Russia’s war in Ukraine

Russia has agreed to rejoin the Black Sea grain deal – designed to ensure safe passage for ships carrying vital food exports from Ukraine – after it withdrew from the agreement on Saturday.
A video has emerged purportedly showing the sabotage of military helicopters deep inside Russia. Subsequent satellite imagery shows several damaged helicopters at the base.
Ukraine’s Air Force said it has no effective defense against the types of ballistic missiles that Western officials say Iran is preparing to ship to Russia to use in Ukraine.
Russia’s “partial mobilization” of citizens to fight in its war against Ukraine has been completed, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.
Black Sea grain deal was scheduled to resume at 5 a.m. ET, Turkish President says
From CNN's Stephanie Halasz and Hande Atay Alam
The Black Sea grain deal was set to resume at midday Turkish time (5 a.m. ET) Wednesday, said Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following a call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
“After our phone conversation with Putin yesterday, as of noon today, grain shipments will continue as previously planned,” Erdogan said at a party meeting in parliament on Wednesday, reports Turkey’s Anadolu state news agency.
Erdogan will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the grain deal later Wednesday, reports Anadolu.
Moscow blames Kyiv for the attacks. CNN cannot independently verify Russia’s claims. On Saturday a top Ukrainian official accused Russia of inventing “fictitious terrorist attacks” on its own facilities in Crimea, and also accused Moscow of “blackmail.”
On Tuesday, however, Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Ukraine had submitted “the necessary written guarantees” that it would not use the humanitarian corridor, or ports designated for agricultural exports, to launch military operations against Russia.
The Kremlin’s decision to pull out of the agreement sparked “grave concerns” over global food supplies at a time when the world is already facing a growing hunger crisis.
Global humanitarian organizations, the European Union, NATO and the United Nations all pleaded with Moscow to reverse its decision, warning that any decline in exports coming from Ukraine could have potentially deadly consequences.
Kyiv is preparing emergency heating stations across city, mayor says
From CNN'S Olga Vitovych and Radina Gigova
Authorities in Kyiv are preparing to deploy about 1,000 “heating points” across the city in case of an emergency, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Tuesday.
“We are considering various scenarios of how events may develop. The worst scenario is when there will be no electricity, water and heat supply at all,” Klitschko said on the TV channel “Kyiv,” according to a statement by the City Council.
“For this occasion, we are preparing more than a thousand heating points in our city. Electric generators have been purchased, water reserves have been made and everything necessary for these heating points to receive people,” he said.
Such heating points will be located in facilities such as schools and kindergartens, Klitschko added. People will be able to warm up, drink tea, recharge their phones, and get help as needed, he said.
Sabotage of military helicopters deep inside Russia purportedly shown on video
From CNN's Tim Lister, Gianluca Mezzofiore and Anna Chernova
Video has emerged purporting to show a man preparing and planting explosives on a Russian military helicopter at an airbase deep inside Russia.
Subsequent satellite imagery shows several damaged helicopters at the base in Pskov region in northern Russia. The base is about 35 kilometers from the border with Latvia, but nearly 1,000 kilometers from Ukraine.
The sabotage of the helicopters is the furthest from Ukrainian territory that an attack has been confirmed against a Russian military target since the conflict began.
The video shows an unidentified man placing something inside a helicopter. At one point he puts something to his ear, possibly a timer. At another moment, a Ka-52 attack helicopter is clearly visible.
The video is shot in daylight but the explosions did not occur until after nightfall, according to unofficial Russian media.
CNN has geolocated the video to the Veretye base at Beredniki.
Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence said Tuesday that a “powerful explosion occurred at the air base of the Russian Armed Forces “Veretier” on the night of October 31.”
While not claiming a Ukrainian sabotage unit carried out the attack, it said that “as a result of mining, two Russian attack (KA-52) helicopters and one MI-28N were completely destroyed. Two more were significantly damaged.”
A satellite image published Tuesday showed several damaged helicopters at the base.
One unofficial Russian media outlet reported explosions at the base.
