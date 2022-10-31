Russia’s war in Ukraine

Russia will suspend its participation in the United Nations-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine after drone attacks on the Crimean city of Sevastopol, the country’s defense ministry announced Saturday.

Moscow blames Kyiv for the attacks. CNN cannot independently verify Russia’s report.

A top Ukrainian official on Saturday accused Russia of inventing “fictitious terrorist attacks” on its own facilities in Crimea and also blamed Moscow of “blackmail.”

“Nuclear blackmail, energy blackmail, food blackmail,” Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said in a post on his Telegram account.

The Russian foreign ministry said the country has suspended its participation for an “indefinite period of time.”

“Taking into account the act of terrorism committed by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts on October 29 this year against the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civil vessels involved in the security of the ‘grain corridor,’ the Russian side suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreements on the export of agricultural products from the Ukrainian ports,” the Russian defense ministry added in a statement.

The United Kingdom has denied Moscow’s claim that Britain helped Ukraine plan the Crimean drone attacks, saying Russia is “peddling false claims of an epic scale.”

