Defense told CNN.
White House official: US will provide more security aid for Ukraine very soon
From CNN's Sam Fossum
John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesperson, speaks with CNN on Thursday, October 27.
CNN
The United States will provide a new security package to Ukraine “very, very soon,” according to John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesperson.
“You’ll see some additional security assistance being provided to Ukraine from the United States through our drawdown authorities,” Kirby told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “And I think very, very soon you’ll see another one from the United States. We’re going to keep at this, as the President said, for as long as it takes.”
Putin’s war of words: Asked about escalating rhetoric from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kirby said, “He’s the one who invaded Ukraine and in a completely unprovoked manner.”
Kirby added that the US sees no indication the Russians plan to use a “dirty bomb” — a weapon combining conventional explosions with uranium — or other nuclear weapon in Ukraine.
Here's what's behind the UN nuclear watchdog’s "dirty bomb" probe in Ukraine
From CNN's Maria Kostenko in Kyiv
The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog announced this week that it will look for any signs of “dirty bomb” production in Ukraine — and it’s doing so at Kyiv’s request.
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi outlined the plans in a letter Thursday. He said the decision was prompted by a written request from the Ukrainian government, which is responding to unproven claims from Russia that it is developing the weapons.
Inspectors will look for any possible undeclared nuclear activities and materials related to the development of dirty bombs at two locations, according to the statement from Grossi.
The results would be released to the agency’s board of directors and the public as soon as possible, he added.
What is a dirty bomb? The weapons in question combine conventional explosives like dynamite with radioactive material like uranium. They are often referred to as weapons for terrorists, not countries, as they’re designed to spread fear and panic more than eliminate any military target.
What does Russia claim? Without providing any evidence, Moscow claims there are scientific institutions in Ukraine housing the technology needed to create a dirty bomb – and that Kyiv plans to use it.
The international community rejects this narrative: Russia’s allegations have been strongly refuted by Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO, which have in turn accused Moscow of trying to launch its own false-flag operation, which would provide motivation or justification for its own attacks.
CNN’s Brad Lendon contributed to this report.
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians left without power, utility CEO says
From Maria Kostenko in Kyiv
Shoppers look over items at a market in Kyiv, Ukraine on October 27.
Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Thursday was a difficult day for Ukrainians after more Russian attacks left hundreds of thousands of homes without power, the CEO of Ukraine’s Yasno Energy Company said.
The power supply was slashed by 40% in some areas, Serhiy Kovalenko said in a statement. The new power cuts applied to Kyiv and its surrounding region, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and the Zhytomyr region, the CEO said.
At one point, more than 320,000 homes in the capital were without power. By the evening, that number had fallen to 159,000 homes, he said.
In the wider Kyiv region, at least 258,000 homes were without power and more than 500,000 homes were disconnected throughout the day.
“But we are standing. Energy workers are working hard to overcome the consequences of the attacks. Unfortunately, there are no dates for the restoration of normal supply yet. If there is no decrease in consumption overnight, the blackouts will continue,” Kovalenko said.
Putin accuses Western elites of playing "dangerous, bloody and dirty game"
From CNN's Uliana Pavlova, Sugam Pokharel and Amy Cassidy
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the annual meeting with participants of the Valdai International Discussion Club, on October 27 in Moscow.
Stringer/Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin took some familiar swipes at the US and its allies during a speech on Thursday, accusing “Western elites” of playing a “dangerous, bloody and dirty game” and seeking to blame them for much of the world’s trouble, including his own invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at the Valdai Club discussion forum in Moscow, he denied that Russia had considered using nuclear weapons against Ukraine, saying Moscow had never “intentionally said anything” about it, but added that as long as nuclear weapons exist, there is always the danger of their use.
“We never intentionally said anything about the possibility of using nuclear weapons by Russia. We only responded with hints to (nuclear threats from) from Western leaders,” Putin said, accusing Western governments, including former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, of engaging in “nuclear blackmail” against Russia.
Putin also accused the West of “forcing the thesis that Russia will use nuclear weapons” to influence neutral countries against Moscow. He stressed that Russia’s military doctrine only allows the use of nuclear weapons for “defense” purpose.
Some context: His comments come after Russian officials claimed, without evidence, that Ukraine is considering the use of a “dirty bomb,” which US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described as “another fabrication and something that is also the height of irresponsibility coming from a nuclear power.”
US "concerned" about Russian escalation in Ukraine, defense head says
From CNN's Michael Conte and Oren Liebermann
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon on October 27.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
The US is “certainly concerned” about escalation in Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a news conference at the Pentagon.
“As long as we have the channels of communication open and we’re able to communicate, you know, what’s important to us, then I think we have an opportunity to manage escalation,” Austin said.
Austin also said that Russia’s use of a nuclear weapon in Ukraine would result in “a very significant response from the international community.”
“We’re going to continue to communicate that any type of use of a weapon of that sort or even the talk of the use of a weapon of that sort is dangerous and irresponsible,” Austin, said, who added that if Russia used one, it “has a potential of changing things in the international community.”
“Russia has been indiscriminately using thousands of offensive missiles in Ukraine,” a senior defense official said. “Their use of missiles in Ukraine shows we should expect these weapons to become a common feature of 21st century conflict.”
So far, Russia has been “absolutely deterred from attacking NATO,” a second defense official said with a level of confidence rarely heard from the US, especially amid escalating rhetoric from Russia and its state-run media outlets.
“President Biden has stated unequivocally that we will defend every inch of NATO territory, and it’s very clear to us here in the Pentagon that Russia has received that message,” the official said.