The Telegram channel Baza said: “At around 10 pm [on October 31], the military personnel of the unit heard several explosions, and then saw the scattered wreckage of two helicopters. The explosion was so strong that the fragments of the fuselage scattered 200 meters around. The reason for the Ka-52 explosion is unknown.”
Poland to build temporary wall on its border with Russia
From CNN's Antonia Mortensen in Warsaw and Alex Stambaugh
Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak signs a contract for the purchase of 250 Abrams tanks for the Polish Army near Warsaw on April 5.
Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto/AP
Poland said it will take measures to “increase security” on its border with Russia by building a temporary wall, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said Wednesday.
“I have decided to take measures to increase security on the border with the Kaliningrad Oblast. We will start building a temporary wall that will strengthen border protection,” he tweeted Wednesday.
In a televised press conference Wednesday, Błaszczak told reporters the decision comes after a surge in flights from the Middle East and North Africa to Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave along the Baltic Sea which is nestled between Poland and Lithuania.
The wall will be 2.5 meters high and 3 meters wide and consist of three rows of razor wire, Błaszczak said speaking to reporters in Warsaw. A fence will also be erected from the Polish side to protect animals, he added.
“We have taken steps to ensure that the fence is built as soon as possible. There will be as many soldiers involved as needed,” he said.
For months, tensions have mounted around the Russian exclave, an isolated but strategically significant territory that experts fear could become a flashpoint in tensions between Moscow and Europe.
Ukrainian troops move into Luhansk amid intense fire from Russian defensive lines
From CNN's Tim Lister
Ukrainian forces are pushing towards an important highway as they make gradual territorial advances in the Luhansk region, one of four areas illegally annexed by Russia in September, according to both the Ukrainian military and Russian military bloggers.
The Ukrainian advance focuses on a road running south from the Russian border to parts of Luhansk captured by Russian forces early in the summer.
Ukrainian officials say the road is already under their fire control, meaning that Russian military traffic uses it at high risk.
“We hit everything that can move there,” said Ukrainian military spokesman Serhii Cherevatyi on Monday. “We do not allow the enemy to move personnel, military equipment, or ammunition through it.”
The Russian Ministry of Defense said Tuesday that Ukrainian attacks in the area were being repelled, northwest of the town of Svatove. And Russian military bloggers say that the Russian units defending the line have inflicted heavy casualties on Ukrainian forces.
Senior Ukrainian military official Serhii Hayday told CNN at the weekend that recently liberated villages in the area were being shelled constantly. Ukrainian officials say another obstacle is extensive mining by Russian forces.
Hayday, who is head of the regional military administration, said Monday that the Russians “did have some plans for a counter-offensive, but these plans were ruined by [our] offensive actions, so most probably we won’t see any attacks from their side.”
Hayday also claimed that the Russian units in the area were “freshly mobilized and ex-convicts, people who had civilian professions, who have no military experience and have no coordination among themselves.”
At least one Russian officer serving with a reserve unit in the area has said he expects further Ukrainian attacks towards Svatove imminently. The officer said Ukrainian forces had increased their “grouping” near the town in a post on Telegram.
Denis Pushilin, head of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic, said late Tuesday that the situation along the Donetsk/Luhansk border “remains one of the toughest ones.”
Another target of Ukrainian forces is the city of Kreminna in Luhansk. Social media videos and comments by Russian military bloggers indicate the Ukrainians have pushed forward north of the city, complicating efforts to defend it. Kreminna and other settlements in the area suffered widespread destruction in the spring as Russian forces and their allies pushed westwards.
On Wednesday, the Ukrainian General Staff said that Russian forces continued to launch artillery strikes and mortars against several recently liberated settlements close to the north-south highway.
While Ukrainian forces are slowly pushing forward in the area, analysts don’t expect any rapid breakthroughs given the scale of artillery and other indirect fire from Russian defensive lines, which were reinforced after Russian forces were routed from much of neighboring Kharkiv in September.
