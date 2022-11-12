The Russian-appointed governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said Saturday there is no need to evacuate residents from his area against the backdrop of events in Kherson region.

"There are no plans to evacuate, as there is no reason for this. Our borders have long been securely protected. Unfounded rumors spread by enemy propaganda are deliberately trying to sow panic and destabilize the situation," said Balitsky on his Telegram channel.

"You must understand that the evacuation of the population of the west bank in Kherson region took place according to plan, including the evacuation of cultural heritage monuments. These are strategically necessary steps to conduct a full-scale operation in which civilians and cultural heritage sites should not suffer," he added.

Zaporizhzhia is also located in southern Ukraine, northeast of Kherson along the Dnipro River.

On Saturday, Vladimir Rogov, a senior pro-Russian official in the regional Zaporizhzhia government, told Russian state media outlet TASS that mercenaries from more than 40 countries are allegedly taking part in the fighting happening in the region. He claimed that the Ukrainian reinforcements at the line of contact are "prepared" and "have experience in military operations."

Some background: The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest plant of its kind in Europe, was captured by Russia from Ukraine in early March. Since then, international and local experts have voiced grave warnings — not only for the safety of the plant’s workers, but also for fear of a nuclear disaster that could affect thousands of people in the surrounding area, prompting the International Atomic Energy Agency to send a team there. Both sides have accused each other of shelling around the plant.

On Thursday, Rogov told TASS that after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the west bank, the Zaporizhzhia area will likely become a priority for the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to plans to seize the nuclear plant.