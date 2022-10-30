Russia’s war in Ukraine

Live Updates

  • Russia suspended its participation in a UN-brokered grain deal viewed as key to addressing the global food shortage, according to the country’s defense ministry.
  • Moscow announced it was leaving the deal after what it said was a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea Saturday. Kyiv accused Russia of inventing “fictitious terrorist attacks” and using the deal as “blackmail.”
  • More than 100 prisoners of war were released in a swap between Ukraine and Russia on Saturday.
  • Power outages caused by Russian attacks continue in Ukraine’s capital this weekend. It will take weeks to repair the electrical systems, Kyiv’s mayor said.
Russia says its participation in the grain deal is suspended for an "indefinite period of time"

From CNN's Katharina Krebs in London
A bulk carrier enters the port of Odesa under the grain initiative on October 21.
The Russian foreign ministry said it is suspending its participation in the United Nations-brokered grain deal with Ukraine for an “indefinite period of time,” tying the decision to a drone attack in Crimea on Saturday.

“In connection with the actions, which cannot be qualified otherwise than as a terrorist attack, of the Ukrainian armed forces, led by British specialists, directed, among other things, against Russian ships that ensure the functioning of the specified humanitarian corridor, the Russian side cannot guarantee the safety of humanitarian dry-cargo ships participating in the ‘Black Sea Initiative,’ and suspends its implementation from today for an indefinite period of time,” a statement from the foreign ministry read.

Both Ukraine and Britain have rejected Russian allegations, with the United Kingdom saying Russia is “peddling false claims of an epic scale.”

The Russian foreign ministry statement added that “corresponding instructions were given to Russian representatives at the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, which controls the transportation of Ukrainian grain.”

Although Russia blamed Saturday’s attack on Sevastopol for suspending its participation in the deal, Moscow has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the agreement in recent weeks. 

The deal was set to expire next month.

Zelensky: Russia is "deliberately working to ensure starvation" with suspension from grain deal

From CNN’s Mariya Knight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his evening video message on Saturday October 29.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during his evening video message on Saturday October 29.
Office of President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the decision of Russia to suspend its participation from the grain export deal with Ukraine “deliberate” and “a rather predictable statement” in his nightly address Saturday.

“This is not the decision they made today,” Zelensky said. “Russia began deliberately exacerbating the food crisis back in September, when it blocked the movement of ships with our food.”

That echoes previous charges he’s made about Russian interference with the program before Moscow officially backed out.

“How can Russia be among the others in the G20 if it is deliberately working to ensure starvation on several continents? This is nonsense. Russia has no place in the ‘twenty,’” Zelensky added.

Zelensky called on “a strong international reaction” to Russia’s suspension from the grain deal , in particular from the UN and the G20.