Ukraine in dialogue for more modern anti-aircraft systems amid looming Iranian missile threat
From CNN's Xiaofei Xu and Olga Voitovych
Ukraine is “actively conducting a dialogue” to get more anti-aircraft missile systems from the West while Russia plans to import more ballistic missiles from Iran, a top Ukrainian official said on Wednesday.
“We must be one step ahead in military chess. The desire of the enemy to obtain Iranian missiles only confirms the effectiveness of sanctions,” the head of the president’s office Andrii Yermak said in a statement on his Telegram channel.
“While we are doing everything possible and impossible to speed up the delivery of modern weapons to us, the President proposes to create an ‘energy Ramstein.’ We will maintain energy despite the enemy’s dream of destroying us,” Yermak added, vowing that Ukraine will defeat Russia.
The arms trade between Russia and Iran has been growing. Tehran is preparing to send approximately 1,000 additional weapons, including surface-to-surface short range ballistic missiles and more attack drones, to Moscow, officials from a Western country that closely monitors Iran’s weapons program told CNN on Tuesday.
Ukraine’s Air Force on Tuesday said that it currently has no effective defense against the types of ballistic missile that Iran is preparing to ship to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine.
CNN’s Kylie Atwood contributed reporting.
Russia starts routine autumn conscription, after announcing "partial mobilization" was over
From CNN's Anna Chernova
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu appears on a screen as he chairs a meeting at the National Defence Control Centre in Moscow, Russia, on November 1.
Russian Defence Ministry/Reuters
Russia has started its routine autumn conscription drive, just days after its defense ministry declared that the “partial mobilization” effort for the war in Ukraine was over.
By a decree published on the government’s website, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to “conscript in the period from November 1 until December 31 2022 citizens of the Russian Federation aged 18 to 27 who are not in the reserve … in the number of 120,000 people.”
The defense ministry earlier reported, according to the state news agency TASS, that the routine autumn conscription had nothing to do with Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Conscripts will not enter the war zone, and most of them will spend a year of military service close to home, TASS said Tuesday.
The previous spring drive carried out in April-July had a goal of 134,500 conscripts, according to the presidential decree published in March.
The Russian Defense Ministry announced Monday all “partial mobilization” activities to fight in the country’s war on Ukraine had been halted after the draft’s target of recruiting 300,000 personnel had been met.
Spain's foreign minister arrives in Kyiv to donate 30 ambulances to Ukraine
From CNN’s Al Goodman in Madrid
Jose Manuel Albares speaks to the press at Adolfo Suarez Madrid Barajas Airport on 28 February, in Madrid, Spain.
A. Perez Meca/Europa Press/Getty Images
Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to deliver 30 ambulances to Ukraine, according to Spanish authorities.
Spain’s Foreign Ministry said Albares took an overnight train from Przemysl, Poland to Ukraine. His visit to the Ukrainian capital had previously been kept secret.
The donated ambulances are specially equipped to handle pregnant women, the Foreign Ministry’s press office told CNN.
Albares will visit areas affected by recent Russian missile strikes and pay tribute to Ukrainians who have died in the war, the press office said. He is also expected to meet with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
Pakistan to import 30,000 tonnes of Russian wheat
From CNN's Sophia Saifi in Islamabad and Alex Stambaugh
Pakistan has approved a deal to import 30,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia in the wake of devastating floods that decimated the South Asian country’s domestic food supply.
The deal, endorsed by Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), was approved Monday to buy the wheat from Prodintorg, a Russian state-owned enterprise, according to a government statement.
Some context: Earlier this year, Pakistan was hit with devastating floods that killed more than 1,100 people and impacted 33 million others.
The flooding, which Pakistan’s Prime Minister called “the worst in the country’s history,” decimated the nation’s food supply after water covered millions of acres of crops and wiped out hundreds of thousands of livestock.
Russian rockets hit southern city of Nikopol
From CNN's Josh Pennington and Alex Stambaugh
The southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol and a nearby town along the Dnipro river were struck by multiple rocket launchers overnight Tuesday, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration.
No casualties have yet been reported and the extent of the damage is being investigated, he added.
In an earlier post, Reznichenko said Ukrainian air defenses had destroyed six Shahed-136 drones overnight.
