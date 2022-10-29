Russia’s war in Ukraine

Ukraine has a key highway in the Luhansk region under “fire control,” according to a local military administrator, meaning it is bombarding the road with artillery to the point where it cannot be traversed.

Serhiy Hayday, head of Luhansk region military administration, told CNN Saturday that Russia could not use the crucial route linking the crucial towns of Svatove and Kreminna.

Hayday posted on social media late Friday that the road was “practically under Ukrainian control.”

The towns are major goals for the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempting to push east into Luhansk, which is predominantly under Russian occupation.

CNN cannot independently verify the Ukrainian claim to the highway running between the towns, but holding the road would deny Russia the ability to access Luhansk from the north.

In a separate post Saturday morning, Hayday said Ukraine has conducted airstrikes on Russian positions and air defense systems.

“Missile and artillery units struck enemy positions where batteries of self-propelled artillery systems and other important military targets were located,” Hayday said.

Some background: Local officials reported earlier this week that Ukraine’s advance in the eastern region has been slowed by the weather, “thousands” of mobilized reservists and fierce Russian resistance.

Luhansk is one of four Ukrainian regions Russian President Vladimir Putin declared annexed last month.