President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

US President Joe Biden on Thursday responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's claim that a Ukrainian missile was not responsible for a deadly explosion in Poland on Tuesday.

“That’s not the evidence,” Biden told reporters at the White House after returning from the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Two farmers died Tuesday when a missile landed outside the rural eastern Polish village of Przewodow, about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) west from the Ukrainian border.

Polish officials have indicated that it is likely a Ukrainian missile, deployed by its air defenses amid waves of Russian missile attacks Tuesday, fell inside Polish territory.

Zelensky's comments: Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Zelensky said he did not believe the missile was Ukrainian.

"I have no doubt that it was not our missile," he said.

Later, in his daily video address, Zelensky said "clarification of all the circumstances of how Russian aggression crossed the Polish border" was now an issue before the UN Security Council. He said he had spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda and expressed his condolences but insisted it was "Russian aggression" that had claimed the lives of two Polish citizens.