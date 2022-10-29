Live Updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine

Adrienne Vogt
By Matt Meyer and Adrienne Vogt, CNN
Updated 8:31 AM EDT, Sat October 29, 2022
Nic Robertson Ukraine Power Plant
CNN reporter walks through Ukrainian power plant at risk of another Russian attack
02:52 - Source: CNN

What we're covering

  • Ukraine’s advance in the eastern Luhansk region is “not going as fast as we would like,” a local official said, citing the weather and thousands of mobilized Russian reservists.
  • Emergency power outages continue in Kyiv this weekend after “significant damage” caused by Russian attacks. It will take weeks to repair the system, the city’s mayor said.
  • Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported that Moscow’s mobilization effort is complete, with the goal of 300,000 new troops fulfilled. Ukraine’s president dismissed the reinforcements as poorly trained and ill-equipped.
  • Russia’s invasion has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said: “Harder years, rough years are coming.”


Ukraine says it effectively controls key Luhansk highway 

From CNN's Angus Watson

Ukraine has a key highway in the Luhansk region under “fire control,” according to a local military administrator, meaning it is bombarding the road with artillery to the point where it cannot be traversed.

Serhiy Hayday, head of Luhansk region military administration, told CNN Saturday that Russia could not use the crucial route linking the crucial towns of Svatove and Kreminna.

Hayday posted on social media late Friday that the road was “practically under Ukrainian control.”

The towns are major goals for the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempting to push east into Luhansk, which is predominantly under Russian occupation.

CNN cannot independently verify the Ukrainian claim to the highway running between the towns, but holding the road would deny Russia the ability to access Luhansk from the north.

In a separate post Saturday morning, Hayday said Ukraine has conducted airstrikes on Russian positions and air defense systems.

“Missile and artillery units struck enemy positions where batteries of self-propelled artillery systems and other important military targets were located,” Hayday said.

Some background: Local officials reported earlier this week that Ukraine’s advance in the eastern region has been slowed by the weather, “thousands” of mobilized reservists and fierce Russian resistance.

Luhansk is one of four Ukrainian regions Russian President Vladimir Putin declared annexed last month.

Russia says it repelled drone attacks on Crimea

From CNN's Angus Watson, Uliana Pavlova and Sugam Pokharel

Russian air defense systems repelled drone attacks on the Crimean city of Sevastopol on Saturday, shooting down all the drones involved, the Russian-backed mayor of the city said.

“Today, starting at 4.30 am, for several hours, various air defense systems in Sevastopol repelled drone attacks. All unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down,” Sevastopol Mayor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

CNN cannot independently confirm or verify Razvozhayev’s claim. There has also been no acknowledgment of the incident from Ukraine’s side. 

In a post to social media early Saturday, Razvozhayev said “no facilities in the city were hit.”

“The situation is calm and under control. All operational teams are on standby,” he said.

He urged the city’s residents to not make public what they saw and not post any videos showing Russian defense systems repelling the attacks, claiming such information could be used by Ukraine to understand the city’s defenses. 

On Saturday, state-run news agency TASS reported ferries and boats were temporarily blocked from accessing the bay.

Kyiv mayor says fixing electricity infrastructure could take 2 to 3 weeks

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva and Xiaofei Xu
Traffic is seen on a dark street in central Kyiv, Ukraine on October 27.
Traffic is seen on a dark street in central Kyiv, Ukraine on October 27.
Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images

It will take the Ukrainian capital at least two to three weeks to repair its power system damaged by Russian attacks, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Friday as emergency power cuts have been implemented in the city.

“If there are no emergency accidents, ‘Ukrenergo’ (electricity company) specialists hope to eliminate the deficit caused by the attacks of Russian barbarians on critical infrastructure facilities within 2-3 weeks,” he said on his official Telegram channel.

Power supply is cut temporarily across all districts of Kyiv “due to a significant shortage of electricity - from 20 to 50% - today,” Klitschko added.

He called on residents and businesses to reduce electricity consumption to avoid potentially worse blackouts.

Zelensky says Russia's mobilized troops are poorly trained and equipped

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva and Jennifer Hauser
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his evening video message on October 28.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his evening video message on October 28.
Office of President of Ukraine

While Russia touts the hundreds of thousands of reservists that have bolstered its forces in recent weeks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that the new troops are ill-prepared for battle.

“Today the enemy reports about the alleged completion of their mobilization, about the alleged unnecessity of new waves of deployment of Russian citizens to the front,” Zelensky said in his nightly address. “We feel quite the opposite at the frontline. Russia is trying to increase pressure on our positions using the mobilized, but they are so poorly trained and equipped, so crudely used by the command, that it suggests that soon Russia may need a new wave of sending people to war.” 

He added that Ukraine is preparing for Russian leadership to look for more opportunities to prolong the conflict.

For context: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday that the call for mobilization has been completed and the target goal of 300,000 mobilized citizens has been fulfilled.

The mobilization order got off to a rocky start and proved controversial in Russia, sparking protests and concerns from rights groups that ethnic minorities were disproportionately targeted for deployment.

