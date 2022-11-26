World
Live Updates

Russia's war in Ukraine

By Matt Meyer and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 8:23 a.m. ET, November 26, 2022
3 min ago

15 killed and 35 injured as shelling in Kherson continues “round the clock,” regional officials say

From CNN's Manveena Suri

Fifteen people in Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson were killed and 35 were injured, including one child, from Nov. 20 to 25, according to an update from the Kherson Civil Military Administration on Saturday

“The enemy keeps shelling de-occupied territory round the clock,” it said.

The city of Kherson has suffered the highest number of attacks, with hospital patients and patients of the Kherson Regional Institution for Psychiatric Care evacuated.

Authorities in Kherson are urging residents to leave the recently liberated city, much of which remains without power, before temperatures plunge further.   

Russian troops renewed the shelling after Moscow's troops were forced to retreat from the west bank of the Dnipro River.

The areas of Zmiivka, Beryslav, Tokarivka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka and Veletenske have also been impacted, Kherson authorities said.

13 min ago

130,000 people remain without electricity in Kyiv

From CNN's Manveena Suri

Around 130,000 people in the Ukrainian capital remain without electricity supply following emergency shutdowns in the wake of Russian air strikes on Wednesday.

According to an update Saturday morning from the Kyiv City Military Administration, water supply has been restored across all districts with heat supply also being restored.

Cellular connection remains available in nearly all districts, though power outages may limit access, it said.

In an address on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than six million customers are still without power in Ukraine, though that is half the number of those initially cut off.

The regions of Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk were facing the biggest problems with 600,000 consumers still without power, he said.  

14 min ago

More than 6 million customers still without power in Ukraine, Zelensky says

From CNN's Lindsay Isaac

A tram is seen during a blackout in Kyiv on Thursday. (Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images)

More than 6 million customers are still without power in Ukraine, though that is half the number initially cut off by Russian air strikes Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Friday address. 

“As of this evening, blackouts continue in most regions and in Kyiv city," Zelensky said. "On Wednesday evening, almost 12 million consumers were cut off."

The capital, as well as the regions of Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Vinnytsia and Dnipro face the greatest problems with power supply as of Friday, according to Zelensky. 

About 600,000 consumers in Kyiv alone are still cut off, he added. Many residents of the capital have been without electricity for more than 20 or even 30 hours.

14 min ago

Residents start evacuating Kherson as officials warn of harsh winter and Russian shelling

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva In Kyiv

A boy waves as he leaves on an evacuation bus in Kherson on Thursday. (Murad Sezer/Reuters)

Voluntary evacuations for residents from the recently liberated port city of Kherson are underway, with the first train carrying away 100 people, the Ukrainian government said.

The train is bound for the western city of Khmelnytskyi, according to the country's Ministry of Reintegration of Ukraine. Among residents who “took advantage of the free evacuation” are 26 children, seven bedridden hospital patients and six people with limited mobility, it said in a statement.

Authorities in Kherson are urging residents to leave the city, which is still mainly without power, before temperatures plunge further. Kherson has also come under renewed shelling since Russian troops were forced to leave the west bank of the Dnipro River. 

Evacuees will receive financial support, accommodations and humanitarian aid once they reach Khmelnytskyi, according to city officials.

Authorities say there are also buses running from the Kherson region to the cities of Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih, where people will be “accommodated in specially equipped shelters and then evacuated to safer regions of Ukraine by car.”