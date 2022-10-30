Russia’s war in Ukraine

A bulk carrier enters the port of Odesa under the grain initiative on October 21. Yulii Zozulia/Ukrinform/Abaca/Sipa USA

The Russian foreign ministry said it is suspending its participation in the United Nations-brokered grain deal with Ukraine for an “indefinite period of time,” tying the decision to a drone attack in Crimea on Saturday.

“In connection with the actions, which cannot be qualified otherwise than as a terrorist attack, of the Ukrainian armed forces, led by British specialists, directed, among other things, against Russian ships that ensure the functioning of the specified humanitarian corridor, the Russian side cannot guarantee the safety of humanitarian dry-cargo ships participating in the ‘Black Sea Initiative,’ and suspends its implementation from today for an indefinite period of time,” a statement from the foreign ministry read.

Both Ukraine and Britain have rejected Russian allegations, with the United Kingdom saying Russia is “peddling false claims of an epic scale.”

The Russian foreign ministry statement added that “corresponding instructions were given to Russian representatives at the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, which controls the transportation of Ukrainian grain.”

Although Russia blamed Saturday’s attack on Sevastopol for suspending its participation in the deal, Moscow has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the agreement in recent weeks.

The deal was set to expire next month.