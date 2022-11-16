World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 12:35 a.m. ET, November 16, 2022
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
13 min ago

CIA director visits Kyiv amid Russian missile strikes across Ukraine

From CNN's Katie Bo Lillis 

CIA Director Bill Burns testifies during his Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington DC, on February 24, 2021.
CIA Director Bill Burns testifies during his Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington DC, on February 24, 2021. (Tom Williams/Pool/Reuters)

CIA Director Bill Burns traveled to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his intelligence counterparts on Tuesday, according to a US official.

Burns, the official said, was safely in the US Embassy during Russian missile strikes across the country, including blasts that rocked the capital.

Burns’ trip to Kyiv came on the heels of a Monday meeting in Ankara, Turkey with his Russian intelligence counterpart, Sergey Naryshkin — and it is the second known time in less than a month that the CIA director has visited Kyiv.

While there, the official said, Burns “discussed the US warning he delivered to the head of Russia’s SVR not to use nuclear weapons and reinforced the US commitment to provide support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.”

Some context: The flurry of back-channel communications comes less than a week after Russia announced a withdrawal from the key Ukrainian city of Kherson and as a quiet debate has begun in Washington over whether or not to encourage Kyiv to pursue a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. It also comes as the US has grown increasingly concerned that Russia could turn to a nuclear weapon in its struggling war.

Burns and other US officials have said publicly they see no evidence that Moscow is actively preparing to take such a step, but officials familiar with the intelligence warn the risk is perhaps the highest it has been since Russia's invasion began in February.

39 min ago

A deadly explosion in Poland is raising fears of an escalation in the war. Here's what we know

US President Joe Biden held an emergency meeting with G7 and NATO allies on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Tuesday after Poland said a "Russian-made missile" landed on a village near the Ukraine border on Tuesday, killing two people.

The deadly explosion in eastern Poland — a NATO member country — has raised fears of a further escalation in the months-long Russia-Ukraine war.

Here's what we know:

  • What Poland says: Poland's Foreign Ministry said late Tuesday that a "Russian-made missile" landed on the Polish village of Przewodów, near the border with Ukraine, killing two people. The ministry did not specify the type of missile or where it was fired from, but the country's President said it was "most likely produced in Russia." The incident was a "single act" and there is no evidence of further missiles, Poland's prime minister said.
  • Unanswered questions: The circumstances surrounding the incident, which marks the first time a NATO country has been directly struck during the almost nine-month conflict, remain unclear — including who fired the missile and where it was fired from. Both Russian and Ukrainian forces have used Russian-made munitions during the conflict, with Ukraine deploying Russian-made missiles as part of their air defense system.
  • Why it's raising tensions: Poland, a NATO member, said Warsaw is considering invoking the defense alliance's Article 4 to discuss its concerns and will also increase the combat readiness of some Polish troops. Article 4 is a consultation method that allows members of the 30-country alliance to bring an issue — usually about security — affecting them for discussion at the North Atlantic Council, its decision-making body.
  • Reports from the ground: A local resident told CNN they heard a terrifying “whoosh” as a projectile flew over the town. CNN's Matthew Chance spoke to a caretaker of a local school who said the force of the blast shook classroom windows, though students were not inside the school when the explosion occurred. Polish media reported that a projectile had landed on a farm in the country — roughly the same time as Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month. 
  • World leaders' reaction: Speaking after an emergency meeting with G7 and NATO allies at the G20 summit in Bali, President Biden said preliminary information suggests it is unlikely the missile was fired from within Russia. Biden said the allies would support Poland's investigation, which would "collectively determine our next step as we investigate and proceed," adding there was "total unanimity" among the leaders.
  • What Russia says: In a statement late Tuesday, Russia's Defense Ministry said reports of the explosion were "a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation." "There were no strikes made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border," it said, adding photos of wreckage published by Polish media "from the scene in the village of Przewodow have nothing to do with Russian weapons."
  • What happens next: In a joint statement following their G20 summit meeting, NATO and G7 leaders said they offered "full support" for Poland and would "remain in close touch" to determine the appropriate next steps. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will chair an emergency meeting of alliance ambassadors Wednesday morning in Brussels to discuss the incident.
1 min ago

World leaders hold emergency meeting as "Russian-made missile" kills 2 in Poland

From CNN's Tim Lister, Tara John, Antonia Mortensen, Anna Chernova, Emmet Lyons and Rhea Mogul

President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attend an emergency meeting of global leaders, in Bali, Indonesia, to discuss the explosion in Poland that killed two people, on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attend an emergency meeting of global leaders, in Bali, Indonesia, to discuss the explosion in Poland that killed two people, on Wednesday. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

World leaders gathering at the G20 summit in Bali are attempting to diffuse a potential escalation in the months-long Ukraine war after a "Russian-made missile" landed inside NATO-member Poland killing two people.

