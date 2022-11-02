Live Updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine

Tara Subramaniam
By Tara Subramaniam, CNN
Updated 3:10 AM EDT, Wed November 2, 2022
Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg on June 6, 2019. (Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA / AFP) (Photo credit should read OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian billionaire speaks out against Putin
02:48 - Source: CNN

What we're covering

  • The battle for the southern region of Kherson is intensifying as Ukrainian forces press forward and Russia increases pressure on residents to leave their homes.
  • Ukraine’s Air Force said it has no effective defense against the types of ballistic missiles that Western officials say Iran is preparing to ship to Russia to use in Ukraine.
  • Russia’s “partial mobilization” of citizens to fight in its war against Ukraine has been completed, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.
  • Moscow’s forces launched a barrage of artillery and rocket attacks throughout the front lines, Ukraine’s military said.
8 Posts

Pakistan to import 30,000 tonnes of Russian wheat

From CNN's Sophia Saifi in Islamabad and Alex Stambaugh 

Pakistan has approved a deal to import 30,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia in the wake of devastating floods that decimated the South Asian country’s domestic food supply.

The deal, endorsed by Pakistan’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), was approved Monday to buy the wheat from Prodintorg, a Russian state-owned enterprise, according to a government statement. 

Some context: Earlier this year, Pakistan was hit with devastating floods that killed more than 1,100 people and impacted 33 million others.

The flooding, which Pakistan’s Prime Minister called “the worst in the country’s history,” decimated the nation’s food supply after water covered millions of acres of crops and wiped out hundreds of thousands of livestock.

Russian rockets hit southern city of Nikopol

From CNN's Josh Pennington and Alex Stambaugh 

The southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol and a nearby town along the Dnipro river were struck by multiple rocket launchers overnight Tuesday, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration. 

No casualties have yet been reported and the extent of the damage is being investigated, he added. 

In an earlier post, Reznichenko said Ukrainian air defenses had destroyed six Shahed-136 drones overnight. 

The Ukrainian Air Force said Wednesday its air defenses had shot down 12 out of 13 attacks.

Ukraine's military claims Iran plans to send sophisticated Arash-2 attack drones to Russia

From CNN's Jonny Hallam

Ukrainian military intelligence on Tuesday said Iran is planning to send more than 200 combat drones to Russia, including the Arash-2 touted by the Iranian military as one of the longest-range attack drones in the world.

Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, part of the Defense Ministry, said “a batch of more than 200 combat drones Shahed-136, Mohajer-6 and Arash-2 is planned to be sent from Iran to the Russian Federation at the beginning of November.”

The intelligence agency said in a post on Telegram that the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles “will be delivered via the Caspian Sea to the port of Astrakhan.”

The agency said the drones are being shipped in a disassembled state and once inside Russian territory, “they will be collected, repainted and applied with Russian markings.”

The intelligence agency did not specify how it obtained the information on the shipments and CNN cannot independently verify the details.

But it echoes reporting by CNN on Tuesday, citing officials from a Western country that closely monitors Iran’s weapons program, that Tehran was preparing a large shipment of drones and ballistic missiles to Russia.

Any Russian deployment of the Arash-2 drone to the war in Ukraine could put further pressure on the country’s already challenged air defenses. 

Since Sept. 13, Ukraine’s air defense forces say they have shot down more than 300 attack drones — but dozens have managed to strike their targets and destroy vital energy infrastructure.

Some background: CNN’s Clarissa Ward said the deployment of the Arash-2 has the potential to be a “big game changer” in the war in Ukraine as it “can carry five times the explosives of the Shahed.” 

Unlike the noisy propeller of the Shahed-136, it has been claimed the Arash-2 uses jet propulsion, not only making it much faster and harder to shoot down, but also giving it a greater range. However, photos of what was described as an Arash-2 by Iranian state media clearly show it having a propeller at the back.

Speaking on Iranian TV at a military event in Tehran in late September, Iran’s Brig. Gen. Kioomars Heidari suggested the Arash-2 had a range of 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles), which would make it one of the longest-range attack drones in the world. However, Iranian military leaders have a history of exaggerating the capabilities of Iranian-built weapons systems. 

Ukraine accuses Russian occupiers of spreading misinformation in Kherson to force civilians to leave

From CNN's Jonny Hallam and Yulia Kesaieva
Civilians evacuated from the city of Kherson gather at the railway station of the Crimean town of Dzhankoi on October 26.
Civilians evacuated from the city of Kherson gather at the railway station of the Crimean town of Dzhankoi on October 26.
Stringer/Getty Images

Ukraine’s military has accused Russian-installed officials in the southern region Kherson of spreading misinformation to coerce civilians to leave the region in a forced evacuation, a war crime.

In a statement on Tuesday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said, “The occupiers continue the forced displacement of civilians in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region.”

The Ukraine armed forces explained that the local population in Kherson has been “deprived of means of communication,” and are unable to get an accurate picture of what is really happening in the war.

Earlier in the week, Russian-installed officials announced a new evacuation from Kherson, saying they are taking civilians to safety because of the risk Ukraine might use unconventional weapons.

