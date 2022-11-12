Russia-backed Zaporizhzhia government says it has no plans to evacuate residents amid Kherson retreat
From CNN's Katharina Krebs
The Russian-appointed governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said Saturday there is no need to evacuate residents from his area against the backdrop of events in Kherson region.
"There are no plans to evacuate, as there is no reason for this. Our borders have long been securely protected. Unfounded rumors spread by enemy propaganda are deliberately trying to sow panic and destabilize the situation," said Balitsky on his Telegram channel.
"You must understand that the evacuation of the population of the west bank in Kherson region took place according to plan, including the evacuation of cultural heritage monuments. These are strategically necessary steps to conduct a full-scale operation in which civilians and cultural heritage sites should not suffer," he added.
Zaporizhzhia is also located in southern Ukraine, northeast of Kherson along the Dnipro River.
On Saturday, Vladimir Rogov, a senior pro-Russian official in the regional Zaporizhzhia government, told Russian state media outlet TASS that mercenaries from more than 40 countries are allegedly taking part in the fighting happening in the region. He claimed that the Ukrainian reinforcements at the line of contact are "prepared" and "have experience in military operations."
Some background: The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest plant of its kind in Europe, was captured by Russia from Ukraine in early March. Since then, international and local experts have voiced grave warnings — not only for the safety of the plant’s workers, but also for fear of a nuclear disaster that could affect thousands of people in the surrounding area, prompting the International Atomic Energy Agency to send a team there. Both sides have accused each other of shelling around the plant.
On Thursday, Rogov told TASS that after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the west bank, the Zaporizhzhia area will likely become a priority for the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to plans to seize the nuclear plant.
25 min ago
Zelensky says government services are on their way to Kherson, warns about Russian mines
From CNN's Tim Lister and Julia Kesaieva
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Friday was "a historic day" for Ukraine after Russia announced its withdrawal from the west bank of the Kherson region.
"We are returning the south of our country, we are returning Kherson," Zelensky said.
The president talked about the appearance of Ukrainian flags in the city even before the military arrived, saying, "I am happy to see how people, despite all the threats, despite the repressions, abuse of the occupiers, kept Ukrainian flags, believed in Ukraine."
Earlier Friday, Zelensky noted the moment on his Telegram account with a video from Kherson and the caption: "Ours. Kherson is ours."
Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the military units involved in the operation — "absolutely everyone, from privates to generals, the Armed Forces, intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard — all those who brought this day closer for Kherson region."
He said stabilization measures would follow due to the threat of mines. "The occupiers left a lot of mines and explosives, in particular at vital facilities. We will be clearing them," he said.
"Our defenders are followed by police, sappers, rescuers, power engineers ... Medicine, communications, social services are returning. ... Life is returning," he said.
Officials also on Friday warned displaced residents to hold off on returning to their homes in the newly retaken areas of Kherson, saying, "It’s too dangerous here now."
In neighboring Mykolaiv region: The head of the regional military administration of Mykolaiv visited the small city of Snihurivka Friday to discuss "the restoration of life in the liberated territories of the region."
"We are already working on providing the liberated communities with electricity and communication and restoring the TV signal. Tomorrow we expect to replenish warehouses with humanitarian aid for the population," said the leader, Vitalii Kim.
He commended hospital staff in the city for working through the Russian occupation.
He also urged locals to beware of any explosives left behind by the Russians.
"Despite the fact that the relevant services have already started (removing mines in) the liberated territories, I warn local residents to be careful," Kim added.
1 hr 11 min ago
"We feel free. ... We are Ukrainians, we are proud of it": Kherson residents react to Russian retreat
Residents in the city of Kherson told CNN's Nic Robertson how they feel relief and joy after Russian troops retreated from the west bank of the Kherson region.
“We feel free, we are not slaves, we are Ukrainians,” resident Olga told CNN.
Locals have also been climbing onto the tops of buildings, including the cinema, in the square to erect Ukrainian flags. Soldiers driving through are greeted with cheers and asked to sign autographs on flags.
“We were terrified by (the) Russian army, we were terrified by soldiers that can come any moment in our house, in our home – just open the door, like they are living here, and steal, kidnap, torture,” Olga said.
But now, people flock to the central square in the newly liberated city, wrapped in Ukrainian flags, singing and chanting “Freedom for Ukraine.”
“Everyone here is out celebrating in the square here. People are wearing the Ukrainian flag, they’re hugging the soldiers, they’ve come out to see what it’s like to have freedom,” Robertson reported.
Resident Katerina described the liberation as the “best day” of her life after eight months under Russian occupation. “Our town is free, my street is free,” she told CNN.
1 hr 11 min ago
CNN witnesses scenes of jubilation in Kherson
CNN's Nic Robertson witnessed a “moment of euphoria” in newly liberated Kherson as he and his crew appeared to be the first international journalists to reach the city center since it changed hands in the past 48 hours.