The missile landed outside the rural Polish village of Przewodow, about four miles (6.4 kilometers) west from the Ukrainian border on Tuesday, roughly the same time as Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, which marks the first time a NATO country has been directly struck during the almost nine-month conflict, remain unclear. It is not known who fired the missile, or where it was fired from, though the Polish Foreign Ministry has described it as “Russian-made.”

Both Russian and Ukrainian forces have used Russian-made munitions during the conflict, with Ukraine deploying Russian-made missiles as part of their air defense system.

Speaking to reporters after holding an emergency meeting with G7 and NATO leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, US President Joe Biden said preliminary information suggests it was “unlikely” the missile was fired from within Russia, but he couldn’t say conclusively until the investigation was complete.

“We agreed to support Poland’s investigation into the explosion … And I’m going to make sure we figure out exactly what happened,” Biden said, adding that the leaders offered sympathy for the two people killed. “Then we’re going to collectively determine our next step as we investigate and proceed. There was total unanimity among the folks at the table,” he said.

Read the full story here.

4 hr 14 min ago

US sanctions firms involved in production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday unveiled additional sanctions on the entities involved in the production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia.

The sanctions target several aviation related companies and two individuals — Abbas Djuma and Tigran Khristoforovich Srabionov — who facilitated the Russian mercenary Wagner Group’s “acquisition of UAVs from Iran,” according to the department.

“As we have demonstrated repeatedly, the United States is determined to sanction people and companies, no matter where they are located, that support Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.
“Today’s action exposes and holds accountable companies and individuals that have enabled Russia’s use of Iranian-built UAVs to brutalize Ukrainian civilians. This is part of our larger effort to disrupt Russia’s war effort and deny the equipment it needs through sanctions and export controls.”

Last month, the US sanctioned an air transportation provider for its involvement in the shipment of the Iranian drones to Russia. Such drones have played a significant role in the conflict in Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in late February. They are capable of circling for some time in an area identified as a potential target and striking only once an enemy asset is identified.

Russia has launched a series of drone attacks across Ukraine in recent weeks, striking vital civilian infrastructure and sowing terror in Ukrainian cities far from the front lines of the war.

Read more here.

22 min ago

Wave of Russian missiles hit Ukraine after Zelensky outlines conditions for peace at G20 summit

From CNN's Julia Kesaieva, Vasco Cotovio, Tim Lister and Sana Noor Haq

Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential building in Kyiv on Tuesday.
Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential building in Kyiv on Tuesday. (Oleksandr Gusev/Reuters)

Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month on Tuesday — hours after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky proposed a peace plan in front of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

Air raid sirens sounded out across Ukraine shortly after its leader outlined a 10-point plan including the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

The strikes targeted power infrastructure in several regions of the country, leaving more than 7 million Ukrainians without power and the supply of electricity in a critical condition, according to senior Ukrainian officials.

The deputy head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said 15 facilities of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure had been damaged during the Russian missile strikes, but Ukrainian air defenses had shot down 70 of more than 90 missiles fired at Ukraine.

Read more here.

4 hr 49 min ago

Biden administration working to clean up Milley remarks on Ukraine diplomacy

From CNN's Kylie Atwood

The Biden administration is working to reassure the Ukrainian government, outside experts, and former US officials that it will not push Ukraine to imminently seek a diplomatic outcome to the war with Russia after the most senior US general publicly pushed for a more urgent diplomatic effort this winter.

The administration is organizing a phone call later this week with outside experts and former US officials to discuss their approach to the war, after Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley’s comments prompted frantic outreach to the administration from those concerned about rewarding Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and undermining Ukraine’s military gains, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Some of those invited to the call — which will take place on Wednesday — said that they believe it’s part of the administration’s continued cleanup efforts after Milley’s remarks, the sources said.

Milley’s push for peace has spilled into the public last week in comments at the Economic Club of New York, Milley praised the Ukrainian army for fighting Russia to a stalemate, but said that an outright military victory is out of reach.

“When there’s an opportunity to negotiate, when peace can be achieved, seize it. Seize the moment,” Milley said.

Milley’s comments also rattled some Ukrainians and US officials, two US officials told CNN. They prompted the Ukrainians to worry about a possible change in US policy and administration officials grew concerned about who was being associated with Milley’s comments, with one official calling his view that Ukrainians should seek negotiations now “absurd.”

Read more here.