“Due to the possibility of the use of prohibited methods of war by the Ukrainian regime, as well as information that Kyiv is preparing a massive missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric station, there is an immediate danger of the Kherson region being flooded,” Vladimir Saldo, Russian-installed head of occupied Kherson province, said in a video message Monday.

Ukraine has categorically denied the allegation that it intends to blow up the dam and flood the area.

US will use tools "to expose, to confront, to counter" Iran's provision of weapons to Russia, official says

From CNN's Kylie Atwood, Christian Sierra and Jennifer Hansler
State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a press conference in Washington, DC, on March 10. 
State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a press conference in Washington, DC, on March 10. 
Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool/Reuters/FILE

The United States will “use every relevant and appropriate tool in our toolkit to expose, to confront, to counter” Iran’s provision of weapons to Russia, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Tuesday.

Speaking at a State Department briefing, Price said the US has “taken aim at Iran’s UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) proliferation networks over the course of months now,” and “we are always looking at targets that may be appropriate for this sort of response, sanctions, other, other financial measures.”

“We are concerned that Russia may also seek to acquire advanced conventional weapons from Iran, such as surface to surface missiles that will almost certainly be used to support Russia’s war against Ukraine,” Price said.

The spokesperson added the US will “vigorously” enforce all sanctions on both Russian and Iranian arms trade “to make it harder for Iran to sell these weapons to Russia.”

CNN reported Tuesday that Iran is preparing to send approximately 1,000 additional weapons, including surface-to-surface short range ballistic missiles and more attack drones, to Russia.

No vessels will move along Black Sea grain corridor on Wednesday

From CNN's Jomana Karadsheh, Jorge Engels and Tim Lister

Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations have agreed to not plan for any ship movements in the Black Sea grain corridor on Wednesday, according to a statement from the UN Secretariat at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul on Tuesday.

UN and Turkish teams on Tuesday carried out 36 inspections aboard outbound vessels, according to the statement. They attempted to inspect another two ships, but the process was cut short because of “issues related to fumigated cargo,” the statement said. The inspection reports would be shared with the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, it added.

“The UN Secretariat reiterates that movements and inspections carried out after the Russian Federation suspended its participation in implementation activities at the Joint Coordination Centre is a temporary and extraordinary measure,” according to the statement.

The JCC said earlier that three ships had left Ukrainian ports Tuesday, despite Russia’s decision to suspend its participation in the arrangement on Saturday.

Ukrainian Air Force says it has no effective defense against ballistic missiles

From CNN's Jonny Hallam, Olga Voitovych and Kylie Atwood
A woman walks past a building damaged by missile strikes in Bakhmut on Tuesday. 
A woman walks past a building damaged by missile strikes in Bakhmut on Tuesday. 
Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Ukraine’s Air Force on Tuesday said it currently has no effective defense against the types of ballistic missile that Iran is allegedly preparing to ship to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine.

Yuriy Ihnat, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force Command, said the range of the Iranian ballistic missiles being supplied, with “one having a range of 300 kilometers the other 700 kilometers,” will allow Russian forces to strike anywhere inside Ukraine.

“There is a high probability that they will be delivered to the north above Ukraine [border], from where they can be launched to threaten the entire Ukraine,” Ihnat said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, CNN reported that Iran is preparing to send about 1,000 additional weapons, including surface-to-surface short range ballistic missiles and more attack drones for Russia to use against Ukraine. 

Asked whether Ukraine’s Armed Forces were ready to defend against these types of Iranian ballistic missiles, Ihnat replied they “will take all measures and means of protection against these missiles” that they can. 

However, he warned “currently we have no effective defense against these missiles. It is theoretically possible to shoot them down, but it is very difficult to do it with the means we currently have.” 

Ihnat said he believed Russia is being sent the Iranian ballistic missiles to boost its dwindling supply of Russian-built Iskander-M missiles.

“It is obvious that these missiles are coming to them to supplement these Iskanders, because they are actually running out of Iskanders,” he said.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, called Tehran “an accomplice of aggression.”

“Transferring missiles to the Russian Federation, Iran knows that it will attack our cities. Teaching Russians to use drones, it knows that they will attack Ukraine’s energy sector, provoking waves of refugees to EU,” he tweeted.

Iran is preparing to send more weapons including ballistic missiles to Russia, Western officials say

From CNN's Kylie Atwood

Iran is preparing to send approximately 1,000 additional weapons, including surface-to-surface short range ballistic missiles and more attack drones, to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine, officials from a Western country that closely monitors Iran’s weapons program told CNN.

The shipment is being closely monitored because it would be the first instance of Iran sending advanced precision guided missiles to Russia, which could give the Kremlin a substantial boost on the battlefield.

The last shipment of weapons from Iran to Russia included about 450 drones, officials said, which the Russians have already used to deadly effect in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials said last week that they have shot down more than 300 Iranian drones.

This new expected shipment would mark a significant increase in Iranian support to Russia’s war effort. While the precise timing of when the shipment will arrive in Russia is unclear, officials believe the weapons will definitely be delivered before the end of the year.

Read more here.