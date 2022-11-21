Russia has used more than 4,700 missiles to strike Ukraine since start of war, President Zelensky says
From CNN’s Mariya Knight
Russia has already used more than 4,700 missiles in Ukraine since the beginning of war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday.
“Today is the 270th day of the full-scale war. Russia used more than 4,700 missiles,” he said in an address to members of the International Organization of La Francophonie.
“Hundreds of our cities are simply burned. Thousands of people died. Hundreds of thousands were forcibly deported to Russia. Millions left Ukraine for other countries, fleeing the war.”
Peace plan: Zelensky also spoke about what he called “the Ukrainian peace formula.”
“The Ukrainian peace formula is very clear, and each of its points has been thoroughly worked out,” he said. “Radiation and nuclear safety. Food security. Energy security. Release of all prisoners and deportees. Implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the world order. Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities. Restoring justice. Countering ecocide. Prevention of escalation. Fixing the end of the war.”
Zelensky invited world leaders “to choose the element of the peace formula they can help Ukraine implement."
10 hr 49 min ago
"Returning fire is not a war crime," Ukrainian official says of incident in eastern Luhansk
From CNN's Olga Vitovych and Radina Gigova
The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, commented Sunday on an incident in eastern Luhansk, saying Russian servicemen "are those who are fighting and committing treachery" and that "returning fire is not a war crime."
Russia has accused Ukraine of war crimes after video emerged on social media, which Moscow says shows Russian soldiers killed after surrendering to Ukrainian forces.
The precise details of what happened remain unclear.
"From some pieces of video about the incident with the Russian military in Luhansk region it may be concluded that using the staged surrender, the Russians committed a war crime — they opened fire on the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Lubinets said in a Telegram post on Sunday, implying that the Russians from the video may have acted as if they would surrender but did not.
"In this case, persons among the Russian servicemen cannot be considered prisoners of war, but are those who are fighting and committing treachery," he said. "Returning fire is not a war crime. On the contrary, those who want to use the protection of international law to kill must be punished."
What the video appears to show: The edited video purports to show captured Russian soldiers in an act of surrender, with several men lying on the ground on their fronts with their hands over their heads. More soldiers are seen emerging one by one from a building and lying down next to them in the yard.
A voice apparently directing the surrender can be heard shouting: “Come on out, one by one. Which of you is the officer? Has everyone come out? Come out!"
After about 10 men are down on the ground, another soldier emerges from the same building and appears to open fire in the direction of the Ukrainian soldiers conducting the surrender.
A short burst of gunfire is heard before the video clip ends abruptly.
A second clip filmed later from a drone above the same location shows the bodies of what appear to be the same Russian soldiers in the yard, most just a few meters from where they had been lying in the first clip.
CNN has been unable to verify exactly what happened in the first video clip, and it is unclear exactly what happened in the period that elapsed between the first clip and the filming of the drone footage.
The UN investigates: Marta Hurtado, a spokesperson for the United Nations Human Rights Office, said, according to Reuters: "We are aware of the videos and we are looking into them. Allegations of summary executions of people hors de combat should be promptly, fully and effectively investigated, and any perpetrators held to account."
More context: A UN panel of experts said in September that their investigation has found evidence that war crimes have been committed during Russia's war in Ukraine, including cases of rape and torture of children.
17 hr 45 min ago
More than $2.7 million allocated for restoration of newly liberated Kherson region, Ukrainian officials say
From CNN’s Mariya Knight
More than $2.7 million has been allocated for the restoration of the newly liberated Kherson region, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.
“The government allocated 100 million hryvnia ($2.7 million) for the priority restoration of the liberated Kherson region,” Shmyhal wrote.
“This is the beginning of the reconstruction of the region. First of all, we are talking about the critical needs of the residents of the region: access to light, water, heat, communication and medicine,” he continued. “People will receive pensions that were accrued to them during the occupation."
Shmyhal also elaborated on the financial support Ukraine has received from its partners.
“Canada issued five-year government bonds that are worth 500 million Canadian dollars (nearly $374 million)," he wrote. “The Ukrainian government made a decision to attract an additional $4.5 billion in grant funds from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association.”
The Prime Minister said these resources will be directed to social security and salaries of state employees.
“Next week, Ukraine will also receive 2.5 billion euros from the European Union,” he added.
“Every Ukrainian can import a generator or charging station from abroad without paying customs duties and VAT,” he said. “About 8,500 generator sets are imported to Ukraine a day.”
10 hr 9 min ago
IAEA warns whoever was behind "powerful explosions" at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is "playing with fire"
From CNN's Radina Gigova and Joshua Berlinger
Powerful explosions rocked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine on the weekend, renewing concerns that fighting so close to the facility could cause a nuclear accident.
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said whoever was responsible for the attacks was “playing with fire,” reiterating a warning he made in September.
IAEA experts at the plant said more than a dozen blasts were heard within a short period of time Sunday morning local time, the nuclear watchdog said in a statement. Shelling was observed both near and at the site of the facility. IAEA officials could even see some explosions from their windows, the nuclear watchdog said.
“Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately,” Grossi added.
Based on information provided by the plant management, the IAEA team said there had been damage to some buildings, systems and equipment at the plant’s site, “but none of them so far critical for nuclear safety and security,” the agency said. There were no reports of casualties.
Kyiv and Moscow blamed each other for the attacks.
Zelensky says regions of Kyiv, Odesa and Kharkiv are experiencing most electricity issues
From CNN's Mariya Knight
In his nightly address on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that work continues to restore power in areas targeted by Russian strikes on infrastructure this week.
"We are working throughout the country to stabilize the situation," he said.
"The most problems with electricity are in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region, the city of Odesa and Odesa region, the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and other regions — energy workers are doing everything possible to give people a normal life."
Zelensky also thanked UK Prime Minster Rishi Sunak for meeting with him in Kyiv.
"Thank you, Rishi, Mr. Prime Minister, for your willingness to defend freedom even more strongly with us. We also have some very necessary decisions — we agreed on them today," Zelensky said.