Polish PM says explosion Tuesday probably caused by shooting down of a Russian missile

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the explosion in Poland yesterday near the border with Ukraine was likely caused by a Russian missile being shot down "without any intention on either side."

"Materials collected by our services and provided by our allies most probably indicate that the explosion in Przewodów, in eastern Poland, was caused by the shooting down and destruction of a Russian missile," he said.

Morawiecki tweeted that "there are many indications that one of these missiles fell on Polish territory without any intention on either side."

Earlier Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said his government doesn’t have any evidence to suggest that the missile that landed in Poland on Tuesday was fired by Russia.

“Probably it was shot by the Ukrainian Air Defense, and unfortunately, it fell onto Polish territory,” he said.

He reiterated that nothing shows that it was an “intentional attack” against Poland.