The Ukrainian Air Force said Wednesday its air defenses had shot down 12 out of 13 attacks.
Ukraine's military claims Iran plans to send sophisticated Arash-2 attack drones to Russia
From CNN's Jonny Hallam
Drones are seen at an underground site at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.
Iranian Army/WANA/Reuters
Ukrainian military intelligence on Tuesday said Iran is planning to send more than 200 combat drones to Russia, including the Arash-2 touted by the Iranian military as one of the longest-range attack drones in the world.
Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, part of the Defense Ministry, said “a batch of more than 200 combat drones Shahed-136, Mohajer-6 and Arash-2 is planned to be sent from Iran to the Russian Federation at the beginning of November.”
The intelligence agency said in a post on Telegram that the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles “will be delivered via the Caspian Sea to the port of Astrakhan.”
The agency said the drones are being shipped in a disassembled state and once inside Russian territory, “they will be collected, repainted and applied with Russian markings.”
The intelligence agency did not specify how it obtained the information on the shipments and CNN cannot independently verify the details.
But it echoes reporting by CNN on Tuesday, citing officials from a Western country that closely monitors Iran’s weapons program, that Tehran was preparing a large shipment of drones and ballistic missiles to Russia.
Any Russian deployment of the Arash-2 drone to the war in Ukraine could put further pressure on the country’s already challenged air defenses.
Since Sept. 13, Ukraine’s air defense forces say they have shot down more than 300 attack drones — but dozens have managed to strike their targets and destroy vital energy infrastructure.
Some background: CNN’s Clarissa Ward said the deployment of the Arash-2 has the potential to be a “big game changer” in the war in Ukraine as it “can carry five times the explosives of the Shahed.”
Unlike the noisy propeller of the Shahed-136, it has been claimed the Arash-2 uses jet propulsion, not only making it much faster and harder to shoot down, but also giving it a greater range. However, photos of what was described as an Arash-2 by Iranian state media clearly show it having a propeller at the back.
Speaking on Iranian TV at a military event in Tehran in late September, Iran’s Brig. Gen. Kioomars Heidari suggested the Arash-2 had a range of 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles), which would make it one of the longest-range attack drones in the world. However, Iranian military leaders have a history of exaggerating the capabilities of Iranian-built weapons systems.
Ukraine accuses Russian occupiers of spreading misinformation in Kherson to force civilians to leave
From CNN's Jonny Hallam and Yulia Kesaieva
Civilians evacuated from the city of Kherson gather at the railway station of the Crimean town of Dzhankoi on October 26.
Stringer/Getty Images
Ukraine’s military has accused Russian-installed officials in the southern region Kherson of spreading misinformation to coerce civilians to leave the region in a forced evacuation, a war crime.
In a statement on Tuesday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said, “The occupiers continue the forced displacement of civilians in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region.”
The Ukraine armed forces explained that the local population in Kherson has been “deprived of means of communication,” and are unable to get an accurate picture of what is really happening in the war.
Earlier in the week, Russian-installed officials announced a new evacuation from Kherson, saying they are taking civilians to safety because of the risk Ukraine might use unconventional weapons.
“Due to the possibility of the use of prohibited methods of war by the Ukrainian regime, as well as information that Kyiv is preparing a massive missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric station, there is an immediate danger of the Kherson region being flooded,” Vladimir Saldo, Russian-installed head of occupied Kherson province, said in a video message Monday.
Ukraine has categorically denied the allegation that it intends to blow up the dam and flood the area.
US will use tools "to expose, to confront, to counter" Iran's provision of weapons to Russia, official says
From CNN's Kylie Atwood, Christian Sierra and Jennifer Hansler
State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a press conference in Washington, DC, on March 10.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool/Reuters/FILE
The United States will “use every relevant and appropriate tool in our toolkit to expose, to confront, to counter” Iran’s provision of weapons to Russia, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Tuesday.
Speaking at a State Department briefing, Price said the US has “taken aim at Iran’s UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) proliferation networks over the course of months now,” and “we are always looking at targets that may be appropriate for this sort of response, sanctions, other, other financial measures.”
