Russia’s war in Ukraine

A car lights a street without electricity in Kyiv on October 31. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that repair work continues after Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s power infrastructure — and that a majority of the missiles fired had been brought down by air defenses.

“At this time, restoration works are still ongoing in the regions where Russian missiles hit today. We are doing everything possible to restore energy and water supply,” Zelensky said in his daily video message Monday.

“If someone in the Kremlin has listened to their crazy propagandists and decided that the darkness in Ukraine will help pressure Ukrainians, then let them not be surprised with their losses when they see how Ukrainians are conducting ‘negotiations’ in the dark.”

Zelensky repeated the military’s statement that of the 55 cruise missiles fired, 45 were shot down.

“For every 10 hits, the terrorists have to expend at least four times more missiles,” Zelensky said. “Russia’s performance on drones is even worse, including those supplied by their Iranian allies.

“The wreckage of a Russian missile that fell on the territory of Moldova only reminds us how important it is to defend ourselves together against this evil,” Zelensky added.

Some context: Several houses were damaged Monday in the Moldovan village of Naslavcea — on the border with Ukraine — after a missile shot down by Ukrainian forces hit the northern part of the village, according to the Interior Ministry of Moldova.