“We are concerned that Russia may also seek to acquire advanced conventional weapons from Iran, such as surface to surface missiles that will almost certainly be used to support Russia’s war against Ukraine,” Price said.
The spokesperson added the US will “vigorously” enforce all sanctions on both Russian and Iranian arms trade “to make it harder for Iran to sell these weapons to Russia.”
CNN reported Tuesday that Iran is preparing to send approximately 1,000 additional weapons, including surface-to-surface short range ballistic missiles and more attack drones, to Russia.
No vessels will move along Black Sea grain corridor on Wednesday
From CNN's Jomana Karadsheh, Jorge Engels and Tim Lister
Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations have agreed to not plan for any ship movements in the Black Sea grain corridor on Wednesday, according to a statement from the UN Secretariat at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul on Tuesday.
UN and Turkish teams on Tuesday carried out 36 inspections aboard outbound vessels, according to the statement. They attempted to inspect another two ships, but the process was cut short because of “issues related to fumigated cargo,” the statement said. The inspection reports would be shared with the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, it added.
“The UN Secretariat reiterates that movements and inspections carried out after the Russian Federation suspended its participation in implementation activities at the Joint Coordination Centre is a temporary and extraordinary measure,” according to the statement.
The JCC said earlier that three ships had left Ukrainian ports Tuesday, despite Russia’s decision to suspend its participation in the arrangement on Saturday.
Ukrainian Air Force says it has no effective defense against ballistic missiles
From CNN's Jonny Hallam, Olga Voitovych and Kylie Atwood
A woman walks past a building damaged by missile strikes in Bakhmut on Tuesday.
Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters
Ukraine’s Air Force on Tuesday said it currently has no effective defense against the types of ballistic missile that Iran is allegedly preparing to ship to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine.
Yuriy Ihnat, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force Command, said the range of the Iranian ballistic missiles being supplied, with “one having a range of 300 kilometers the other 700 kilometers,” will allow Russian forces to strike anywhere inside Ukraine.
“There is a high probability that they will be delivered to the north above Ukraine [border], from where they can be launched to threaten the entire Ukraine,” Ihnat said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, CNN reported that Iran is preparing to send about 1,000 additional weapons, including surface-to-surface short range ballistic missiles and more attack drones for Russia to use against Ukraine.
Asked whether Ukraine’s Armed Forces were ready to defend against these types of Iranian ballistic missiles, Ihnat replied they “will take all measures and means of protection against these missiles” that they can.
However, he warned “currently we have no effective defense against these missiles. It is theoretically possible to shoot them down, but it is very difficult to do it with the means we currently have.”
Ihnat said he believed Russia is being sent the Iranian ballistic missiles to boost its dwindling supply of Russian-built Iskander-M missiles.
“It is obvious that these missiles are coming to them to supplement these Iskanders, because they are actually running out of Iskanders,” he said.
Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, called Tehran “an accomplice of aggression.”
“Transferring missiles to the Russian Federation, Iran knows that it will attack our cities. Teaching Russians to use drones, it knows that they will attack Ukraine’s energy sector, provoking waves of refugees to EU,” he tweeted.
Iran is preparing to send more weapons including ballistic missiles to Russia, Western officials say
From CNN's Kylie Atwood
Iran is preparing to send approximately 1,000 additional weapons, including surface-to-surface short range ballistic missiles and more attack drones, to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine, officials from a Western country that closely monitors Iran’s weapons program told CNN.
The shipment is being closely monitored because it would be the first instance of Iran sending advanced precision guided missiles to Russia, which could give the Kremlin a substantial boost on the battlefield.
The last shipment of weapons from Iran to Russia included about 450 drones, officials said, which the Russians have already used to deadly effect in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials said last week that they have shot down more than 300 Iranian drones.
This new expected shipment would mark a significant increase in Iranian support to Russia’s war effort. While the precise timing of when the shipment will arrive in Russia is unclear, officials believe the weapons will definitely be delivered before the end of the year.